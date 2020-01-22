Avoya Travel Unveils New Innovation Center to Fuel Future Growth

Grand Opening Celebration Announced to Usher in New Era for Company

/EIN News/ -- FT. LAUDERDALE, Fla., Jan. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Avoya Travel®, one of the travel industry’s most innovative brands, has opened a new Innovation Center in San Diego County, California, to help drive greater levels of collaboration, innovation and growth for the Avoya platform. The new and inspiring center brings to life Avoya’s mission, vision and values with exciting environmental and design elements aligned to the company’s Avoya 2025 goal of becoming the world’s number one vacation platform.



The Innovation Center will help Avoya continue to attract and retain top talent by creating meaningful interactions and experiences, and to develop more innovative advancements to Agent Power™, Avoya’s proprietary agent operating system, along with further platform capabilities that will generate even more Shared Success™ across all stakeholders – travelers, supplier partners and Independent Agencies.

Avoya integrated new video-first technology into the buildout to accelerate collaboration as well as cross-team productivity. Now, in-office personnel can better connect with remote employees, supplier partners and Independent Agencies using video chat and live-stream meetings. The new Innovation Center has integrated seating arrangements that allow employees at all levels increased access to one another with the goal of improving teamwork, communication and collaboration.

Employees enjoy top-tier amenities including thoughtful individual workspaces, private phone booths, collaborative meeting rooms and gathering areas. A lounge offers comfortable pods and couches to support a variety of staff work styles and functions. The main hub is an atrium café that encourages employee community and wellbeing. Here staff have flexibility, can socialize, listen to music and have access to an arcade, unlimited snack bar and more. The open area can accommodate inclusive company events, meetings and a broad range of functions for all staff and stakeholders. Ergonomic sit-to-stand desks, a new aromatherapy room, game room, gym access and a premium coffee station are also available to facilitate high performance with comfort, convenience and wellness throughout the workday.

Avoya’s recently refreshed logo and color palette are integrated into purposeful interior design that brings the Avoya brand experience to life. Intentionally playing on the natural light and mountain views, the interior elements create an organic, clean and bright feel to Avoya’s new Innovation Center. A lush living wall will greet visitors, warm wood grains and other features inspired by the earth’s topography, maps and travel give natural energy to the workplace.

Avoya will host a Grand Opening on January 23, 2020, and welcome VIP stakeholders, including Independent Agency owners and supplier partners to tour the new Innovation Center and celebrate the successes of 2019 and a very exciting 2020 and beyond. During the opening celebration Avoya will highlight Phase One accomplishments of Avoya 2025 , the company’s aggressive five phase growth plan to becoming the number one vacation platform, and will preview some of the innovative Phase Two initiatives.

“We are thrilled to open our new Innovation Center where our staff and key stakeholders can inspire and invent together in an environment thoughtfully designed to embody Avoya Travel’s core values and our mission of enriching lives through inspiring travel experiences as the number one vacation platform,” said Jeff Anderson, Co-President of Avoya Travel. “We look forward to showcasing the new center at our Grand Opening event and celebrating what Avoya Travel, our employee family, supplier partners and Independent Agencies have already accomplished together with our innovative plans for the future of vacation travel planning.”

The new Innovation Center is in San Marcos, California, a rapidly developing community with many dining and entertainment options nearby and easy access to public rail transportation.

About Avoya Travel

Headquartered in Ft. Lauderdale, Florida, Avoya Travel® has more than 170 support employees across the country providing services to more than 1,350 Independent Agencies in the Avoya Network™. Avoya has a longstanding reputation for providing unmatched resources and services to thousands of companies including cruise lines, tour companies, resorts and the Independent Agencies in the Avoya Network, one of the largest and most successful independent travel agency networks in the world. Family-owned, Avoya’s Shared Success™ model is built on a foundation of Integrity and Professionalism™. Avoya has been an American Express Travel Representative for more than 30 years, and is one of their largest producers of cruises, tours and vacations through its Network of Independent Agencies.

Some of the innovative services and resources offered by Avoya include optional marketing programs like Live Leads™, the first, the best and only patented solution for offering new travelers exclusively to Independent Agencies in the Avoya Network; unparalleled agency business support services; fully integrated, proprietary and patented SaaS technology, Agent Power™; award-winning professional development and education programs; American Express Travel benefits; Instant Commission™ and more.

Through Avoya’s platform travelers worldwide can be connected to an elite network of independently owned and operated travel agencies and can enjoy exclusive discounts, amenities and first-class customer service. Highly recognized and awarded by cruise lines, tour companies, resorts and others, Avoya Travel has received numerous accolades, including being repeatedly named Travel Partner of the Year by Norwegian Cruise Line, Royal Caribbean, Celebrity Cruises, Carnival Cruises, American Express, Oceania Cruises, MSC Cruises and more.

Travel agency owners, travel professionals and others interested in receiving the unmatched services, marketing, support and technology needed to own and operate their own travel business should contact Avoya Travel at 800-521-2597 or visit www.AvoyaNetwork.com . Travelers interested in booking their next vacation with an expert Independent Agency in the Avoya Network should call 800-753-1463 or visit www.AvoyaTravel.com .

