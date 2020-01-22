Sterling Bancorp announces strong operating results for the fourth quarter of 2019 with diluted earnings per share available to common stockholders of $0.52 (as reported) and $0.54 (as adjusted). Highlights include continued progress in balance sheet…

/EIN News/ -- Key Performance Highlights for the Twelve Months ended December 31, 2019 vs. December 31, 2018





($ in thousands except per share amounts) GAAP / As Reported

Non-GAAP / As Adjusted1

12/31/2018 12/31/2019 Change

% / bps 12/31/2018 12/31/2019 Change

% / bps Total revenue2 $ 1,070,600 $ 1,049,788 (1.9 )% $ 1,085,819 $ 1,051,395 (3.2 )% Net income available to common 439,276 419,108 (4.6 ) 449,645 426,891 (5.1 ) Diluted EPS available to common 1.95 2.03 4.1 2.00 2.07 3.5 Net interest margin3 3.51 % 3.43 % (8 ) 3.57 % 3.49 % (8 ) Return on average tangible common equity 17.87 16.42 (145 ) 18.29 16.73 (156 ) Return on average tangible assets 1.51 1.48 (3 ) 1.55 1.51 (4 ) Tangible book value per common share1 $ 11.78 $ 13.09 11.1 % $ 11.78 $ 13.09 11.1 %

Net income available to common stockholders of $419.1 million (as reported) and $426.9 million (as adjusted).

Total commercial loans of $19.0 billion at December 31, 2019; growth of 17.2% over December 31, 2018.

Operating efficiency ratio of 44.2% (as reported) and 40.1% (as adjusted) 4 .

. Repurchased 19,312,694 common shares in 2019 at a weighted average price of $19.83 per share.

Tangible book value per common share1 of $13.09; growth of 11.1% over December 31, 2018.

Key Performance Highlights for the Three Months ended December 31, 2019 vs. December 31, 2018

($ in thousands except per share amounts) GAAP / As Reported

Non-GAAP / As Adjusted1

12/31/2018



12/31/2019

Change

% / bps 12/31/2018

12/31/2019 Change

% / bps Total revenue2 $ 265,346 $ 260,638 (1.8 )% $ 274,247 $ 264,457 (3.6 )% Net income available to common 112,501 104,722 (6.9 ) 116,458 108,855 (6.5 ) Diluted EPS available to common 0.51 0.52 2.0 0.52 0.54 3.8 Net interest margin3 3.48 % 3.37 % (11 ) 3.53 % 3.42 % (11 ) Return on average tangible common equity 17.56 15.94 (162 ) 18.17 16.57 (160 ) Return on average tangible assets 1.53 1.45 (8 ) 1.58 1.51 (7 )

Growth in commercial loans of $791.3 million over linked quarter; 17.2% annualized growth rate.

Total deposits were $22.4 billion with a cost of 0.89%. Municipal deposit balances decreased by $246.6 million.

Decrease in total interest expense of $4.7 million and decrease in total funding liabilities of 10 basis points relative to linked quarter.

Excluding accretion income on acquired loans, net interest margin was 3.13%.

Consolidated five financial centers in the fourth quarter of 2019; a total of 24 consolidated in 2019. Total of 82 financial centers open as of December 31, 2019.

Issued $275.0 million of Tier 2 regulatory capital qualifying subordinated notes.

Completed the previously announced acquisition of an $838.9 million equipment finance loan and lease portfolio.

1. Non-GAAP / as adjusted measures are defined in the non-GAAP tables beginning on page 18. 2. Total revenue is equal to net interest income plus non-interest income. Total revenue as adjusted is equal to tax equivalent net interest income plus non-interest income excluding securities gains and losses and gain on termination of a pension plan. 3. Net interest margin is equal to net interest income divided by average interest earning assets. Net interest margin as adjusted, or tax equivalent net interest margin, is equal to net interest income plus the tax equivalent adjustment for tax exempt securities divided by average interest earning assets. The tax equivalent adjustment assumes a 21% federal tax rate in all periods presented. 4. Operating efficiency ratio is a non-GAAP measure. See page 21 for an explanation of the operating efficiency ratio.

1

MONTEBELLO, N.Y., Jan. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sterling Bancorp (NYSE: STL) (the “Company”), the parent company of Sterling National Bank (the “Bank”), today announced results for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2019. Net income available to common stockholders for the quarter ended December 31, 2019 was $104.7 million, or $0.52 per diluted share, compared to net income available to common stockholders of $120.5 million, or $0.59 per diluted share, for the linked quarter ended September 30, 2019, and net income available to common stockholders of $112.5 million, or $0.51 per diluted share, for the three months ended December 31, 2018.

Net income available to common stockholders for the year ended December 31, 2019 was $419.1 million, or $2.03 per diluted share, compared to net income available to common stockholders of $439.3 million, or $1.95 per diluted share, for the year ended December 31, 2018.

President’s Comments

Jack Kopnisky, President and Chief Executive Officer, commented: “We delivered strong operating performance in 2019, continuing to grow our commercial businesses, transitioning our balance sheet, managing our funding costs and driving operational efficiency. In the fourth quarter of 2019, our adjusted net income available to common stockholders was $108.9 million and our adjusted diluted earnings per share available to common stockholders (“adjusted EPS”) was $0.54. Our profitability metrics remained strong, including adjusted return on average tangible assets of 1.51% and adjusted return on average tangible common equity of 16.6%. We continue to deliver on our track record of growth and profitability. Over the past five years, our adjusted EPS has grown at a compound annual growth rate (“CAGR”) of 21.3%, and our tangible book value per common share has grown at a CAGR of 15.1%.

“Our commercial businesses have strong momentum. We grew spot commercial loan balances by $791.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2019 and $2.8 billion since December 31, 2018. In the same periods, run-off of residential mortgage loans was $160.1 million and $623.9 million, respectively. At December 31, 2019, our loan portfolio consisted of 88.6% in total commercial loans, in-line with our target of commercial loans representing at least 85.0% of our total loan portfolio. We continue to exercise discipline on new loan originations and have augmented our growth through opportunistic portfolio acquisitions, focusing on diversified commercial asset classes where we can achieve our target risk-adjusted returns.

