Sterling Bancorp announces strong operating results for the fourth quarter of 2019 with diluted earnings per share available to common stockholders of $0.52 (as reported) and $0.54 (as adjusted). Highlights include continued progress in balance sheet…

/EIN News/ --  Key Performance Highlights for the Twelve Months ended December 31, 2019 vs. December 31, 2018


($ in thousands except per share amounts) GAAP / As Reported
 		  Non-GAAP / As Adjusted1
  12/31/2018   12/31/2019   Change
% / bps		   12/31/2018   12/31/2019   Change
% / bps
Total revenue2 $ 1,070,600     $ 1,049,788     (1.9 )%   $ 1,085,819     $ 1,051,395     (3.2 )%
Net income available to common   439,276       419,108     (4.6 )     449,645       426,891     (5.1 )
Diluted EPS available to common   1.95       2.03     4.1       2.00       2.07     3.5  
Net interest margin3   3.51 %     3.43 %   (8 )     3.57 %     3.49 %   (8 )
Return on average tangible common equity   17.87       16.42     (145 )     18.29       16.73     (156 )
Return on average tangible assets   1.51       1.48     (3 )     1.55       1.51     (4 )
Tangible book value per common share1 $ 11.78     $ 13.09     11.1 %   $ 11.78     $ 13.09     11.1 %
  • Net income available to common stockholders of $419.1 million (as reported) and $426.9 million (as adjusted).
  • Total commercial loans of $19.0 billion at December 31, 2019; growth of 17.2% over December 31, 2018.
  • Operating efficiency ratio of 44.2% (as reported) and 40.1% (as adjusted)4.
  • Repurchased 19,312,694 common shares in 2019 at a weighted average price of $19.83 per share.
  • Tangible book value per common share1 of $13.09; growth of 11.1% over December 31, 2018.

Key Performance Highlights for the Three Months ended December 31, 2019 vs. December 31, 2018

($ in thousands except per share amounts) GAAP / As Reported
   Non-GAAP / As Adjusted1
  12/31/2018
  
12/31/2019
   Change
% / bps		   12/31/2018
   12/31/2019   Change
% / bps
Total revenue2 $ 265,346     $ 260,638     (1.8 )%   $ 274,247     $ 264,457     (3.6 )%
Net income available to common   112,501       104,722     (6.9 )     116,458       108,855     (6.5 )
Diluted EPS available to common   0.51       0.52     2.0       0.52       0.54     3.8  
Net interest margin3   3.48 %     3.37 %   (11 )     3.53 %     3.42 %   (11 )
Return on average tangible common equity   17.56       15.94     (162 )     18.17       16.57     (160 )
Return on average tangible assets   1.53       1.45     (8 )     1.58       1.51     (7 )
  • Growth in commercial loans of $791.3 million over linked quarter; 17.2% annualized growth rate.
  • Total deposits were $22.4 billion with a cost of 0.89%.  Municipal deposit balances decreased by $246.6 million.
  • Decrease in total interest expense of $4.7 million and decrease in total funding liabilities of 10 basis points relative to linked quarter.
  • Excluding accretion income on acquired loans, net interest margin was 3.13%.
  • Consolidated five financial centers in the fourth quarter of 2019; a total of 24 consolidated in 2019. Total of 82 financial centers open as of December 31, 2019.
  • Issued $275.0 million of Tier 2 regulatory capital qualifying subordinated notes.
  • Completed the previously announced acquisition of an $838.9 million equipment finance loan and lease portfolio.
1.   Non-GAAP / as adjusted measures are defined in the non-GAAP tables beginning on page 18.
2.   Total revenue is equal to net interest income plus non-interest income. Total revenue as adjusted is equal to tax equivalent net interest income  plus non-interest income excluding securities gains and losses and gain on termination of a pension plan.
3.   Net interest margin is equal to net interest income divided by average interest earning assets. Net interest margin as adjusted, or tax equivalent net interest margin, is equal to net interest income plus the tax equivalent adjustment for tax exempt securities divided by average interest earning assets. The tax equivalent adjustment assumes a 21% federal tax rate in all periods presented.
4.   Operating efficiency ratio is a non-GAAP measure. See page 21 for an explanation of the operating efficiency ratio.

1

MONTEBELLO, N.Y., Jan. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sterling Bancorp (NYSE: STL) (the “Company”), the parent company of Sterling National Bank (the “Bank”), today announced results for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2019. Net income available to common stockholders for the quarter ended December 31, 2019 was $104.7 million, or $0.52 per diluted share, compared to net income available to common stockholders of $120.5 million, or $0.59 per diluted share, for the linked quarter ended September 30, 2019, and net income available to common stockholders of $112.5 million, or $0.51 per diluted share, for the three months ended December 31, 2018.

Net income available to common stockholders for the year ended December 31, 2019 was $419.1 million, or $2.03 per diluted share, compared to net income available to common stockholders of $439.3 million, or $1.95 per diluted share, for the year ended December 31, 2018.

President’s Comments
Jack Kopnisky, President and Chief Executive Officer, commented: “We delivered strong operating performance in 2019, continuing to grow our commercial businesses, transitioning our balance sheet, managing our funding costs and driving operational efficiency. In the fourth quarter of 2019, our adjusted net income available to common stockholders was $108.9 million and our adjusted diluted earnings per share available to common stockholders (“adjusted EPS”) was $0.54. Our profitability metrics remained strong, including adjusted return on average tangible assets of 1.51% and adjusted return on average tangible common equity of 16.6%. We continue to deliver on our track record of growth and profitability. Over the past five years, our adjusted EPS has grown at a compound annual growth rate (“CAGR”) of 21.3%, and our tangible book value per common share has grown at a CAGR of 15.1%.

“Our commercial businesses have strong momentum. We grew spot commercial loan balances by $791.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2019 and $2.8 billion since December 31, 2018. In the same periods, run-off of residential mortgage loans was $160.1 million and $623.9 million, respectively. At December 31, 2019, our loan portfolio consisted of 88.6% in total commercial loans, in-line with our target of commercial loans representing at least 85.0% of our total loan portfolio. We continue to exercise discipline on new loan originations and have augmented our growth through opportunistic portfolio acquisitions, focusing on diversified commercial asset classes where we can achieve our target risk-adjusted returns.

“We continue to focus on generating deposit growth through full client relationships. Total deposits were $22.4 billion and the cost of total deposits was 0.89% in the fourth quarter of 2019, which represented a three basis points decline in cost compared to the third quarter of 2019. The improving market conditions and competitive dynamics in our deposit markets is evident in our ability to reduce the cost of interest bearing deposits by twelve basis points in the fourth quarter of 2019 relative to the linked quarter. We have also created a more optimal overall funding mix, reducing our total interest expense by $4.7 million relative to the linked quarter. We anticipate the current interest rate environment and pricing strategies we have implemented will allow us to further reduce our cost of total funding liabilities.  In the fourth quarter of 2019, our cost of total funding liabilities was 1.06%, a decrease of 10 basis points relative to the linked quarter.

“The low interest rate environment and flat yield curve continued to pressure our interest earning asset and loan origination yields, as our tax equivalent yield excluding accretion income on acquired loans was 3.13% in the fourth quarter of 2019 compared to 3.15% for the linked quarter. Our net interest margin was impacted by higher average cash balances in the fourth quarter, which increased by $269.0 million relative to the linked quarter and were a result of funding needs for the acquisition of the equipment finance loan and lease portfolio. We estimate the higher cash balances negatively impacted our net interest margin by approximately four basis points. Although net interest margin decreased, our growth, asset mix and funding composition allowed us to grow net interest income by $4.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2019 relative to the linked quarter.

“We continue to maintain strong controls over operating expenses. During the fourth quarter of 2019, we consolidated five financial centers, bringing our total to 24 financial centers consolidated in 2019. Our financial center count was 82 at December 31, 2019, and we anticipate our total financial centers will decrease below 80 in 2020. In the fourth quarter of 2019, our annualized adjusted operating expenses were $418.7 million and our adjusted operating efficiency ratio was 39.9%.

“We constantly evaluate alternatives to increase our operational efficiency and effectiveness. To that end, we executed several corporate actions during the quarter. First, we completed the issuance of $275.0 million of subordinated notes that will be used in part to redeem the senior notes maturing in June 2020 that we assumed in the merger with Astoria Financial Corp. (the “Astoria Merger”). Second, we completed our previously announced equipment finance portfolio acquisition with total balances at acquisition of $838.9 million in November 2019. This portfolio was integrated into our equipment finance portfolio.

“Our tangible common equity ratio was 9.03% and our estimated Tier 1 Leverage ratio was 9.55% at December 31, 2019. Our tangible book value per common share was $13.09, which represented an increase of 11.1% from a year ago. Our ample capital position and strong internal capital generation will support our growth strategy and allow us to return capital to stockholders. In the fourth quarter of 2019, we repurchased 4,000,000 common shares.

2

“We have created a Company with significant operating flexibility and are confident that our business mix, growth strategy and strong capital position will allow us to continue generating superior returns and earnings per share growth. We would like to thank our clients, colleagues and shareholders for your support and look forward to working with all of our partners as we continue to build a great company.

“Lastly, we have declared a dividend on our common stock of $0.07 per share payable on February 18, 2020 to holders of record as of February 3, 2020.”

