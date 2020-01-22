Residential Air Purifiers Market. The residential air purifiers market is expected to register a CAGR of over 6% during the forecast period (2018 - 2023). In 2016, more than 4. 2 million people died prematurely around the world, because of pollution, mostly from coal burning, power plants, and home heating.

China and India accounted for about half of these deaths. Moreover, urbanization and population growth have resulted in a drastic rise in vehicle use, industrial activities, and energy consumption in cities around the world.



Rising pollution levels and increasing airborne diseases, along with increasing demand for relatively lower noise causing and energy saving air purifiers by consumers is one of the key factors driving the market of residential air purifiers. The major challenges faced by the market include high noise levels, emission of hazardous by-products, the frequency of replacing filters and a great deal of electrical consumption, as a result of which, the operational cost of a purifier for a customer increase.



Furthermore, there has been a recent shift towards air purifiers equipped with HEPA filtration technology. This can be attributed to their ability to collect even the smallest dust particles, and it is further estimated that dust collector segment was the most dominant segment by product category in 2017.



It has been witnessed that developing countries, like India and Brazil have higher levels of air pollution and simultaneously the shipments sold in these regions are relatively lower due to lower disposable income levels as compared to developed countries. However, as the urban population of these emerging countries grows, along with employment rates, it is anticipated that the sales of air purifiers in these regions will surpass the markets of developed nations.



E-Commerce to Witness Highest Growth Rate over the Forecast Period



With increased internet penetration, people are equipped to research and compare product features and prices. This has resulted in leading brands focusing on delivering an improved sales experience. As a result, there is increased investment in devising account management and supply chain management strategies, along with enhancement of the range of products available.



Apart from enhancing their online retail platforms, key vendors in the market are concentrating on developing more holistic distribution channels to cater to all types of customers. This has given rise to the prevalence of e-commerce retailing. As the Business-to-Consumer (B2C) and Online-to-Offline (O2O) model has gradually gained ground in the kitchen appliance market in recent years, all the leading air purifiers brands have built e-commerce platforms.



Key Developments in the Residential Air Purifiers Market



- April 2018 - Philips launched the new 2-in-1 air purifier and humidifier series 3000 that feature advanced AeraSense sensing technology. New products launched are from Philips 3000i and 5000i series



Reasons to Purchase Residential Air Purifiers Market Report



- Analyze various perspectives of the market with the help of Porter’s five forces analysis

- Regions which is expected to witness fastest growth during the forecast period

- Identify the latest developments, market shares, and strategies employed by the major market players

- 3-month analyst support, along with the Market Estimate sheet (in excel)