“We continue to focus on generating deposit growth through full client relationships. Total deposits were $22.4 billion and the cost of total deposits was 0.89% in the fourth quarter of 2019, which represented a three basis points decline in cost compared to the third quarter of 2019. The improving market conditions and competitive dynamics in our deposit markets is evident in our ability to reduce the cost of interest bearing deposits by twelve basis points in the fourth quarter of 2019 relative to the linked quarter. We have also created a more optimal overall funding mix, reducing our total interest expense by $4.7 million relative to the linked quarter. We anticipate the current interest rate environment and pricing strategies we have implemented will allow us to further reduce our cost of total funding liabilities. In the fourth quarter of 2019, our cost of total funding liabilities was 1.06%, a decrease of 10 basis points relative to the linked quarter.

“The low interest rate environment and flat yield curve continued to pressure our interest earning asset and loan origination yields, as our tax equivalent yield excluding accretion income on acquired loans was 3.13% in the fourth quarter of 2019 compared to 3.15% for the linked quarter. Our net interest margin was impacted by higher average cash balances in the fourth quarter, which increased by $269.0 million relative to the linked quarter and were a result of funding needs for the acquisition of the equipment finance loan and lease portfolio. We estimate the higher cash balances negatively impacted our net interest margin by approximately four basis points. Although net interest margin decreased, our growth, asset mix and funding composition allowed us to grow net interest income by $4.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2019 relative to the linked quarter.

“We continue to maintain strong controls over operating expenses. During the fourth quarter of 2019, we consolidated five financial centers, bringing our total to 24 financial centers consolidated in 2019. Our financial center count was 82 at December 31, 2019, and we anticipate our total financial centers will decrease below 80 in 2020. In the fourth quarter of 2019, our annualized adjusted operating expenses were $418.7 million and our adjusted operating efficiency ratio was 39.9%.

“We constantly evaluate alternatives to increase our operational efficiency and effectiveness. To that end, we executed several corporate actions during the quarter. First, we completed the issuance of $275.0 million of subordinated notes that will be used in part to redeem the senior notes maturing in June 2020 that we assumed in the merger with Astoria Financial Corp. (the “Astoria Merger”). Second, we completed our previously announced equipment finance portfolio acquisition with total balances at acquisition of $838.9 million in November 2019. This portfolio was integrated into our equipment finance portfolio.

“Our tangible common equity ratio was 9.03% and our estimated Tier 1 Leverage ratio was 9.55% at December 31, 2019. Our tangible book value per common share was $13.09, which represented an increase of 11.1% from a year ago. Our ample capital position and strong internal capital generation will support our growth strategy and allow us to return capital to stockholders. In the fourth quarter of 2019, we repurchased 4,000,000 common shares.

2

“We have created a Company with significant operating flexibility and are confident that our business mix, growth strategy and strong capital position will allow us to continue generating superior returns and earnings per share growth. We would like to thank our clients, colleagues and shareholders for your support and look forward to working with all of our partners as we continue to build a great company.

“Lastly, we have declared a dividend on our common stock of $0.07 per share payable on February 18, 2020 to holders of record as of February 3, 2020.”

Reconciliation of GAAP Results to Adjusted Results (non-GAAP)

The Company’s GAAP net income available to common stockholders of $104.7 million, or $0.52 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2019, included the following items:

a pre-tax charge of $5.1 million for asset write-downs, systems integration, retention and severance related to the equipment finance loan portfolio acquisition;

a pre-tax loss of $280 thousand related to the termination of the legacy Astoria defined benefit pension plan;

a pre-tax loss of $76 thousand on the sale of available for sale securities; and

the pre-tax amortization of non-compete agreements and acquired customer list intangible assets of $200 thousand.

Excluding the impact of these items, adjusted net income available to common stockholders was $108.9 million, or $0.54 per diluted share, for the three months ended December 31, 2019.

Non-GAAP financial measures include references to the terms “adjusted” or “excluding”. See the reconciliation of the Company’s non-GAAP financial measures beginning on page 18.

Net Interest Income and Margin

($ in thousands) For the three months ended Change % / bps 12/31/2018 9/30/2019 12/31/2019 Y-o-Y Linked Qtr Interest and dividend income $ 313,197 $ 295,209 $ 295,474 (5.7 %) 0.1 % Interest expense 70,326 71,888 67,217 (4.4 ) (6.5 ) Net interest income $ 242,871 $ 223,321 $ 228,257 (6.0 ) 2.2 Accretion income on acquired loans $ 27,016 $ 17,973 $ 19,497 (27.8 )% 8.5 % Yield on loans 5.07 % 4.97 % 4.84 % (23 ) (13 ) Tax equivalent yield on investment securities 2.92 2.85 2.89 (3 ) 4 Tax equivalent yield on interest earning assets 4.54 4.50 4.41 (13 ) (9 ) Cost of total deposits 0.77 0.92 0.89 12 (3 ) Cost of interest bearing deposits 0.97 1.16 1.10 13 (6 ) Cost of borrowings 2.43 2.41 2.38 (5 ) (3 ) Cost of interest bearing liabilities 1.28 1.40 1.28 — (12 ) Total cost of funding liabilities5 1.07 1.16 1.06 (1 ) (10 ) Tax equivalent net interest margin6 3.53 3.42 3.42 (11 ) — Average commercial loans $ 15,741,665 $ 17,596,552 $ 18,473,473 17.4 % 5.0 % Average loans, including loans held for sale 20,389,223 20,302,887 21,000,949 3.0 3.4 Average cash balances 291,460 304,820 573,861 96.9 88.3 Average investment securities 6,685,989 5,439,886 5,064,936 (24.2 ) (6.9 ) Average total interest earning assets 27,710,655 26,354,394 26,901,439 (2.9 ) 2.1 Average deposits and mortgage escrow 21,352,428 20,749,885 22,289,097 4.4 7.4

5 Include interest bearing liabilities and non-interest bearing deposits.

6 Tax equivalent net interest margin is equal to net interest income plus the tax equivalent adjustment for tax exempt securities divided by average interest earning assets. The tax equivalent adjustment is assumed at a 21% federal tax rate in all periods presented.