Reconciliation of GAAP Results to Adjusted Results (non-GAAP)
The Company’s GAAP net income available to common stockholders of $104.7 million, or $0.52 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2019, included the following items:

  • a pre-tax charge of $5.1 million for asset write-downs, systems integration, retention and severance related to the equipment finance loan portfolio acquisition;
  • a pre-tax loss of $280 thousand related to the termination of the legacy Astoria defined benefit pension plan;
  • a pre-tax loss of $76 thousand on the sale of available for sale securities; and
  • the pre-tax amortization of non-compete agreements and acquired customer list intangible assets of $200 thousand.

Excluding the impact of these items, adjusted net income available to common stockholders was $108.9 million, or $0.54 per diluted share, for the three months ended December 31, 2019.

Non-GAAP financial measures include references to the terms “adjusted” or “excluding”. See the reconciliation of the Company’s non-GAAP financial measures beginning on page 18.

Net Interest Income and Margin

($ in thousands) For the three months ended   Change % / bps
  12/31/2018   9/30/2019   12/31/2019   Y-o-Y   Linked Qtr
Interest and dividend income $ 313,197     $ 295,209     $ 295,474     (5.7 %)   0.1 %
Interest expense 70,326     71,888     67,217     (4.4 )   (6.5 )
Net interest income $ 242,871     $ 223,321     $ 228,257     (6.0 )   2.2  
                   
Accretion income on acquired loans $ 27,016     $ 17,973     $ 19,497     (27.8 )%   8.5 %
Yield on loans 5.07 %   4.97 %   4.84 %   (23 )   (13 )
Tax equivalent yield on investment securities 2.92     2.85     2.89     (3 )   4  
Tax equivalent yield on interest earning assets 4.54     4.50     4.41     (13 )   (9 )
Cost of total deposits 0.77     0.92     0.89     12     (3 )
Cost of interest bearing deposits 0.97     1.16     1.10     13     (6 )
Cost of borrowings 2.43     2.41     2.38     (5 )   (3 )
Cost of interest bearing liabilities 1.28     1.40     1.28         (12 )
Total cost of funding liabilities5 1.07     1.16     1.06     (1 )   (10 )
Tax equivalent net interest margin6 3.53     3.42     3.42     (11 )    
                   
Average commercial loans $ 15,741,665     $ 17,596,552     $ 18,473,473     17.4 %   5.0 %
Average loans, including loans held for sale 20,389,223     20,302,887     21,000,949     3.0     3.4  
Average cash balances 291,460     304,820     573,861     96.9     88.3  
Average investment securities 6,685,989     5,439,886     5,064,936     (24.2 )   (6.9 )
Average total interest earning assets 27,710,655     26,354,394     26,901,439     (2.9 )   2.1  
Average deposits and mortgage escrow 21,352,428     20,749,885     22,289,097     4.4     7.4  

Include interest bearing liabilities and non-interest bearing deposits.
6 Tax equivalent net interest margin is equal to net interest income plus the tax equivalent adjustment for tax exempt securities divided by average interest earning assets. The tax equivalent adjustment is assumed at a 21% federal tax rate in all periods presented.

3

Fourth quarter 2019 compared with fourth quarter 2018
Net interest income was $228.3 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2019, a decrease of $14.6 million compared to the fourth quarter of 2018. This was mainly due to a $809.2 million decline in average total interest earning assets and a decrease in accretion income on acquired loans of $7.5 million. Other key components of the changes in net interest income and net interest margin for the fourth quarter of 2019 compared to the fourth quarter of 2018 were the following:

  • The yield on loans was 4.84% compared to 5.07% for the three months ended December 31, 2018. The decrease in yield on loans was mainly due to the decline in accretion income on acquired loans, which was $19.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2019 compared to $27.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2018. The decrease in yield on loans was also due to the decline in market interest rates during 2019.
  • The tax equivalent yield on investment securities was 2.89% compared to 2.92% for the three months ended December 31, 2018. Average investment securities were $5.1 billion, or 18.8%, of average total interest earning assets for the fourth quarter of 2019 compared to $6.7 billion, or 24.1%, of average total interest earning assets for the fourth quarter of 2018. The decline in the average balance of investment securities was mainly due to our balance sheet transition strategy.
  • In the fourth quarter of 2019, average cash balances were $573.9 million compared to $291.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2018. We maintained higher cash in the fourth quarter of 2019 in anticipation of closing the equipment finance loan portfolio acquisition. We estimate the increased level of cash on hand had an unfavorable impact on our tax equivalent net interest margin of approximately four basis points.
  • The tax equivalent yield on interest earning assets decreased thirteen basis points to 4.41%.
  • The cost of total deposits was 89 basis points for the fourth quarter of 2019 compared to 77 basis points for the same period a year ago. The increase was mainly due to interest rate market conditions and competitive dynamics in our deposit markets.
  • The cost of borrowings was 2.38% for the fourth quarter of 2019 compared to 2.43% for the same period a year ago. The decline in cost of borrowings was mainly due to the maturity of higher cost Federal Home Loan Bank (“FHLB”) borrowings.
  • The total cost of interest bearing liabilities was unchanged at 1.28%, which was mainly due to the factors discussed above.
  • Average interest bearing deposits increased by $899.3 million and average borrowings decreased $1.8 billion compared to the fourth quarter of 2018.
  • Total interest expense decreased by $3.1 million compared to the fourth quarter of 2018.

The tax equivalent net interest margin was 3.42% for the fourth quarter of 2019 compared to 3.53% for the fourth quarter of 2018. The decrease in tax equivalent net interest margin was mainly due to the increase in the cost of interest bearing liabilities and the decrease in accretion income on acquired loans. Excluding accretion income, tax equivalent net interest margin was 3.13% for the fourth quarter of 2019 compared to 3.15% for the fourth quarter of 2018.

Fourth quarter 2019 compared with linked quarter ended September 30, 2019
Net interest income increased $4.9 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2019 compared to the linked quarter. The increase in net interest income was mainly due to a decrease in interest expense on borrowings as a result of lower rates paid on borrowings and lower average balances. Other key components of the changes in net interest income and net interest margin for the fourth quarter of 2019 compared to the linked quarter were the following:

  • The yield on loans was 4.84% compared to 4.97% for the linked quarter. The decrease in the yield on loans was mainly due to the decline in market interest rates between the periods. Accretion income on acquired loans increased $1.5 million to $19.5 million for the fourth quarter of 2019 compared to $18.0 million in the linked quarter, which was mainly due to the pay-off of one purchase credit impaired loan.
  • The average balance of commercial loans increased by $876.9 million and the average balance of residential mortgage loans declined by $159.7 million, both compared to the linked quarter.
  • The tax equivalent yield on investment securities was 2.89% compared to 2.85% for the linked quarter. The increase in yield was mainly due to earlier sales of lower yielding securities.
  • The tax equivalent yield on interest earning assets was 4.41% compared to 4.50% in the linked quarter.
  • The cost of total deposits decreased three basis points to 89 basis points, mainly due to improving market conditions in our deposit markets and our pricing strategies. The total cost of borrowings declined three basis points to 2.38% due to changes in market rates of interest and maturities of higher cost FHLB borrowings.
  • Average interest bearing deposits increased by $1.4 billion and average borrowings decreased by $982.4 million relative to the linked quarter. The increase in average deposits was due to growth in commercial and consumer deposits of $297.3 million, on-line deposit growth of $314.5 million, growth in municipal deposits of $257.0 million, and growth in wholesale deposits of $534.0 million.

4

  • Total interest expense decreased $4.7 million from the linked quarter.

The tax equivalent net interest margin was 3.42% in the current quarter and linked quarter. Excluding accretion income on acquired loans, tax equivalent net interest margin was 3.13% compared to 3.15% in the linked quarter. Based on a more normalized level of average cash balances and continued proactive management of funding costs, we anticipate we will be able to maintain a tax equivalent net interest margin excluding accretion income on acquired loans of 3.15% to 3.25% in 2020.

Non-interest Income

($ in thousands) For the three months ended   Change %
  12/31/2018   9/30/2019   12/31/2019   Y-o-Y   Linked Qtr
Total non-interest income $ 22,475     $ 51,830   $ 32,381     44.1 %   (37.5 )%
Net (loss) gain on sale of securities   (4,886 )     6,882     (76 )   NM     NM  
Gain (loss) on termination of pension plan         12,097     (280 )   NM     NM  
Adjusted non-interest income $ 27,361     $ 32,851   $ 32,737     19.6     (0.3 )

Fourth quarter 2019 compared with fourth quarter 2018
Adjusted non-interest income increased $5.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2019 to $32.7 million, compared to $27.4 million in the same quarter last year. The change was mainly due to higher loan commissions and fees generated by our commercial banking teams and income from bank owned life insurance (“BOLI”).

In the fourth quarter of 2019, we realized a loss of $76 thousand on the sale of available for sale securities compared to a $4.9 million loss in the year earlier period. We are managing our securities balances relative to our longer-term target of 15% of earning assets over time.

We terminated the defined benefit pension plan assumed in the Astoria Merger during the third quarter of 2019 and recorded a gain of $12.1 million. In fourth quarter of 2019, we incurred professional and administrative fees which reduced income by $280 thousand.

Fourth quarter 2019 compared with linked quarter ended September 30, 2019
Adjusted non-interest income decreased approximately $114 thousand from $32.9 million in the linked quarter to $32.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2019. The decrease was due to a decline in BOLI income. BOLI income was $8.1 million in the third quarter of 2019 and $4.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2019. BOLI income in the third quarter of 2019 included the restructuring of the BOLI assets acquired in the Astoria Merger. Other commissions and loan fees increased by $2.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2019, substantially offsetting the decline in BOLI income. The increase in other commissions and loan fees was driven by loan sales and syndications in our public sector finance and equipment finance loan portfolios.

