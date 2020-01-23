The Asia Pacific sleep apnea devices market is expected to reach US$ 963.4 Mn in 2025 from US$ 502.9 Mn in 2017

The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 8. 7% from 2018-2025. The growth of the sleep apnea devices market is primarily attributed to the increased usage of oral devices and growing advanced technology.

However, increasing prevalence of sleep disorder is likely to pose a negative impact on the market growth.



On the other hand, emerging markets in developing countries is likely to have a positive impact on the growth of the Asia Pacific sleep apnea devices market in the coming years.

The obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) syndrome is a highly widespread disorder that affects majorly to men, Obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) is a normal and very common disorder which is categorized by the repetitive, complete or partial closure of the upper airway while sleep that is helpful in the fragmentation of sleep and oxygen desaturation.The disorder causes significant morbidity, especially in terms of impairment of daytime functioning and the impact this has on quality of life.



The recent indication from the controlled trials is the proof for the oral appliance therapy which is very effective in controlling OSA in up to 50.0% of patients, which includes some patient with more severe forms of OSA. This is associated with a significant improvement in symptoms, including snoring and daytime sleepiness. This evidence is strong for short term, and emerging for long-term treatment of OSA with oral appliances. Various companies have developed their products for the treatment of sleep apnea and related accessories. For instance, SomnoDent devices developed by SomnoMed Limited has increased in the previous year, 2016 from 68% to 68.6%, which signifies that the products have achieved on the signature line of products. Additionally, SomnoDent Alpha has developed and received FDA approval in September 2016. The Alpha is an instant fit device, used in the sleep clinics for offering the patient and deliver efficacy data of a continuous open airway therapy (COAT) treatment relating to a specific patient before a device is a custom made for the patient. Owing to the rising usage of the oral devices in the various regions, the need and demand for the improved and advanced oral devices for the treatment of the OSA and it increases the market in the future years.

In 2017, the Polysomnography (PSG) segment held a largest market share of 70.2% of the sleep apnea devices market, by diagnostic devices. The segment is growing due to the combination of diagnosing the EEG and EOG and also the various user friendly functions. Additionally, the polysomnography is growing due it multifunction features, that are friendly and easy to use Furthermore, the oximeters segment is anticipated to witness the fastest growth rate during the forecast period, 2018 to 2025.

In 2017, the Positive Airway Pressure (PAP) segment held a largest market share of 52.2% of the sleep apnea devices market, by therapeutic device. This segment is also expected to dominate the market in 2025 as its cost efficient and advanced technology. Furthermore, the oral appliances segment is anticipated to witness the fastest growth rate during the forecast period, 2018 to 2025.

Asia Pacific sleep apnea devices market, based on end user was segmented into sleep laboratories & hospitals and home healthcare. In 2017, the sleep laboratories & hospitals segment held a largest market share of 88.5% of the sleep apnea devices market, by end user. This segment is also expected to dominate the market in 2025 owing to the technological advancements used for the treatment of angioplasty that depends on the therapeutic approaches. Hospitals also follows the regulations and standards according to the American Academy of Sleep Centres and provides reimbursements to the patients. However, the home healthcare segment is anticipated to witness the fastest growth rate of 10.4% during the forecast period, 2017 to 2025.

Some of the major primary and secondary sources for sleep apnea devices included in the report are, The National Center on Sleep Disorders Research (NCSDR), Department of Assessment of Medical Devices (SED), World Health Organization (WHO), The National Committee for the Evaluation of Medical Devices and Health Technologies (CNEDiMTS) and among others.