3

Fourth quarter 2019 compared with fourth quarter 2018

Net interest income was $228.3 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2019, a decrease of $14.6 million compared to the fourth quarter of 2018. This was mainly due to a $809.2 million decline in average total interest earning assets and a decrease in accretion income on acquired loans of $7.5 million. Other key components of the changes in net interest income and net interest margin for the fourth quarter of 2019 compared to the fourth quarter of 2018 were the following:

The yield on loans was 4.84% compared to 5.07% for the three months ended December 31, 2018. The decrease in yield on loans was mainly due to the decline in accretion income on acquired loans, which was $19.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2019 compared to $27.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2018. The decrease in yield on loans was also due to the decline in market interest rates during 2019.

The tax equivalent yield on investment securities was 2.89% compared to 2.92% for the three months ended December 31, 2018. Average investment securities were $5.1 billion, or 18.8%, of average total interest earning assets for the fourth quarter of 2019 compared to $6.7 billion, or 24.1%, of average total interest earning assets for the fourth quarter of 2018. The decline in the average balance of investment securities was mainly due to our balance sheet transition strategy.

In the fourth quarter of 2019, average cash balances were $573.9 million compared to $291.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2018. We maintained higher cash in the fourth quarter of 2019 in anticipation of closing the equipment finance loan portfolio acquisition. We estimate the increased level of cash on hand had an unfavorable impact on our tax equivalent net interest margin of approximately four basis points.

The tax equivalent yield on interest earning assets decreased thirteen basis points to 4.41%.

The cost of total deposits was 89 basis points for the fourth quarter of 2019 compared to 77 basis points for the same period a year ago. The increase was mainly due to interest rate market conditions and competitive dynamics in our deposit markets.

The cost of borrowings was 2.38% for the fourth quarter of 2019 compared to 2.43% for the same period a year ago. The decline in cost of borrowings was mainly due to the maturity of higher cost Federal Home Loan Bank (“FHLB”) borrowings.

The total cost of interest bearing liabilities was unchanged at 1.28%, which was mainly due to the factors discussed above.

Average interest bearing deposits increased by $899.3 million and average borrowings decreased $1.8 billion compared to the fourth quarter of 2018.

Total interest expense decreased by $3.1 million compared to the fourth quarter of 2018.

The tax equivalent net interest margin was 3.42% for the fourth quarter of 2019 compared to 3.53% for the fourth quarter of 2018. The decrease in tax equivalent net interest margin was mainly due to the increase in the cost of interest bearing liabilities and the decrease in accretion income on acquired loans. Excluding accretion income, tax equivalent net interest margin was 3.13% for the fourth quarter of 2019 compared to 3.15% for the fourth quarter of 2018.

Fourth quarter 2019 compared with linked quarter ended September 30, 2019

Net interest income increased $4.9 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2019 compared to the linked quarter. The increase in net interest income was mainly due to a decrease in interest expense on borrowings as a result of lower rates paid on borrowings and lower average balances. Other key components of the changes in net interest income and net interest margin for the fourth quarter of 2019 compared to the linked quarter were the following:

The yield on loans was 4.84% compared to 4.97% for the linked quarter. The decrease in the yield on loans was mainly due to the decline in market interest rates between the periods. Accretion income on acquired loans increased $1.5 million to $19.5 million for the fourth quarter of 2019 compared to $18.0 million in the linked quarter, which was mainly due to the pay-off of one purchase credit impaired loan.

The average balance of commercial loans increased by $876.9 million and the average balance of residential mortgage loans declined by $159.7 million, both compared to the linked quarter.

The tax equivalent yield on investment securities was 2.89% compared to 2.85% for the linked quarter. The increase in yield was mainly due to earlier sales of lower yielding securities.

The tax equivalent yield on interest earning assets was 4.41% compared to 4.50% in the linked quarter.

The cost of total deposits decreased three basis points to 89 basis points, mainly due to improving market conditions in our deposit markets and our pricing strategies. The total cost of borrowings declined three basis points to 2.38% due to changes in market rates of interest and maturities of higher cost FHLB borrowings.

Average interest bearing deposits increased by $1.4 billion and average borrowings decreased by $982.4 million relative to the linked quarter. The increase in average deposits was due to growth in commercial and consumer deposits of $297.3 million, on-line deposit growth of $314.5 million, growth in municipal deposits of $257.0 million, and growth in wholesale deposits of $534.0 million.

4

Total interest expense decreased $4.7 million from the linked quarter.

The tax equivalent net interest margin was 3.42% in the current quarter and linked quarter. Excluding accretion income on acquired loans, tax equivalent net interest margin was 3.13% compared to 3.15% in the linked quarter. Based on a more normalized level of average cash balances and continued proactive management of funding costs, we anticipate we will be able to maintain a tax equivalent net interest margin excluding accretion income on acquired loans of 3.15% to 3.25% in 2020.

Non-interest Income

($ in thousands) For the three months ended Change % 12/31/2018 9/30/2019 12/31/2019 Y-o-Y Linked Qtr Total non-interest income $ 22,475 $ 51,830 $ 32,381 44.1 % (37.5 )% Net (loss) gain on sale of securities (4,886 ) 6,882 (76 ) NM NM Gain (loss) on termination of pension plan — 12,097 (280 ) NM NM Adjusted non-interest income $ 27,361 $ 32,851 $ 32,737 19.6 (0.3 )

Fourth quarter 2019 compared with fourth quarter 2018

Adjusted non-interest income increased $5.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2019 to $32.7 million, compared to $27.4 million in the same quarter last year. The change was mainly due to higher loan commissions and fees generated by our commercial banking teams and income from bank owned life insurance (“BOLI”).

In the fourth quarter of 2019, we realized a loss of $76 thousand on the sale of available for sale securities compared to a $4.9 million loss in the year earlier period. We are managing our securities balances relative to our longer-term target of 15% of earning assets over time.

We terminated the defined benefit pension plan assumed in the Astoria Merger during the third quarter of 2019 and recorded a gain of $12.1 million. In fourth quarter of 2019, we incurred professional and administrative fees which reduced income by $280 thousand.