5

Non-interest Expense

($ in thousands) For the three months ended   Change % / bps
  12/31/2018   9/30/2019   12/31/2019   Y-o-Y   Linked Qtr
Compensation and benefits $ 54,677     $ 52,850     $ 52,453     (4.1 )%   (0.8 )%
Stock-based compensation plans 3,679     4,565     5,180     40.8     13.5  
Occupancy and office operations 16,579     15,836     15,886     (4.2 )   0.3  
Information technology 8,761     8,545     9,313     6.3     9.0  
Amortization of intangible assets 5,865     4,785     4,785     (18.4 )    
FDIC insurance and regulatory assessments 3,608     3,194     3,134     (13.1 )   (1.9 )
Other real estate owned (“OREO”), net 15     79     (132 )   (980.0 )   (267.1 )
Charge for asset write-downs, systems integration, retention and severance         5,133     NM     NM  
Other expenses 16,737     16,601     19,698     17.7     18.7  
Total non-interest expense $ 109,921     $ 106,455     $ 115,450     5.0     8.4  
Full time equivalent employees (“FTEs”) at period end 1,907     1,689     1,639     (14.1 )   (3.0 )
Financial centers at period end 106     87     82     (22.6 )   (5.7 )
Operating efficiency ratio, as reported 41.4 %   38.7 %   44.3 %   (290 )   (560 )
Operating efficiency ratio, as adjusted 38.0     39.1     39.9     (190 )   (80 )

Fourth quarter 2019 compared with fourth quarter 2018
Total non-interest expense increased $5.5 million relative to the fourth quarter of 2018. Key components of the change in non-interest expense between the periods were the following:

  • Compensation and benefits decreased $2.2 million, mainly due to a decline in total FTEs between the periods. Total FTEs declined to 1,639 from 1,907, which was mainly due to our ongoing financial center consolidation strategy following the Astoria Merger. This was partially offset by the hiring of commercial bankers, business development officers and risk management personnel.
  • Occupancy and office operations expense decreased $693 thousand, mainly due to the consolidation of financial centers and other back-office locations. We consolidated a total of 24 locations in 2019.
  • Information technology expense increased $552 thousand, mainly due to incremental costs incurred for automation and information security.
  • FDIC insurance and regulatory assessments decreased $474 thousand to $3.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2019, compared to $3.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2018. The decrease was a result of a reduction in FDIC deposit insurance assessments, which was mainly due to the termination of the quarterly Deposit Insurance Fund surcharge that was assessed to institutions with $10 billion or more in assets in 2018.
  • OREO expense, net, declined $147 thousand to income of $132 thousand for the fourth quarter of 2019. In the fourth quarter of 2019, OREO expense, net, included gain on sale of $542 thousand, which was offset by $217 thousand of write-downs and $242 thousand of operating costs.
  • Other expenses increased $3.0 million to $19.7 million, which was mainly due to higher marketing expense, higher professional fees and net costs related to retirement plans. The increase in marketing expense was due to deposit gathering strategies, client communications and our website redesign. The increase in professional fees was mainly due to loan collection matters.

Fourth quarter 2019 compared with linked quarter ended September 30, 2019
Total non-interest expense increased $9.0 million to $115.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2019. In the fourth quarter, we recorded a charge for asset write-downs, systems integration, retention and severance of $5.1 million related to the equipment finance loan portfolio acquisition. Excluding the charge, non-interest expense increased $3.9 million in the fourth quarter compared to the linked quarter ended September 30, 2019. Key components of the change in non-interest expense were the following:

  • Compensation and benefits decreased $397 thousand to $52.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2019. The decrease was mainly due to a decrease in FTEs, from 1,689 at September 30, 2019 to 1,639 at December 31, 2019.

6

  • The increase in information technology and other expenses, which was associated with higher marketing expense and higher net costs related to retirement plans, were due to the same factors as discussed above.

Taxes
We recorded income tax expense at an estimated effective tax rate of 21.0% for the three months ended December 31, 2019 and the year ended December 31, 2019. In the fourth quarter of 2019, we also recorded a reduction in income tax expense of $363 thousand due to vesting of stock-based compensation, which resulted in a tax expense at a rate of 20.7% for the quarter. For the three months ended September 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018, we recorded income tax expense at an estimated effective income tax rate of 21.0%.

Key Balance Sheet Highlights as of December 31, 2019

($ in thousands) As of   Change % / bps
  12/31/2018   9/30/2019   12/31/2019   Y-o-Y   Linked Qtr
Total assets $ 31,383,307     $ 30,077,665     $ 30,586,497     (2.5 )%   1.7 %
Total portfolio loans, gross 19,218,530     20,830,163     21,440,212     11.6     2.9  
Commercial & industrial (“C&I”) loans 6,533,386     7,792,569     8,232,719     26.0     5.6  
Commercial real estate loans (including multi-family) 9,406,541     9,977,839     10,295,518     9.5     3.2  
Acquisition, development and construction (“ADC”) loans 267,754     433,883     467,331     74.5     7.7  
Total commercial loans 16,207,681     18,204,291     18,995,568     17.2     4.3  
Residential mortgage loans 2,705,226     2,370,216     2,210,112     (18.3 )   (6.8 )
BOLI 653,995     609,720     613,848     (6.1 )   0.7  
Core deposits7 19,998,967     20,296,395     20,548,459     2.7     1.2  
Total deposits 21,214,148     21,579,324     22,418,658     5.7     3.9  
Municipal deposits (included in core deposits) 1,751,670     2,234,630     1,988,047     13.5     (11.0 )
Investment securities 6,667,180     5,047,011     5,075,309     (23.9 )   0.6  
Total borrowings 5,214,183     3,174,224     2,885,958     (44.7 )   (9.1 )
Loans to deposits 90.6 %   96.5 %   95.6 %   500     (90 )
Core deposits to total deposits 94.3     94.1     91.7     (260 )   (240 )
Investment securities to earning assets 25.2     19.1     18.8     (640 )   (30 )

7 Core deposits include retail, commercial and municipal transaction, money market, savings accounts and certificates of deposit accounts, and reciprocal Certificate of Deposit Account Registry balances and exclude brokered and wholesale deposits.

Highlights in balance sheet items as of December 31, 2019 were the following:

  • C&I loans (which include traditional C&I, asset-based lending, payroll finance, warehouse lending, factored receivables, equipment financing and public sector finance loans) represented 38.4% of total portfolio loans; commercial real estate loans (which include multi-family loans) represented 48.0% of total portfolio loans; consumer and residential mortgage loans combined represented 11.4% of total portfolio loans; and ADC loans represented 2.2% of total portfolio loans, respectively. At December 31, 2018, C&I loans represented 34.0%; commercial real estate loans (which include multi-family loans) represented 48.9%; consumer and residential mortgage loans combined represented 15.7%; and ADC loans represented 1.4% of total portfolio loans, respectively. We continued making progress towards our goal of a loan mix comprised of 45% for each of C&I and commercial real estate loans and 10% other loans.
  • Total commercial loans, which include all C&I loans, commercial real estate (including multi-family) and ADC loans, increased by $791.3 million over the linked quarter and $2.8 billion since December 31, 2018. Growth in total commercial loans for 2019 included $1.2 billion of loans acquired in loan portfolio acquisitions and $1.6 billion of loans originated by our commercial banking teams.
  • ADC loans increased $33.4 million over the linked quarter and $199.6 million since December 31, 2018. The increase was mainly related to construction loans associated with our investments in affordable housing tax credits.
  • Residential mortgage loans held in our loan portfolio were $2.2 billion at December 31, 2019, a decline of $160.1 million from the linked quarter and a decline of $495.1 million from the same period a year ago. The decline was mainly due to repayments.

7

  • The balance of BOLI increased by $4.1 million relative to the prior quarter and was $613.8 million at December 31, 2019. BOLI declined $40.1 million in 2019, mainly due to the partial redemption of $60.5 million of legacy Astoria BOLI assets related to the BOLI restructuring executed in the third quarter of 2019.
  • Core deposits at December 31, 2019 were $20.5 billion and increased $252.1 million compared to September 30, 2019, and increased $549.5 million compared to December 31, 2018.
  • Total deposits at December 31, 2019 increased $839.3 million compared to September 30, 2019, and total deposits increased $1.2 billion compared to December 31, 2018. We increased wholesale deposits in the fourth quarter of 2019 to fund a portion of the equipment finance loan portfolio acquisition.
  • Municipal deposits at December 31, 2019 were $2.0 billion, a decrease of $246.6 million relative to September 30, 2019. This decrease was due to seasonal outflows. Historically, municipal deposits reach their annual peak at September 30.
  • Investment securities decreased by $1.6 billion from December 31, 2018, and represented 18.8% of earning assets at December 31, 2019. We sold securities during the past twelve months to fund commercial loan growth including loan portfolio acquisitions. We also sold securities to reduce the proportion of lower yielding assets as a percentage of total assets.
  • Total borrowings at December 31, 2019 were $2.9 billion, a decrease of $288.3 million relative to September 30, 2019 and $2.3 billion relative to December 31, 2018. The sale of securities and deposit inflows allowed us to reduce borrowings. Included in total borrowings is $270.9 million of subordinated notes issued by the Company in December 2019 (the notes have an aggregate principal amount of $275.0 million). A portion of the proceeds will be used to redeem the senior notes assumed in the Astoria Merger that mature in June 2020.