Fourth quarter 2019 compared with linked quarter ended September 30, 2019

Adjusted non-interest income decreased approximately $114 thousand from $32.9 million in the linked quarter to $32.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2019. The decrease was due to a decline in BOLI income. BOLI income was $8.1 million in the third quarter of 2019 and $4.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2019. BOLI income in the third quarter of 2019 included the restructuring of the BOLI assets acquired in the Astoria Merger. Other commissions and loan fees increased by $2.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2019, substantially offsetting the decline in BOLI income. The increase in other commissions and loan fees was driven by loan sales and syndications in our public sector finance and equipment finance loan portfolios.

5

Non-interest Expense

($ in thousands) For the three months ended Change % / bps 12/31/2018 9/30/2019 12/31/2019 Y-o-Y Linked Qtr Compensation and benefits $ 54,677 $ 52,850 $ 52,453 (4.1 )% (0.8 )% Stock-based compensation plans 3,679 4,565 5,180 40.8 13.5 Occupancy and office operations 16,579 15,836 15,886 (4.2 ) 0.3 Information technology 8,761 8,545 9,313 6.3 9.0 Amortization of intangible assets 5,865 4,785 4,785 (18.4 ) — FDIC insurance and regulatory assessments 3,608 3,194 3,134 (13.1 ) (1.9 ) Other real estate owned (“OREO”), net 15 79 (132 ) (980.0 ) (267.1 ) Charge for asset write-downs, systems integration, retention and severance — — 5,133 NM NM Other expenses 16,737 16,601 19,698 17.7 18.7 Total non-interest expense $ 109,921 $ 106,455 $ 115,450 5.0 8.4 Full time equivalent employees (“FTEs”) at period end 1,907 1,689 1,639 (14.1 ) (3.0 ) Financial centers at period end 106 87 82 (22.6 ) (5.7 ) Operating efficiency ratio, as reported 41.4 % 38.7 % 44.3 % (290 ) (560 ) Operating efficiency ratio, as adjusted 38.0 39.1 39.9 (190 ) (80 )

Fourth quarter 2019 compared with fourth quarter 2018

Total non-interest expense increased $5.5 million relative to the fourth quarter of 2018. Key components of the change in non-interest expense between the periods were the following:

Compensation and benefits decreased $2.2 million, mainly due to a decline in total FTEs between the periods. Total FTEs declined to 1,639 from 1,907, which was mainly due to our ongoing financial center consolidation strategy following the Astoria Merger. This was partially offset by the hiring of commercial bankers, business development officers and risk management personnel.

Occupancy and office operations expense decreased $693 thousand, mainly due to the consolidation of financial centers and other back-office locations. We consolidated a total of 24 locations in 2019.

Information technology expense increased $552 thousand, mainly due to incremental costs incurred for automation and information security.

FDIC insurance and regulatory assessments decreased $474 thousand to $3.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2019, compared to $3.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2018. The decrease was a result of a reduction in FDIC deposit insurance assessments, which was mainly due to the termination of the quarterly Deposit Insurance Fund surcharge that was assessed to institutions with $10 billion or more in assets in 2018.

OREO expense, net, declined $147 thousand to income of $132 thousand for the fourth quarter of 2019. In the fourth quarter of 2019, OREO expense, net, included gain on sale of $542 thousand, which was offset by $217 thousand of write-downs and $242 thousand of operating costs.

Other expenses increased $3.0 million to $19.7 million, which was mainly due to higher marketing expense, higher professional fees and net costs related to retirement plans. The increase in marketing expense was due to deposit gathering strategies, client communications and our website redesign. The increase in professional fees was mainly due to loan collection matters.

Fourth quarter 2019 compared with linked quarter ended September 30, 2019

Total non-interest expense increased $9.0 million to $115.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2019. In the fourth quarter, we recorded a charge for asset write-downs, systems integration, retention and severance of $5.1 million related to the equipment finance loan portfolio acquisition. Excluding the charge, non-interest expense increased $3.9 million in the fourth quarter compared to the linked quarter ended September 30, 2019. Key components of the change in non-interest expense were the following:

Compensation and benefits decreased $397 thousand to $52.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2019. The decrease was mainly due to a decrease in FTEs, from 1,689 at September 30, 2019 to 1,639 at December 31, 2019.

6

The increase in information technology and other expenses, which was associated with higher marketing expense and higher net costs related to retirement plans, were due to the same factors as discussed above.

Taxes

We recorded income tax expense at an estimated effective tax rate of 21.0% for the three months ended December 31, 2019 and the year ended December 31, 2019. In the fourth quarter of 2019, we also recorded a reduction in income tax expense of $363 thousand due to vesting of stock-based compensation, which resulted in a tax expense at a rate of 20.7% for the quarter. For the three months ended September 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018, we recorded income tax expense at an estimated effective income tax rate of 21.0%.

Key Balance Sheet Highlights as of December 31, 2019

($ in thousands) As of Change % / bps 12/31/2018 9/30/2019 12/31/2019 Y-o-Y Linked Qtr Total assets $ 31,383,307 $ 30,077,665 $ 30,586,497 (2.5 )% 1.7 % Total portfolio loans, gross 19,218,530 20,830,163 21,440,212 11.6 2.9 Commercial & industrial (“C&I”) loans 6,533,386 7,792,569 8,232,719 26.0 5.6 Commercial real estate loans (including multi-family) 9,406,541 9,977,839 10,295,518 9.5 3.2 Acquisition, development and construction (“ADC”) loans 267,754 433,883 467,331 74.5 7.7 Total commercial loans 16,207,681 18,204,291 18,995,568 17.2 4.3 Residential mortgage loans 2,705,226 2,370,216 2,210,112 (18.3 ) (6.8 ) BOLI 653,995 609,720 613,848 (6.1 ) 0.7 Core deposits7 19,998,967 20,296,395 20,548,459 2.7 1.2 Total deposits 21,214,148 21,579,324 22,418,658 5.7 3.9 Municipal deposits (included in core deposits) 1,751,670 2,234,630 1,988,047 13.5 (11.0 ) Investment securities 6,667,180 5,047,011 5,075,309 (23.9 ) 0.6 Total borrowings 5,214,183 3,174,224 2,885,958 (44.7 ) (9.1 ) Loans to deposits 90.6 % 96.5 % 95.6 % 500 (90 ) Core deposits to total deposits 94.3 94.1 91.7 (260 ) (240 ) Investment securities to earning assets 25.2 19.1 18.8 (640 ) (30 )

7 Core deposits include retail, commercial and municipal transaction, money market, savings accounts and certificates of deposit accounts, and reciprocal Certificate of Deposit Account Registry balances and exclude brokered and wholesale deposits.

Highlights in balance sheet items as of December 31, 2019 were the following:

C&I loans (which include traditional C&I, asset-based lending, payroll finance, warehouse lending, factored receivables, equipment financing and public sector finance loans) represented 38.4% of total portfolio loans; commercial real estate loans (which include multi-family loans) represented 48.0% of total portfolio loans; consumer and residential mortgage loans combined represented 11.4% of total portfolio loans; and ADC loans represented 2.2% of total portfolio loans, respectively. At December 31, 2018, C&I loans represented 34.0%; commercial real estate loans (which include multi-family loans) represented 48.9%; consumer and residential mortgage loans combined represented 15.7%; and ADC loans represented 1.4% of total portfolio loans, respectively. We continued making progress towards our goal of a loan mix comprised of 45% for each of C&I and commercial real estate loans and 10% other loans.

Total commercial loans, which include all C&I loans, commercial real estate (including multi-family) and ADC loans, increased by $791.3 million over the linked quarter and $2.8 billion since December 31, 2018. Growth in total commercial loans for 2019 included $1.2 billion of loans acquired in loan portfolio acquisitions and $1.6 billion of loans originated by our commercial banking teams.

ADC loans increased $33.4 million over the linked quarter and $199.6 million since December 31, 2018. The increase was mainly related to construction loans associated with our investments in affordable housing tax credits.

Residential mortgage loans held in our loan portfolio were $2.2 billion at December 31, 2019, a decline of $160.1 million from the linked quarter and a decline of $495.1 million from the same period a year ago. The decline was mainly due to repayments.

7

The balance of BOLI increased by $4.1 million relative to the prior quarter and was $613.8 million at December 31, 2019. BOLI declined $40.1 million in 2019, mainly due to the partial redemption of $60.5 million of legacy Astoria BOLI assets related to the BOLI restructuring executed in the third quarter of 2019.

Core deposits at December 31, 2019 were $20.5 billion and increased $252.1 million compared to September 30, 2019, and increased $549.5 million compared to December 31, 2018.

Total deposits at December 31, 2019 increased $839.3 million compared to September 30, 2019, and total deposits increased $1.2 billion compared to December 31, 2018. We increased wholesale deposits in the fourth quarter of 2019 to fund a portion of the equipment finance loan portfolio acquisition.

Municipal deposits at December 31, 2019 were $2.0 billion, a decrease of $246.6 million relative to September 30, 2019. This decrease was due to seasonal outflows. Historically, municipal deposits reach their annual peak at September 30.

Investment securities decreased by $1.6 billion from December 31, 2018, and represented 18.8% of earning assets at December 31, 2019. We sold securities during the past twelve months to fund commercial loan growth including loan portfolio acquisitions. We also sold securities to reduce the proportion of lower yielding assets as a percentage of total assets.

Total borrowings at December 31, 2019 were $2.9 billion, a decrease of $288.3 million relative to September 30, 2019 and $2.3 billion relative to December 31, 2018. The sale of securities and deposit inflows allowed us to reduce borrowings. Included in total borrowings is $270.9 million of subordinated notes issued by the Company in December 2019 (the notes have an aggregate principal amount of $275.0 million). A portion of the proceeds will be used to redeem the senior notes assumed in the Astoria Merger that mature in June 2020.

Credit Quality

($ in thousands) For the three months ended Change % / bps 12/31/2018 9/30/2019 12/31/2019 Y-o-Y Linked Qtr Provision for loan losses $ 10,500 $ 13,700 $ 10,585 0.8 % (22.7 )% Net charge-offs 6,188 13,629 9,082 46.8 (33.4 ) Allowance for loan losses 95,677 104,735 106,238 11.0 1.4 Non-performing loans 168,822 190,966 179,161 6.1 (6.2 ) Loans 30 to 89 days past due 97,201 64,756 52,880 (45.6 ) (18.3 ) Annualized net charge-offs to average loans 0.12 % 0.27 % 0.17 % 5 (10 ) Special mention loans 113,180 136,972 159,976 41.3 16.8 Substandard loans 266,047 277,975 295,428 11.0 6.3 Allowance for loan losses to total loans 0.50 0.50 0.50 — — Allowance for loan losses to non-performing loans 56.7 54.8 59.3 260 450

Provision for loan losses was $10.6 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2019, which was $1.5 million greater than net charge-offs. Net charge-offs of $9.1 million included charge-offs related to the work-out of two asset-based lending relationships that were fully exited and resolved during the quarter. Other charge-off activity was mainly due to equipment finance loans. Allowance coverage ratios were 0.50% of total loans and 59.3% of non-performing loans at December 31, 2019. Note that due to our various acquisitions and mergers, a significant portion of our loan portfolio does not carry an allowance for loan losses, as the acquired loans were recorded at their estimated fair value on the acquisition date.

Non-performing loans decreased by $11.8 million to $179.2 million at December 31, 2019 compared to the linked quarter, and net charge-offs were 17 basis points of total loans on an annualized basis. Loans 30 to 89 days past due decreased $11.9 million from the linked quarter.

Special mention loans increased $23.0 million and substandard loans increased $17.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2019 compared to the linked quarter. The increase in special mention and substandard loans was mainly due to loans in our commercial real estate and asset-based lending which are performing and well secured by collateral.