Credit Quality

($ in thousands) For the three months ended   Change % / bps
  12/31/2018   9/30/2019   12/31/2019   Y-o-Y   Linked Qtr
Provision for loan losses $ 10,500     $ 13,700     $ 10,585     0.8 %   (22.7 )%
Net charge-offs 6,188     13,629     9,082     46.8     (33.4 )
Allowance for loan losses 95,677     104,735     106,238     11.0     1.4  
Non-performing loans 168,822     190,966     179,161     6.1     (6.2 )
Loans 30 to 89 days past due 97,201     64,756     52,880     (45.6 )   (18.3 )
Annualized net charge-offs to average loans 0.12 %   0.27 %   0.17 %   5     (10 )
Special mention loans 113,180     136,972     159,976     41.3     16.8  
Substandard loans 266,047     277,975     295,428     11.0     6.3  
Allowance for loan losses to total loans 0.50     0.50     0.50          
Allowance for loan losses to non-performing loans 56.7     54.8     59.3     260     450  

Provision for loan losses was $10.6 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2019, which was $1.5 million greater than net charge-offs. Net charge-offs of $9.1 million included charge-offs related to the work-out of two asset-based lending relationships that were fully exited and resolved during the quarter. Other charge-off activity was mainly due to equipment finance loans. Allowance coverage ratios were 0.50% of total loans and 59.3% of non-performing loans at December 31, 2019. Note that due to our various acquisitions and mergers, a significant portion of our loan portfolio does not carry an allowance for loan losses, as the acquired loans were recorded at their estimated fair value on the acquisition date.

Non-performing loans decreased by $11.8 million to $179.2 million at December 31, 2019 compared to the linked quarter, and net charge-offs were 17 basis points of total loans on an annualized basis. Loans 30 to 89 days past due decreased $11.9 million from the linked quarter.

Special mention loans increased $23.0 million and substandard loans increased $17.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2019 compared to the linked quarter. The increase in special mention and substandard loans was mainly due to loans in our commercial real estate and asset-based lending which are performing and well secured by collateral.

8

Capital

($ in thousands, except share and per share data) As of   Change % / bps
  12/31/2018   9/30/2019   12/31/2019   Y-o-Y   Linked Qtr
Total stockholders’ equity $ 4,428,853     $ 4,520,967     $ 4,530,113     2.3 %   0.2 %
Preferred stock 138,423     137,799     137,581     (0.6 )   (0.2 )
Goodwill and other intangible assets 1,742,578     1,772,963     1,793,846     2.9     1.2  
Tangible common stockholders’ equity 8 $ 2,547,852     $ 2,610,205     $ 2,598,686     2.0     (0.4 )
Common shares outstanding 216,227,852     202,392,884     198,455,324     (8.2 )   (1.9 )
Book value per common share $ 19.84     $ 21.66     $ 22.13     11.5     2.2  
Tangible book value per common share 8 11.78     12.90     13.09     11.2     1.5  
Tangible common equity to tangible assets 8 8.60 %   9.22 %   9.03 %   43     (19 )
Estimated Tier 1 leverage ratio - Company 9.50     9.78     9.55     5     (23 )
Estimated Tier 1 leverage ratio - Bank 9.94     10.08     10.11     17     3  
                   
 8 See a reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures beginning on page 18.

Total stockholders’ equity increased $9.1 million to $4.5 billion as of December 31, 2019 compared to September 30, 2019 and increased $101.3 million compared to December 31, 2018. For the fourth quarter of 2019, net income available to common stockholders of $104.7 million was offset by a decrease in accumulated other comprehensive income of $4.9 million, common dividends of $14.1 million, preferred dividends of $2.2 million and common stock repurchases of $81.9 million.

Total goodwill and other intangible assets were $1.8 billion at December 31, 2019, an increase of $20.9 million compared to September 30, 2019, which was due to the equipment finance loan and lease portfolio acquisition.

Basic and diluted weighted average common shares outstanding declined relative to the linked quarter by approximately 3.4 million shares and were 199.7 million shares and 200.3 million shares, respectively. Total common shares outstanding at December 31, 2019 were approximately 198.5 million. In the fourth quarter of 2019, we repurchased 4,000,000 shares of common stock at a weighted average price of $20.49 per share. Under our Board of Directors approved repurchase program, we have 1,572,535 shares remaining for repurchase at December 31, 2019.

Tangible book value per common share was $13.09 at December 31, 2019, which represented an increase of 11.2% over a year ago and an increase of 1.5% over September 30, 2019.

Conference Call Information
Sterling Bancorp will host a teleconference and webcast on Thursday, January 23, 2020 at 10:30 AM Eastern Time to discuss the Company’s results. Analysts, investors and interested parties are invited to listen to the webcast and view accompanying slides on the Company’s website at www.sterlingbancorp.com or by dialing (866) 548-4713, Conference ID #6117623. A replay of the teleconference can be accessed through the Company’s website.

About Sterling Bancorp
Sterling Bancorp, whose principal subsidiary is Sterling National Bank, specializes in the delivery of services and solutions to business owners, their families and consumers within the communities it serves through teams of dedicated and experienced relationship managers. Sterling National Bank offers a complete line of commercial, business, and consumer banking products and services. For more information, visit the Sterling Bancorp website at www.sterlingbancorp.com.

9

CAUTION CONCERNING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
This release may contain “forward-looking statements” as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements may concern Sterling Bancorp’s current expectations about its future results, plans, operations and prospects and involve certain risks, including the following: business disruption; a failure to grow revenues faster than we grow expenses; a deterioration in general economic conditions, either nationally, internationally, or in our market areas, including extended declines in the real estate market and constrained financial markets; inflation; the effects of, and changes in, trade; changes in asset quality and credit risk; introduction, withdrawal, success and timing of business initiatives; capital management activities; customer disintermediation; and the success of Sterling Bancorp in managing those risks. Other factors that could cause Sterling Bancorp’s actual results to differ from those indicated in forward-looking statements are included in the “Risk Factors” section of Sterling Bancorp’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made and we undertake no obligation to update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that occur after the date on which such statements were made.

Financial information contained in this release should be considered to be an estimate pending the filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission of the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the twelve months ended December 31, 2019. While the Company is not aware of any need to revise the results disclosed in this release, accounting literature may require information received by management between the date of this release and the filing of the Annual Report on Form 10-K to be reflected in the results of the fiscal period, even though the new information was received by management subsequent to the date of this release.

10

Sterling Bancorp and Subsidiaries 
CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION
(unaudited, in thousands, except share and per share data)
                       
Assets: 12/31/2018   9/30/2019   12/31/2019
Cash and cash equivalents $ 438,110     $ 545,603     $ 329,151  
Investment securities 6,667,180     5,047,011     5,075,309  
Loans held for sale 1,565,979     4,627     8,125  
Portfolio loans:          
Commercial and industrial (“C&I”) 6,533,386     7,792,569     8,232,719  
Commercial real estate (including multi-family) 9,406,541     9,977,839     10,295,518  
ADC 267,754     433,883     467,331  
Residential mortgage 2,705,226     2,370,216     2,210,112  
Consumer 305,623     255,656     234,532  
Total portfolio loans, gross 19,218,530     20,830,163     21,440,212  
Allowance for loan losses (95,677 )   (104,735 )   (106,238 )
Total portfolio loans, net 19,122,853     20,725,428     21,333,974  
FHLB and Federal Reserve Bank Stock, at cost 369,690     276,929     251,805  
Accrued interest receivable 107,111     104,881     100,312  
Premises and equipment, net 264,194     238,723     227,070  
Goodwill 1,613,033     1,657,814     1,683,482  
Other intangibles 129,545     115,149     110,364  
BOLI 653,995     609,720     613,848  
Other real estate owned 19,377     13,006     12,189  
Other assets 432,240     738,774     840,868  
Total assets $ 31,383,307     $ 30,077,665     $ 30,586,497  
Liabilities:          
Deposits $ 21,214,148     $ 21,579,324     $ 22,418,658  
FHLB borrowings 4,838,772     2,800,907     2,245,653  
Other borrowings 21,338     26,544     22,678  
Senior notes 181,130     173,652     173,504  
Subordinated notes - Company         270,941  
Subordinated notes - Bank 172,943     173,121     173,182  
Mortgage escrow funds 72,891     84,595     58,316  
Other liabilities 453,232     718,555     693,452  
Total liabilities 26,954,454     25,556,698     26,056,384  
Stockholders’ equity:          
Preferred stock 138,423     137,799     137,581  
Common stock 2,299     2,299     2,299  
Additional paid-in capital 3,776,461     3,762,046     3,766,716  
Treasury stock (213,935 )   (501,814 )   (583,408 )
Retained earnings 791,550     1,075,503     1,166,709  
Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income (65,945 )   45,134     40,216  
Total stockholders’ equity 4,428,853     4,520,967     4,530,113  
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 31,383,307     $ 30,077,665     $ 30,586,497  
           
Shares of common stock outstanding at period end 216,227,852     202,392,884     198,455,324  
Book value per common share $ 19.84     $ 21.66     $ 22.13  
Tangible book value per common share1 11.78     12.90     13.09  
1 See reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures beginning on page 18.