8

Capital

($ in thousands, except share and per share data) As of Change % / bps 12/31/2018 9/30/2019 12/31/2019 Y-o-Y Linked Qtr Total stockholders’ equity $ 4,428,853 $ 4,520,967 $ 4,530,113 2.3 % 0.2 % Preferred stock 138,423 137,799 137,581 (0.6 ) (0.2 ) Goodwill and other intangible assets 1,742,578 1,772,963 1,793,846 2.9 1.2 Tangible common stockholders’ equity 8 $ 2,547,852 $ 2,610,205 $ 2,598,686 2.0 (0.4 ) Common shares outstanding 216,227,852 202,392,884 198,455,324 (8.2 ) (1.9 ) Book value per common share $ 19.84 $ 21.66 $ 22.13 11.5 2.2 Tangible book value per common share 8 11.78 12.90 13.09 11.2 1.5 Tangible common equity to tangible assets 8 8.60 % 9.22 % 9.03 % 43 (19 ) Estimated Tier 1 leverage ratio - Company 9.50 9.78 9.55 5 (23 ) Estimated Tier 1 leverage ratio - Bank 9.94 10.08 10.11 17 3 8 See a reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures beginning on page 18.

Total stockholders’ equity increased $9.1 million to $4.5 billion as of December 31, 2019 compared to September 30, 2019 and increased $101.3 million compared to December 31, 2018. For the fourth quarter of 2019, net income available to common stockholders of $104.7 million was offset by a decrease in accumulated other comprehensive income of $4.9 million, common dividends of $14.1 million, preferred dividends of $2.2 million and common stock repurchases of $81.9 million.

Total goodwill and other intangible assets were $1.8 billion at December 31, 2019, an increase of $20.9 million compared to September 30, 2019, which was due to the equipment finance loan and lease portfolio acquisition.

Basic and diluted weighted average common shares outstanding declined relative to the linked quarter by approximately 3.4 million shares and were 199.7 million shares and 200.3 million shares, respectively. Total common shares outstanding at December 31, 2019 were approximately 198.5 million. In the fourth quarter of 2019, we repurchased 4,000,000 shares of common stock at a weighted average price of $20.49 per share. Under our Board of Directors approved repurchase program, we have 1,572,535 shares remaining for repurchase at December 31, 2019.

Tangible book value per common share was $13.09 at December 31, 2019, which represented an increase of 11.2% over a year ago and an increase of 1.5% over September 30, 2019.

9

10

Sterling Bancorp and Subsidiaries

CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION

(unaudited, in thousands, except share and per share data) Assets: 12/31/2018 9/30/2019 12/31/2019 Cash and cash equivalents $ 438,110 $ 545,603 $ 329,151 Investment securities 6,667,180 5,047,011 5,075,309 Loans held for sale 1,565,979 4,627 8,125 Portfolio loans: Commercial and industrial (“C&I”) 6,533,386 7,792,569 8,232,719 Commercial real estate (including multi-family) 9,406,541 9,977,839 10,295,518 ADC 267,754 433,883 467,331 Residential mortgage 2,705,226 2,370,216 2,210,112 Consumer 305,623 255,656 234,532 Total portfolio loans, gross 19,218,530 20,830,163 21,440,212 Allowance for loan losses (95,677 ) (104,735 ) (106,238 ) Total portfolio loans, net 19,122,853 20,725,428 21,333,974 FHLB and Federal Reserve Bank Stock, at cost 369,690 276,929 251,805 Accrued interest receivable 107,111 104,881 100,312 Premises and equipment, net 264,194 238,723 227,070 Goodwill 1,613,033 1,657,814 1,683,482 Other intangibles 129,545 115,149 110,364 BOLI 653,995 609,720 613,848 Other real estate owned 19,377 13,006 12,189 Other assets 432,240 738,774 840,868 Total assets $ 31,383,307 $ 30,077,665 $ 30,586,497 Liabilities: Deposits $ 21,214,148 $ 21,579,324 $ 22,418,658 FHLB borrowings 4,838,772 2,800,907 2,245,653 Other borrowings 21,338 26,544 22,678 Senior notes 181,130 173,652 173,504 Subordinated notes - Company — — 270,941 Subordinated notes - Bank 172,943 173,121 173,182 Mortgage escrow funds 72,891 84,595 58,316 Other liabilities 453,232 718,555 693,452 Total liabilities 26,954,454 25,556,698 26,056,384 Stockholders’ equity: Preferred stock 138,423 137,799 137,581 Common stock 2,299 2,299 2,299 Additional paid-in capital 3,776,461 3,762,046 3,766,716 Treasury stock (213,935 ) (501,814 ) (583,408 ) Retained earnings 791,550 1,075,503 1,166,709 Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income (65,945 ) 45,134 40,216 Total stockholders’ equity 4,428,853 4,520,967 4,530,113 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 31,383,307 $ 30,077,665 $ 30,586,497 Shares of common stock outstanding at period end 216,227,852 202,392,884 198,455,324 Book value per common share $ 19.84 $ 21.66 $ 22.13 Tangible book value per common share1 11.78 12.90 13.09 1 See reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures beginning on page 18.

11

Sterling Bancorp and Subsidiaries

CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(unaudited, in thousands, except share and per share data) For the Quarter Ended For the Year ended 12/31/2018 9/30/2019 12/31/2019 12/31/2018 12/31/2019 Interest and dividend income: Loans and loan fees $ 260,417 $ 254,414 $ 256,377 $ 1,006,496 $ 1,029,369 Securities taxable 30,114 21,977 20,367 115,971 94,823 Securities non-taxable 15,104 13,491 13,031 61,062 55,802 Other earning assets 7,562 5,327 5,699 24,944 22,546 Total interest and dividend income 313,197 295,209 295,474 1,208,473 1,202,540 Interest expense: Deposits 41,450 48,330 49,907 130,096 192,361 Borrowings 28,876 23,558 17,310 110,974 91,256 Total interest expense 70,326 71,888 67,217 241,070 283,617 Net interest income 242,871 223,321 228,257 967,403 918,923 Provision for loan losses 10,500 13,700 10,585 46,000 45,985 Net interest income after provision for loan losses 232,371 209,621 217,672 921,403 872,938 Non-interest income: Deposit fees and service charges 6,511 6,582 6,506 26,830 26,398 Accounts receivable management / factoring commissions and other related fees 6,480 6,049 6,572 22,772 23,837 BOLI 4,060 8,066 4,770 15,651 20,670 Loan commissions and fees 4,066 6,285 8,698 16,181 24,129 Investment management fees 1,901 1,758 1,597 7,790 7,305 Net (loss) gain on sale of securities (4,886 ) 6,882 (76 ) (10,788 ) (6,905 ) Gain on sale of residential mortgage loans — — — — 8,313 Gain (loss) on termination of pension plan — 12,097 (280 ) — 11,817 Gain on sale of fixed assets — — — 11,800 — Other 4,343 4,111 4,594 12,961 15,301 Total non-interest income 22,475 51,830 32,381 103,197 130,865 Non-interest expense: Compensation and benefits 54,677 52,850 52,453 220,340 215,766 Stock-based compensation plans 3,679 4,565 5,180 12,984 19,473 Occupancy and office operations 16,579 15,836 15,886 68,536 64,363 Information technology 8,761 8,545 9,313 41,174 35,580 Amortization of intangible assets 5,865 4,785 4,785 23,646 19,181 FDIC insurance and regulatory assessments 3,608 3,194 3,134 20,493 12,660 Other real estate owned, net 15 79 (132 ) 1,650 622 Impairment related to financial centers and real estate consolidation strategy — — — — 14,398 Charge for asset write-downs, systems integration, retention and severance — — 5,133 13,132 8,477 Other 16,737 16,601 19,698 56,415 73,317 Total non-interest expense 109,921 106,455 115,450 458,370 463,837 Income before income tax expense 144,925 154,996 134,603 566,230 539,966 Income tax expense 30,434 32,549 27,905 118,976 112,925 Net income 114,491 122,447 106,698 447,254 427,041 Preferred stock dividend 1,990 1,982 1,976 7,978 7,933 Net income available to common stockholders $ 112,501 $ 120,465 $ 104,722 $ 439,276 $ 419,108 Weighted average common shares: Basic 222,319,682 203,090,365 199,719,747 224,299,488 205,679,874 Diluted 222,769,369 203,566,582 200,252,542 224,816,996 206,131,628 Earnings per common share: Basic earnings per share $ 0.51 $ 0.59 $ 0.52 $ 1.96 $ 2.04 Diluted earnings per share 0.51 0.59 0.52 1.95 2.03 Dividends declared per share 0.07 0.07 0.07 0.28 0.28

12

Sterling Bancorp and Subsidiaries

SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA

(unaudited, in thousands, except share and per share data) As of and for the Quarter Ended End of Period 12/31/2018 3/31/2019 6/30/2019 9/30/2019 12/31/2019 Total assets $ 31,383,307 $ 29,956,607 $ 30,237,545 $ 30,077,665 $ 30,586,497 Tangible assets 1 29,640,729 28,174,074 28,459,797 28,304,702 28,792,651 Securities available for sale 3,870,563 3,847,799 3,843,112 3,061,419 3,095,648 Securities held to maturity 2,796,617 2,067,251 2,015,753 1,985,592 1,979,661 Loans held for sale2 1,565,979 248,972 27,221 4,627 8,125 Portfolio loans 19,218,530 19,908,473 20,370,306 20,830,163 21,440,212 Goodwill 1,613,033 1,657,814 1,657,814 1,657,814 1,683,482 Other intangibles 129,545 124,719 119,934 115,149 110,364 Deposits 21,214,148 21,225,639 20,948,464 21,579,324 22,418,658 Municipal deposits (included above) 1,751,670 2,027,563 1,699,824 2,234,630 1,988,047 Borrowings 5,214,183 3,633,480 4,133,986 3,174,224 2,885,958 Stockholders’ equity 4,428,853 4,419,223 4,459,158 4,520,967 4,530,113 Tangible common equity 1 2,547,852 2,498,472 2,543,399 2,610,205 2,598,686 Quarterly Average Balances Total assets 30,925,281 30,742,943 29,666,951 29,747,603 30,349,691 Tangible assets 1 29,179,942 28,986,437 27,886,066 27,971,485 28,569,589 Loans, gross: Commercial real estate (includes multi-family) 9,341,579 9,385,420 9,486,333 9,711,619 10,061,625 ADC 279,793 284,299 307,290 387,072 459,372 C&I: Traditional C&I 2,150,644 2,418,027 2,446,676 2,435,644 2,399,901 Asset-based lending3 812,903 876,218 1,070,841 1,151,793 1,137,719 Payroll finance3 223,061 197,809 196,160 202,771 228,501 Warehouse lending3 690,277 710,776 990,843 1,180,132 1,307,645 Factored receivables3 267,986 250,426 246,382 248,150 258,892 Equipment financing3 1,147,269 1,245,051 1,285,095 1,191,944 1,430,715 Public sector finance3 828,153 869,829 967,218 1,087,427 1,189,103 Total C&I 6,120,293 6,568,136 7,203,215 7,497,861 7,952,476 Residential mortgage 4,336,083 3,878,991 2,635,903 2,444,101 2,284,419 Consumer 311,475 295,428 280,098 262,234 243,057 Loans, total4 20,389,223 20,412,274 19,912,839 20,302,887 21,000,949 Securities (taxable) 4,133,456 3,833,690 3,453,858 3,189,027 2,905,545 Securities (non-taxable) 2,552,533 2,501,004 2,429,411 2,250,859 2,159,391 Other interest earning assets 635,443 667,256 580,945 611,621 835,554 Total interest earning assets 27,710,655 27,414,224 26,377,053 26,354,394 26,901,439 Deposits: Non-interest bearing demand 4,324,247 4,247,389 4,218,000 4,225,258 4,361,642 Interest bearing demand 4,082,526 4,334,266 4,399,296 4,096,744 4,359,767 Savings (including mortgage escrow funds) 2,535,098 2,460,247 2,448,132 2,375,882 2,614,523 Money market 7,880,331 7,776,501 7,538,890 7,341,822 7,681,491 Certificates of deposit 2,530,226 2,497,723 2,544,554 2,710,179 3,271,674 Total deposits and mortgage escrow 21,352,428 21,316,126 21,148,872 20,749,885 22,289,097 Borrowings 4,716,522 4,466,172 3,544,661 3,872,840 2,890,407 Stockholders’ equity 4,426,118 4,415,449 4,423,910 4,489,167 4,524,417 Tangible common stockholders’ equity 1 2,542,256 2,520,595 2,504,883 2,575,199 2,606,617 1 See a reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures beginning on page 18. 2 At December 31, 2018 and March 31, 2019, loans held for sale included $1.54 billion and $222 million of residential mortgage loans, respectively; the other balances of loans held for sale are commercial syndication loans. 3 Asset-based lending, payroll finance, warehouse lending, factored receivables, equipment finance and public sector finance comprise our commercial finance loan portfolio. 4 Includes loans held for sale, but excludes allowance for loan losses.