11

Sterling Bancorp and Subsidiaries 
CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(unaudited, in thousands, except share and per share data)
   For the Quarter Ended   For the Year ended
  12/31/2018   9/30/2019   12/31/2019   12/31/2018   12/31/2019
Interest and dividend income:                                      
Loans and loan fees $ 260,417     $ 254,414     $ 256,377     $ 1,006,496     $ 1,029,369  
Securities taxable 30,114     21,977     20,367     115,971     94,823  
Securities non-taxable 15,104     13,491     13,031     61,062     55,802  
Other earning assets 7,562     5,327     5,699     24,944     22,546  
Total interest and dividend income 313,197     295,209     295,474     1,208,473     1,202,540  
Interest expense:                  
Deposits 41,450     48,330     49,907     130,096     192,361  
Borrowings 28,876     23,558     17,310     110,974     91,256  
Total interest expense 70,326     71,888     67,217     241,070     283,617  
Net interest income 242,871     223,321     228,257     967,403     918,923  
Provision for loan losses 10,500     13,700     10,585     46,000     45,985  
Net interest income after provision for loan losses 232,371     209,621     217,672     921,403     872,938  
Non-interest income:                  
Deposit fees and service charges 6,511     6,582     6,506     26,830     26,398  
Accounts receivable management / factoring commissions and other related fees 6,480     6,049     6,572     22,772     23,837  
BOLI 4,060     8,066     4,770     15,651     20,670  
Loan commissions and fees 4,066     6,285     8,698     16,181     24,129  
Investment management fees 1,901     1,758     1,597     7,790     7,305  
Net (loss) gain on sale of securities (4,886 )   6,882     (76 )   (10,788 )   (6,905 )
Gain on sale of residential mortgage loans                 8,313  
Gain (loss) on termination of pension plan     12,097     (280 )       11,817  
Gain on sale of fixed assets             11,800      
Other 4,343     4,111     4,594     12,961     15,301  
Total non-interest income 22,475     51,830     32,381     103,197     130,865  
Non-interest expense:                  
Compensation and benefits 54,677     52,850     52,453     220,340     215,766  
Stock-based compensation plans 3,679     4,565     5,180     12,984     19,473  
Occupancy and office operations 16,579     15,836     15,886     68,536     64,363  
Information technology 8,761     8,545     9,313     41,174     35,580  
Amortization of intangible assets 5,865     4,785     4,785     23,646     19,181  
FDIC insurance and regulatory assessments 3,608     3,194     3,134     20,493     12,660  
Other real estate owned, net 15     79     (132 )   1,650     622  
Impairment related to financial centers and real estate consolidation strategy                 14,398  
Charge for asset write-downs, systems integration, retention and severance         5,133     13,132     8,477  
Other 16,737     16,601     19,698     56,415     73,317  
Total non-interest expense 109,921     106,455     115,450     458,370     463,837  
Income before income tax expense 144,925     154,996     134,603     566,230     539,966  
Income tax expense 30,434     32,549     27,905     118,976     112,925  
Net income 114,491     122,447     106,698     447,254     427,041  
Preferred stock dividend 1,990     1,982     1,976     7,978     7,933  
Net income available to common stockholders $ 112,501     $ 120,465     $ 104,722     $ 439,276     $ 419,108  
Weighted average common shares:                  
Basic 222,319,682     203,090,365     199,719,747     224,299,488     205,679,874  
Diluted 222,769,369     203,566,582     200,252,542     224,816,996     206,131,628  
Earnings per common share:                  
Basic earnings per share $ 0.51     $ 0.59     $ 0.52     $ 1.96     $ 2.04  
Diluted earnings per share 0.51     0.59     0.52     1.95     2.03  
Dividends declared per share 0.07     0.07     0.07     0.28     0.28  

12

Sterling Bancorp and Subsidiaries
SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA
(unaudited, in thousands, except share and per share data)
  As of and for the Quarter Ended
End of Period 12/31/2018   3/31/2019   6/30/2019   9/30/2019   12/31/2019
Total assets $ 31,383,307   $ 29,956,607   $ 30,237,545   $ 30,077,665   $ 30,586,497
Tangible assets 1 29,640,729     28,174,074     28,459,797     28,304,702     28,792,651
Securities available for sale 3,870,563     3,847,799     3,843,112     3,061,419     3,095,648
Securities held to maturity 2,796,617     2,067,251     2,015,753     1,985,592     1,979,661
Loans held for sale2 1,565,979     248,972     27,221     4,627     8,125
Portfolio loans 19,218,530     19,908,473     20,370,306     20,830,163     21,440,212
Goodwill 1,613,033     1,657,814     1,657,814     1,657,814     1,683,482
Other intangibles 129,545     124,719     119,934     115,149     110,364
Deposits 21,214,148     21,225,639     20,948,464     21,579,324     22,418,658
Municipal deposits (included above) 1,751,670     2,027,563     1,699,824     2,234,630     1,988,047
Borrowings 5,214,183     3,633,480     4,133,986     3,174,224     2,885,958
Stockholders’ equity 4,428,853     4,419,223     4,459,158     4,520,967     4,530,113
Tangible common equity 1 2,547,852     2,498,472     2,543,399     2,610,205     2,598,686
Quarterly Average Balances                  
Total assets 30,925,281     30,742,943     29,666,951     29,747,603     30,349,691
Tangible assets 1 29,179,942     28,986,437     27,886,066     27,971,485     28,569,589
Loans, gross:                  
Commercial real estate (includes multi-family) 9,341,579     9,385,420     9,486,333     9,711,619     10,061,625
ADC 279,793     284,299     307,290     387,072     459,372
C&I:                  
Traditional C&I 2,150,644     2,418,027     2,446,676     2,435,644     2,399,901
Asset-based lending3 812,903     876,218     1,070,841     1,151,793     1,137,719
Payroll finance3 223,061     197,809     196,160     202,771     228,501
Warehouse lending3 690,277     710,776     990,843     1,180,132     1,307,645
Factored receivables3 267,986     250,426     246,382     248,150     258,892
Equipment financing3 1,147,269     1,245,051     1,285,095     1,191,944     1,430,715
Public sector finance3 828,153     869,829     967,218     1,087,427     1,189,103
Total C&I 6,120,293     6,568,136     7,203,215     7,497,861     7,952,476
Residential mortgage 4,336,083     3,878,991     2,635,903     2,444,101     2,284,419
Consumer 311,475     295,428     280,098     262,234     243,057
Loans, total4 20,389,223     20,412,274     19,912,839     20,302,887     21,000,949
Securities (taxable) 4,133,456     3,833,690     3,453,858     3,189,027     2,905,545
Securities (non-taxable) 2,552,533     2,501,004     2,429,411     2,250,859     2,159,391
Other interest earning assets 635,443     667,256     580,945     611,621     835,554
Total interest earning assets 27,710,655     27,414,224     26,377,053     26,354,394     26,901,439
Deposits:                  
Non-interest bearing demand 4,324,247     4,247,389     4,218,000     4,225,258     4,361,642
Interest bearing demand 4,082,526     4,334,266     4,399,296     4,096,744     4,359,767
Savings (including mortgage escrow funds) 2,535,098     2,460,247     2,448,132     2,375,882     2,614,523
Money market 7,880,331     7,776,501     7,538,890     7,341,822     7,681,491
Certificates of deposit 2,530,226     2,497,723     2,544,554     2,710,179     3,271,674
Total deposits and mortgage escrow 21,352,428     21,316,126     21,148,872     20,749,885     22,289,097
Borrowings 4,716,522     4,466,172     3,544,661     3,872,840     2,890,407
Stockholders’ equity 4,426,118     4,415,449     4,423,910     4,489,167     4,524,417
Tangible common stockholders’ equity 1 2,542,256     2,520,595     2,504,883     2,575,199     2,606,617
                           
1 See a reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures beginning on page 18.
At December 31, 2018 and March 31, 2019, loans held for sale included $1.54 billion and $222 million of residential mortgage loans, respectively; the other balances of loans held for sale are commercial syndication loans.
3 Asset-based lending, payroll finance, warehouse lending, factored receivables, equipment finance and public sector finance comprise our commercial finance loan portfolio.
4 Includes loans held for sale, but excludes allowance for loan losses.

13

Sterling Bancorp and Subsidiaries 
SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA AND PERFORMANCE RATIOS
(unaudited, in thousands, except share and per share data)
  As of and for the Quarter Ended
Per Common Share Data 12/31/2018
   3/31/2019
   6/30/2019
   9/30/2019
   12/31/2019
Basic earnings per share $ 0.51     $ 0.47     $ 0.46     $ 0.59     $ 0.52  
Diluted earnings per share 0.51     0.47     0.46     0.59     0.52  
Adjusted diluted earnings per share, non-GAAP 1 0.52     0.50     0.51     0.52     0.54  
Dividends declared per common share 0.07     0.07     0.07     0.07     0.07  
Book value per common share 19.84     20.43     21.06     21.66     22.13  
Tangible book value per common share1 11.78     11.92     12.40     12.90     13.09  
Shares of common stock o/s 216,227,852     209,560,824     205,187,243     202,392,884     198,455,324  
Basic weighted average common shares o/s 222,319,682     213,157,090     206,932,114     203,090,365     199,719,747  
Diluted weighted average common shares o/s 222,769,369     213,505,842     207,376,239     203,566,582     200,252,542  
Performance Ratios (annualized)                  
Return on average assets 1.44 %   1.31 %   1.28 %   1.61 %   1.37 %
Return on average equity 10.08     9.13     8.57     10.65     9.18  
Return on average tangible assets 1.53     1.39     1.36     1.71     1.45  
Return on average tangible common equity 17.56     16.00     15.13     18.56     15.94  
Return on average tangible assets, adjusted 1 1.58     1.48     1.51     1.50     1.51  
Return on avg. tangible common equity, adjusted 1 18.17     17.04     16.83     16.27     16.57  
Operating efficiency ratio, as adjusted 1 38.0     40.5     40.9     39.1     39.9  
Analysis of Net Interest Income                  
Accretion income on acquired loans $ 27,016     $ 25,580     $ 23,745     $ 17,973     $ 19,497  
Yield on loans 5.07 %   5.17 %   5.20 %   4.97 %   4.84 %
Yield on investment securities - tax equivalent 2 2.92     2.99     2.92     2.85     2.89  
Yield on interest earning assets - tax equivalent 2 4.54     4.64     4.66     4.50     4.41  
Cost of interest bearing deposits 0.97     1.09     1.14     1.16     1.10  
Cost of total deposits 0.77     0.88     0.91     0.92     0.89  
Cost of borrowings 2.43     2.53     2.54     2.41     2.38  
Cost of interest bearing liabilities 1.28     1.39     1.38     1.40     1.28  
Net interest rate spread - tax equivalent basis 2 3.26     3.25     3.28     3.10     3.13  
Net interest margin - GAAP basis 3.48     3.48     3.53     3.36     3.37  
Net interest margin - tax equivalent basis 2 3.53     3.54     3.58     3.42     3.42  
Capital                  
Tier 1 leverage ratio - Company 3 9.50 %   9.21 %   9.57 %   9.78 %   9.55 %
Tier 1 leverage ratio - Bank only 3 9.94     9.58     9.98     10.08     10.11  
Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio - Bank only 3 13.53     13.10     12.67     12.74     12.42  
Total risk-based capital ratio - Bank only 3 14.78     14.39     13.94     13.99     13.63  
Tangible common equity - Company 1 8.60     8.87     8.94     9.22     9.03  
Condensed Five Quarter Income Statement                  
Interest and dividend income $ 313,197     $ 309,400     $ 302,457     $ 295,209     $ 295,474  
Interest expense 70,326     73,894     70,618     71,888     67,217  
Net interest income 242,871     235,506     231,839     223,321     228,257  
Provision for loan losses 10,500     10,200     11,500     13,700     10,585  
Net interest income after provision for loan losses 232,371     225,306     220,339     209,621     217,672  
Non-interest income 22,475     19,597     27,058     51,830     32,381  
Non-interest expense 109,921     114,992     126,940     106,455     115,450  
Income before income tax expense 144,925     129,911     120,457     154,996     134,603  
Income tax expense 30,434     28,474     23,997     32,549     27,905  
Net income $ 114,491     $ 101,437     $ 96,460     $ 122,447     $ 106,698  
                   
1 See a reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures beginning on page 18.
2 Tax equivalent basis represents interest income earned on tax exempt securities divided by the applicable Federal tax rate of 21%.
3 Regulatory capital amounts and ratios are preliminary estimates pending filing of the Company’s and Bank’s regulatory reports.

14

                             
Sterling Bancorp and Subsidiaries 
ASSET QUALITY INFORMATION
(unaudited, in thousands, except share and per share data)
  As of and for the Quarter Ended
Allowance for Loan Losses Roll Forward 12/31/2018
   3/31/2019
   6/30/2019
   9/30/2019
   12/31/2019
Balance, beginning of period  $ 91,365     $ 95,677     $ 98,960     $ 104,664     $ 104,735  
Provision for loan losses 10,500     10,200     11,500     13,700     10,585  
Loan charge-offs1:                  
Traditional commercial & industrial (452 )   (4,839 )   (754 )   (123 )   (470 )
Asset-based lending (4,936 )       (3,551 )   (9,577 )   (5,856 )
Payroll finance (21 )       (84 )       (168 )
Factored receivables (23 )   (32 )   (27 )   (14 )   (68 )
Equipment financing (1,060 )   (1,249 )   (1,335 )   (2,711 )   (1,739 )
Commercial real estate (56 )   (17 )   (238 )   (53 )   (583 )
Multi-family (140 )                
Acquisition development & construction             (6 )    
Residential mortgage (694 )   (1,085 )   (689 )   (1,984 )   (334 )
Consumer (335 )   (443 )   (467 )   (241 )   (401 )
Total charge offs (7,717 )   (7,665 )   (7,145 )   (14,709 )   (9,619 )
Recoveries of loans previously charged-off1:                  
Traditional commercial & industrial 404     139     445     136     232  
Payroll finance 10     1     3     8     5  
Factored receivables 7     121     4     3     9  
Equipment financing 604     131     79     422     91  
Commercial real estate 185     9     649     187      
Multi-family 276     103     6     90     105  
Residential mortgage 11     1     1     126     5  
Consumer 32     243     162     108     90  
Total recoveries 1,529     748     1,349     1,080     537  
Net loan charge-offs (6,188 )   (6,917 )   (5,796 )   (13,629 )   (9,082 )
Balance, end of period $ 95,677     $ 98,960     $ 104,664     $ 104,735     $ 106,238  
Asset Quality Data and Ratios                  
Non-performing loans (“NPLs”) non-accrual $ 166,400     $ 166,746     $ 192,109     $ 190,011     $ 179,051  
NPLs still accruing 2,422     3,669     538     955     110  
Total NPLs 168,822     170,415     192,647     190,966     179,161  
Other real estate owned 19,377     16,502     13,628     13,006     12,189  
Non-performing assets (“NPAs”) $ 188,199     $ 186,917     $ 206,275     $ 203,972     $ 191,350  
Loans 30 to 89 days past due $ 97,201     $ 64,260     $ 76,364     $ 64,756     $ 52,880  
Net charge-offs as a % of average loans (annualized) 0.12 %   0.14 %   0.12 %   0.27 %   0.17 %
NPLs as a % of total loans 0.88     0.86     0.95     0.92     0.84  
NPAs as a % of total assets 0.60     0.62     0.68     0.68     0.63  
Allowance for loan losses as a % of NPLs 56.7     58.1     54.3     54.8     59.3  
Allowance for loan losses as a % of total loans 0.50     0.50     0.51     0.50     0.50  
Special mention loans $ 113,180     $ 128,054     $ 118,940     $ 136,972     $ 159,976  
Substandard loans 266,047     288,694     311,418     277,975     295,428  
Doubtful loans 59                  
                   
1 There were no charge-offs or recoveries on warehouse lending or public sector finance loans during the periods presented. There were no asset-based lending or acquisition development and construction recoveries during the periods presented.

15

Sterling Bancorp and Subsidiaries
QUARTERLY YIELD TABLE
(unaudited, in thousands, except share and per share data)
  For the Quarter Ended
  September 30, 2019
 		  December 31, 2019
  Average
balance
 		  Interest
 		  Yield/
Rate
 		  Average
balance
 		 
Interest
 		  Yield/
Rate
   
  (Dollars in thousands)
Interest earning assets:  
Traditional C&I and commercial finance loans $ 7,497,861     $ 95,638     5.06 %   $ 7,952,476     $ 97,221     4.85 %
Commercial real estate (includes multi-family) 9,711,619     118,315     4.83     10,061,625     122,435     4.83  
ADC 387,072     5,615     5.76     459,372     5,924     5.12  
Commercial loans 17,596,552     219,568     4.95     18,473,473     225,580     4.84  
Consumer loans 262,234     3,799     5.75     243,057     3,290     5.37  
Residential mortgage loans 2,444,101     31,047     5.08     2,284,419     27,507     4.82  
Total gross loans 1 20,302,887     254,414     4.97     21,000,949     256,377     4.84  
Securities taxable 3,189,027     21,977     2.73     2,905,545     20,367     2.78  
Securities non-taxable 2,250,859     17,077     3.03     2,159,391     16,494     3.06  
Interest earning deposits 304,820     1,802     2.35     573,861     2,423     1.68  
FHLB and Federal Reserve Bank Stock 306,801     3,525     4.56     261,693     3,276     4.97  
Total securities and other earning assets 6,051,507     44,381     2.91     5,900,490     42,560     2.86  
Total interest earning assets 26,354,394     298,795     4.50     26,901,439     298,937     4.41  
Non-interest earning assets 3,393,209             3,448,252          
Total assets $ 29,747,603             $ 30,349,691          
Interest bearing liabilities:                      
Demand and savings 2 deposits $ 6,472,626     $ 13,033     0.80 %   $ 6,974,290     $ 13,670     0.78 %
Money market deposits 7,341,822     22,426     1.21     7,681,491     20,867     1.08  
Certificates of deposit 2,710,179     12,871     1.88     3,271,674     15,370     1.86  
Total interest bearing deposits 16,524,627     48,330     1.16     17,927,455     49,907     1.10  
Senior notes 173,750     1,369     3.15     173,601     1,369     3.15  
Other borrowings 3,526,009     19,832     2.23     2,496,546     13,112     2.08  
Subordinated debentures - Bank 173,081     2,357     5.45     173,142     2,358     5.45  
Subordinated debentures - Company             47,118     471     4.00  
Total borrowings 3,872,840     23,558     2.41     2,890,407     17,310     2.38  
Total interest bearing liabilities 20,397,467     71,888     1.40     20,817,862     67,217     1.28  
Non-interest bearing deposits 4,225,258             4,361,642          
Other non-interest bearing liabilities 635,711             645,770          
Total liabilities 25,258,436             25,825,274          
Stockholders’ equity 4,489,167             4,524,417          
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 29,747,603             $ 30,349,691          
Net interest rate spread 3         3.10 %           3.13 %
Net interest earning assets 4 $ 5,956,927             $ 6,083,577          
Net interest margin - tax equivalent     226,907     3.42 %       231,720     3.42 %
Less tax equivalent adjustment     (3,586 )           (3,463 )    
Net interest income     223,321             228,257      
Accretion income on acquired loans     17,973             19,497      
Tax equivalent net interest margin excluding accretion income on acquired loans     $ 208,934     3.15 %       $ 212,223     3.13 %
Ratio of interest earning assets to interest bearing liabilities 129.2 %           129.2 %        
 
1 Average balances include loans held for sale and non-accrual loans.  Interest includes prepayment fees and late charges.
2 Includes club accounts and interest bearing mortgage escrow balances.
3 Net interest rate spread represents the difference between the tax equivalent yield on average interest earning assets and the cost of average interest bearing liabilities.
4 Net interest earning assets represents total interest earning assets less total interest bearing liabilities.

16

 Sterling Bancorp and Subsidiaries
QUARTERLY YIELD TABLE
(unaudited, in thousands, except share and per share data)
  For the Quarter Ended
  December 31, 2018   December 31, 2019
 
Average
balance
  
Interest
   Yield/
Rate
  
Average
balance
  
Interest
   Yield/
Rate
   
  (Dollars in thousands)
Interest earning assets:                                          
Traditional C&I and commercial finance loans $ 6,120,293     $ 82,992     5.38 %   $ 7,952,476     $ 97,221     4.85 %
Commercial real estate (includes multi-family) 9,341,579     112,266     4.77     10,061,625     122,435     4.83  
ADC 279,793     4,377     6.21     459,372     5,924     5.12  
Commercial loans 15,741,665     199,635     5.03     18,473,473     225,580     4.84  
Consumer loans 311,475     4,794     6.11     243,057     3,290     5.37  
Residential mortgage loans 4,336,083     55,989     5.16     2,284,419     27,507     4.82  
Total gross loans 1 20,389,223     260,418     5.07     21,000,949     256,377     4.84  
Securities taxable 4,133,456     30,114     2.89     2,905,545     20,367     2.78  
Securities non-taxable 2,552,533     19,118     3.00     2,159,391     16,494     3.06  
Interest earning deposits 291,460     1,063     1.45     573,861     2,423     1.68  
FHLB and Federal Reserve Bank stock 343,983     6,499     7.50     261,693     3,276     4.97  
Total securities and other earning assets 7,321,432     56,794     3.08     5,900,490     42,560     2.86  
Total interest earning assets 27,710,655     317,212     4.54     26,901,439     298,937     4.41  
Non-interest earning assets 3,214,626             3,448,252          
Total assets $ 30,925,281             $ 30,349,691          
Interest bearing liabilities:                      
Demand and savings 2 deposits $ 6,617,624     $ 11,513     0.69 %   $ 6,974,290     $ 13,670     0.78 %
Money market deposits 7,880,331     21,204     1.07     7,681,491     20,867     1.08  
Certificates of deposit 2,530,226     8,733     1.37     3,271,674     15,370     1.86  
Total interest bearing deposits 17,028,181     41,450     0.97     17,927,455     49,907     1.10  
Senior notes 183,499     1,600     3.49     173,601     1,369     3.15  
Other borrowings 4,360,118     24,921     2.27     2,496,546     13,112     2.08  
Subordinated debentures - Bank 172,905     2,355     5.45     173,142     2,358     5.45  
Subordinated debentures - Company             47,118     471     4.00  
Total borrowings 4,716,522     28,876     2.43     2,890,407     17,310     2.38  
Total interest bearing liabilities 21,744,703     70,326     1.28     20,817,862     67,217     1.28  
Non-interest bearing deposits 4,324,247             4,361,642          
Other non-interest bearing liabilities 430,213             645,770          
Total liabilities 26,499,163             25,825,274          
Stockholders’ equity 4,426,118             4,524,417          
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 30,925,281             $ 30,349,691          
Net interest rate spread 3         3.26 %           3.13 %
Net interest earning assets 4 $ 5,965,952             $ 6,083,577          
Net interest margin - tax equivalent     246,886     3.53 %       231,720     3.42 %
Less tax equivalent adjustment     (4,015 )           (3,463 )    
Net interest income     242,871             228,257      
Accretion income on acquired loans     27,016             19,497      
Tax equivalent net interest margin excluding accretion income on acquired loans     $ 219,870     3.15 %       $ 212,223     3.13 %
Ratio of interest earning assets to interest bearing liabilities 127.4 %           129.2 %        
                           
1 Average balances include loans held for sale and non-accrual loans.  Interest includes prepayment fees and late charges.
2 Includes club accounts and interest bearing mortgage escrow balances.
3 Net interest rate spread represents the difference between the tax equivalent yield on average interest earning assets and the cost of average interest bearing liabilities.
4 Net interest earning assets represents total interest earning assets less total interest bearing liabilities.

17

Sterling Bancorp and Subsidiaries
NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
(unaudited, in thousands, except share and per share data)
                                       
The Company provides supplemental reporting of non-GAAP/adjusted financial measures as management believes this information is useful to investors.  See legend beginning on page 21.
 
  As of and for the Quarter Ended
  12/31/2018   3/31/2019   6/30/2019   9/30/2019   12/31/2019
The following table shows the reconciliation of stockholders’ equity to tangible common equity and the tangible common equity ratio1:
                                       
Total assets $ 31,383,307     $ 29,956,607     $ 30,237,545     $ 30,077,665     $ 30,586,497  
Goodwill and other intangibles (1,742,578 )   (1,782,533 )   (1,777,748 )   (1,772,963 )   (1,793,846 )
Tangible assets 29,640,729     28,174,074     28,459,797     28,304,702     28,792,651  
Stockholders’ equity 4,428,853     4,419,223     4,459,158     4,520,967     4,530,113  
Preferred stock (138,423 )   (138,218 )   (138,011 )   (137,799 )   (137,581 )
Goodwill and other intangibles (1,742,578 )   (1,782,533 )   (1,777,748 )   (1,772,963 )   (1,793,846 )
Tangible common stockholders’ equity 2,547,852     2,498,472     2,543,399     2,610,205     2,598,686  
Common stock outstanding at period end 216,227,852     209,560,824     205,187,243     202,392,884     198,455,324  
Common stockholders’ equity as a % of total assets 13.67 %   14.29 %   14.29 %   14.57 %   14.36 %
Book value per common share $ 19.84     $ 20.43     $ 21.06     $ 21.66     $ 22.13  
Tangible common equity as a % of tangible assets 8.60 %   8.87 %   8.94 %   9.22 %   9.03 %
Tangible book value per common share $ 11.78     $ 11.92     $ 12.40     $ 12.90     $ 13.09  
 
The following table shows the reconciliation of reported return on average tangible common equity and adjusted return on average tangible common equity2:
                   
Average stockholders’ equity $ 4,426,118     $ 4,415,449     $ 4,423,910     $ 4,489,167     $ 4,524,417  
Average preferred stock (138,523 )   (138,348 )   (138,142 )   (137,850 )   (137,698 )
Average goodwill and other intangibles (1,745,339 )   (1,756,506 )   (1,780,885 )   (1,776,118 )   (1,780,102 )
Average tangible common stockholders’ equity 2,542,256     2,520,595     2,504,883     2,575,199     2,606,617  
Net income available to common 112,501     99,448     94,473     120,465     104,722  
Net income, if annualized 446,335     403,317     378,930     477,932     415,473  
Reported return on avg tangible common equity 17.56 %   16.00 %   15.13 %   18.56 %   15.94 %
Adjusted net income (see reconciliation on page 19) $ 116,458     $ 105,902     $ 105,124     $ 105,629     $ 108,855  
Annualized adjusted net income 462,034     429,492     421,651     419,072     431,870  
Adjusted return on average tangible common equity 18.17 %   17.04 %   16.83 %   16.27 %   16.57 %
                   
The following table shows the reconciliation of reported return on average tangible assets and adjusted return on average tangible assets3:
                   
Average assets $ 30,925,281     $ 30,742,943     $ 29,666,951     $ 29,747,603     $ 30,349,691  
Average goodwill and other intangibles (1,745,339 )   (1,756,506 )   (1,780,885 )   (1,776,118 )   (1,780,102 )
Average tangible assets 29,179,942     28,986,437     27,886,066     27,971,485     28,569,589  
Net income available to common 112,501     99,448     94,473     120,465     104,722  
Net income, if annualized 446,335     403,317     378,930     477,932     415,473  
Reported return on average tangible assets 1.53 %   1.39 %   1.36 %   1.71 %   1.45 %
Adjusted net income (see reconciliation on page 19) $ 116,458     $ 105,902     $ 105,124     $ 105,629     $ 108,855  
Annualized adjusted net income 462,034     429,492     421,651     419,072     431,870  
Adjusted return on average tangible assets 1.58 %   1.48 %   1.51 %   1.50 %   1.51 %
                   

18

Sterling Bancorp and Subsidiaries 
NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
(unaudited, in thousands, except share and per share data) 		                  
                   
The Company provides supplemental reporting of non-GAAP/adjusted financial measures as management believes this information is useful to investors.  See legend beginning on page 21.
   
﻿
 As of and for the Quarter Ended
  12/31/2018   3/31/2019   6/30/2019   9/30/2019   12/31/2019
The following table shows the reconciliation of the reported operating efficiency ratio and adjusted operating efficiency ratio4:
                                       
Net interest income $ 242,871     $ 235,506     $ 231,839     $ 223,321     $ 228,257  
Non-interest income 22,475     19,597     27,058     51,830     32,381  
Total revenue 265,346     255,103     258,897     275,151     260,638  
Tax equivalent adjustment on securities 4,015     3,949     3,834     3,586     3,463  
Net loss (gain) on sale of securities 4,886     13,184     528     (6,882 )   76  
(Gain) loss on termination of pension plan             (12,097 )   280  
Net (gain) on sale of residential mtg loans     (8,313 )            
Adjusted total revenue 274,247     263,923     263,259     259,758     264,457  
Non-interest expense 109,921     114,992     126,940     106,455     115,450  
Charge for asset write-downs, systems integration, retention and severance     (3,344 )           (5,133 )
Impairment related to financial centers and real estate consolidation strategy         (14,398 )        
Gain on extinguishment of borrowings 172     46              
Amortization of intangible assets (5,865 )   (4,826 )   (4,785 )   (4,785 )   (4,785 )
Adjusted non-interest expense 104,228     106,868     107,757     101,670     105,532  
Reported operating efficiency ratio 41.4 %   45.1 %   49.0 %   38.7 %   44.3 %
Adjusted operating efficiency ratio 38.0     40.5     40.9     39.1     39.9  
                   
The following table shows the reconciliation of reported net income (GAAP) and earnings per share to adjusted net income available to common stockholders (non-GAAP) and adjusted diluted earnings per share(non-GAAP)5:
                   
Income before income tax expense $ 144,925     $ 129,911     $ 120,457     $ 154,996     $ 134,603  
Income tax expense 30,434     28,474     23,997     32,549     27,905  
Net income (GAAP) 114,491     101,437     96,460     122,447     106,698  
Adjustments:                  
Net loss (gain) on sale of securities 4,886     13,184     528     (6,882 )   76  
(Gain) loss on termination of pension plan             (12,097 )   280  
Net (gain) on sale of residential mtg loans     (8,313 )            
(Gain) on extinguishment of debt (172 )   (46 )            
Impairment related to financial centers and real estate consolidation strategy         14,398          
Charge for asset write-downs, systems integration, retention and severance     3,344             5,133  
Amortization of non-compete agreements and acquired customer list intangible assets 295     242     200     200     200  
Total pre-tax adjustments 5,009     8,411     15,126     (18,779 )   5,689  
Adjusted pre-tax income 149,934     138,322     135,583     136,217     140,292  
Adjusted income tax expense 31,486     30,431     28,472     28,606     29,461  
Adjusted net income (non-GAAP) 118,448     107,891     107,111     107,611     110,831  
Preferred stock dividend 1,990     1,989     1,987     1,982     1,976  
Adjusted net income available to common stockholders (non-GAAP) $ 116,458     $ 105,902     $ 105,124     $ 105,629     $ 108,855  
                   
Weighted average diluted shares 222,769,369     213,505,842     207,376,239     203,566,582     200,252,542  
Reported diluted EPS (GAAP) $ 0.51     $ 0.47     $ 0.46     $ 0.59     $ 0.52  
Adjusted diluted EPS (non-GAAP) 0.52     0.50     0.51     0.52     0.54  

19

 
Sterling Bancorp and Subsidiaries
NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
(unaudited, in thousands, except share and per share data)
 
The Company provides supplemental reporting of non-GAAP/adjusted financial measures as management believes this information is useful to investors.  See legend beginning on page 21.
                 
    For the Year ended
December 31,
    2018   2019
The following table shows the reconciliation of reported net income (GAAP) and earnings per share to adjusted net income available to common stockholders (non-GAAP) and adjusted diluted earnings per share (non-GAAP)5:
                 
Income before income tax expense   $ 566,230     $ 539,966  
Income tax expense   118,976     112,925  
Net income (GAAP)   447,254     427,041  
         
Adjustments:        
Net loss on sale of securities   10,788     6,905  
Net (gain) on termination of pension plan       (11,817 )
Net (gain) on sale of fixed assets   (11,800 )    
Net (gain) on sale or residential mortgage loans       (8,313 )
Impairment related to financial centers and real estate consolidation strategy       14,398  
Charge for asset write-downs, systems integration, retention and severance   13,132     8,477  
(Gain) on extinguishment of borrowings   (172 )   (46 )
Amortization of non-compete agreements and acquired customer list intangible assets   1,177     840  
Total pre-tax adjustments   13,125     10,444  
Adjusted pre-tax income   579,355     550,410  
Adjusted income tax expense   121,732     115,586  
Adjusted net income (non-GAAP)   $ 457,623     $ 434,824  
Preferred stock dividend   7,978     7,933  
Adjusted net income available to common stockholders (non-GAAP)   $ 449,645     $ 426,891  
         
Weighted average diluted shares   224,816,996     206,131,628  
Diluted EPS as reported (GAAP)   $ 1.95     $ 2.03  
Adjusted diluted EPS (non-GAAP)   2.00     2.07  

20

Sterling Bancorp and Subsidiaries 
NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES(unaudited, in thousands, except share and per share data)
                 
The Company provides supplemental reporting of non-GAAP/adjusted financial measures as management believes this information is useful to investors.  See legend below.
         
    For the Year ended December 31,
    2018   2109
The following table shows the reconciliation of reported return on average tangible common equity and adjusted return on average tangible common equity2:
                 
Average stockholders’ equity   $ 4,344,096     $ 4,463,605  
Average preferred stock   (138,829 )   (138,007 )
Average goodwill and other intangibles   (1,746,687 )   (1,773,475 )
Average tangible common stockholders’ equity   2,458,580     2,552,123  
Net income available to common stockholders   $ 439,276     $ 419,108  
Reported return on average tangible common equity   17.87 %   16.42 %
Adjusted net income available to common stockholders (see reconciliation on page 20)   $ 449,645     $ 426,891  
Adjusted return on average tangible common equity   18.29 %   16.73 %
The following table shows the reconciliation of reported return on avg tangible assets and adjusted return on avg tangible assets3:
Average assets   $ 30,746,916     $ 30,138,390  
Average goodwill and other intangibles   (1,746,687 )   (1,773,475 )
Average tangible assets   29,000,229     28,364,915  
Net income available to common stockholders   439,276     419,108  
Reported return on average tangible assets   1.51 %   1.48 %
Adjusted net income available to common stockholders (see reconciliation on page 20)   $ 449,645     $ 426,891  
Adjusted return on average tangible assets   1.55 %   1.51 %
The following table shows the reconciliation of the reported operating efficiency ratio and adjusted operating efficiency ratio4:
Net interest income   $ 967,403     $ 918,923  
Non-interest income   103,197     130,865  
Total revenues   1,070,600     1,049,788  
Tax equivalent adjustment on securities   16,231     14,832  
Net loss on sale of securities   10,788     6,905  
Net (gain) on termination of pension plan       (11,817 )
Net (gain) on sale of fixed assets   (11,800 )    
(Gain) on sale of residential mortgage loans       (8,313 )
Adjusted total net revenue   1,085,819     1,051,395  
Non-interest expense   458,370     463,837  
Charge for asset write-downs, retention and severance   (13,132 )   (8,477 )
Impairment related to financial centers and real estate consolidation strategy       (14,398 )
Gain on extinguishment of borrowings   172     46  
Amortization of intangible assets   (23,646 )   (19,181 )
Adjusted non-interest expense   $ 421,764     $ 421,827  
Reported operating efficiency ratio   42.8 %   44.2 %
Adjusted operating efficiency ratio   38.8 %   40.1 %
             

The non-GAAP/as adjusted measures presented above are used by our management and the Company’s Board of Directors on a regular basis in addition to our GAAP results to facilitate the assessment of our financial performance and to assess our performance compared to our annual budget and strategic plans.  These non-GAAP/adjusted financial measures complement our GAAP reporting and are presented above to provide investors, analysts, regulators and others information that we use to manage and evaluate our performance each period. This information supplements our GAAP reported results, and should not be viewed in isolation from, or as a substitute for, our GAAP results. 

21

Sterling Bancorp and Subsidiaries
NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
(unaudited, in thousands, except share and per share data)

When non-GAAP/adjusted measures are impacted by income tax expense, we present the pre-tax amount for the income and expense items that result in the non-GAAP adjustments and present the income tax expense impact at the effective tax rate in effect for the period presented.

1 Stockholders’ equity as a percentage of total assets, book value per common share, tangible common equity as a percentage of tangible assets and tangible book common value per share provides information to help assess our capital position and financial strength.  We believe tangible book measures improve comparability to other banking organizations that have not engaged in acquisitions that have resulted in the accumulation of goodwill and other intangible assets.

2 Reported return on average tangible common equity and adjusted return on average tangible common equity measures provide information to evaluate the use of our tangible common equity.

3 Reported return on average tangible assets and adjusted return on average tangible assets measures provide information to help assess our profitability.

4 The reported operating efficiency ratio is a non-GAAP measure calculated by dividing our GAAP non-interest expense by the sum of our GAAP net interest income plus GAAP non-interest income. The adjusted operating efficiency ratio is a non-GAAP measure calculated by dividing non-interest expense adjusted for intangible asset amortization and certain expenses generally associated with discrete merger transactions and non-recurring strategic plans by the sum of net interest income plus non-interest income plus the tax equivalent adjustment on securities income and elimination of the impact of gain or loss on sale of securities. The adjusted operating efficiency ratio is a measure we use to assess our operating performance.

5 Adjusted net income available to common stockholders and adjusted diluted earnings per share present a summary of our earnings, which includes adjustments to exclude certain revenues and expenses (generally associated with discrete merger transactions and non-recurring strategic plans) to help in assessing our profitability.

22