13

Sterling Bancorp and Subsidiaries

SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA AND PERFORMANCE RATIOS

(unaudited, in thousands, except share and per share data) As of and for the Quarter Ended Per Common Share Data 12/31/2018

3/31/2019

6/30/2019

9/30/2019

12/31/2019

Basic earnings per share $ 0.51 $ 0.47 $ 0.46 $ 0.59 $ 0.52 Diluted earnings per share 0.51 0.47 0.46 0.59 0.52 Adjusted diluted earnings per share, non-GAAP 1 0.52 0.50 0.51 0.52 0.54 Dividends declared per common share 0.07 0.07 0.07 0.07 0.07 Book value per common share 19.84 20.43 21.06 21.66 22.13 Tangible book value per common share1 11.78 11.92 12.40 12.90 13.09 Shares of common stock o/s 216,227,852 209,560,824 205,187,243 202,392,884 198,455,324 Basic weighted average common shares o/s 222,319,682 213,157,090 206,932,114 203,090,365 199,719,747 Diluted weighted average common shares o/s 222,769,369 213,505,842 207,376,239 203,566,582 200,252,542 Performance Ratios (annualized) Return on average assets 1.44 % 1.31 % 1.28 % 1.61 % 1.37 % Return on average equity 10.08 9.13 8.57 10.65 9.18 Return on average tangible assets 1.53 1.39 1.36 1.71 1.45 Return on average tangible common equity 17.56 16.00 15.13 18.56 15.94 Return on average tangible assets, adjusted 1 1.58 1.48 1.51 1.50 1.51 Return on avg. tangible common equity, adjusted 1 18.17 17.04 16.83 16.27 16.57 Operating efficiency ratio, as adjusted 1 38.0 40.5 40.9 39.1 39.9 Analysis of Net Interest Income Accretion income on acquired loans $ 27,016 $ 25,580 $ 23,745 $ 17,973 $ 19,497 Yield on loans 5.07 % 5.17 % 5.20 % 4.97 % 4.84 % Yield on investment securities - tax equivalent 2 2.92 2.99 2.92 2.85 2.89 Yield on interest earning assets - tax equivalent 2 4.54 4.64 4.66 4.50 4.41 Cost of interest bearing deposits 0.97 1.09 1.14 1.16 1.10 Cost of total deposits 0.77 0.88 0.91 0.92 0.89 Cost of borrowings 2.43 2.53 2.54 2.41 2.38 Cost of interest bearing liabilities 1.28 1.39 1.38 1.40 1.28 Net interest rate spread - tax equivalent basis 2 3.26 3.25 3.28 3.10 3.13 Net interest margin - GAAP basis 3.48 3.48 3.53 3.36 3.37 Net interest margin - tax equivalent basis 2 3.53 3.54 3.58 3.42 3.42 Capital Tier 1 leverage ratio - Company 3 9.50 % 9.21 % 9.57 % 9.78 % 9.55 % Tier 1 leverage ratio - Bank only 3 9.94 9.58 9.98 10.08 10.11 Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio - Bank only 3 13.53 13.10 12.67 12.74 12.42 Total risk-based capital ratio - Bank only 3 14.78 14.39 13.94 13.99 13.63 Tangible common equity - Company 1 8.60 8.87 8.94 9.22 9.03 Condensed Five Quarter Income Statement Interest and dividend income $ 313,197 $ 309,400 $ 302,457 $ 295,209 $ 295,474 Interest expense 70,326 73,894 70,618 71,888 67,217 Net interest income 242,871 235,506 231,839 223,321 228,257 Provision for loan losses 10,500 10,200 11,500 13,700 10,585 Net interest income after provision for loan losses 232,371 225,306 220,339 209,621 217,672 Non-interest income 22,475 19,597 27,058 51,830 32,381 Non-interest expense 109,921 114,992 126,940 106,455 115,450 Income before income tax expense 144,925 129,911 120,457 154,996 134,603 Income tax expense 30,434 28,474 23,997 32,549 27,905 Net income $ 114,491 $ 101,437 $ 96,460 $ 122,447 $ 106,698 1 See a reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures beginning on page 18. 2 Tax equivalent basis represents interest income earned on tax exempt securities divided by the applicable Federal tax rate of 21%. 3 Regulatory capital amounts and ratios are preliminary estimates pending filing of the Company’s and Bank’s regulatory reports.

14

Sterling Bancorp and Subsidiaries

ASSET QUALITY INFORMATION

(unaudited, in thousands, except share and per share data) As of and for the Quarter Ended Allowance for Loan Losses Roll Forward 12/31/2018

3/31/2019

6/30/2019

9/30/2019

12/31/2019

Balance, beginning of period $ 91,365 $ 95,677 $ 98,960 $ 104,664 $ 104,735 Provision for loan losses 10,500 10,200 11,500 13,700 10,585 Loan charge-offs1: Traditional commercial & industrial (452 ) (4,839 ) (754 ) (123 ) (470 ) Asset-based lending (4,936 ) — (3,551 ) (9,577 ) (5,856 ) Payroll finance (21 ) — (84 ) — (168 ) Factored receivables (23 ) (32 ) (27 ) (14 ) (68 ) Equipment financing (1,060 ) (1,249 ) (1,335 ) (2,711 ) (1,739 ) Commercial real estate (56 ) (17 ) (238 ) (53 ) (583 ) Multi-family (140 ) — — — — Acquisition development & construction — — — (6 ) — Residential mortgage (694 ) (1,085 ) (689 ) (1,984 ) (334 ) Consumer (335 ) (443 ) (467 ) (241 ) (401 ) Total charge offs (7,717 ) (7,665 ) (7,145 ) (14,709 ) (9,619 ) Recoveries of loans previously charged-off1: Traditional commercial & industrial 404 139 445 136 232 Payroll finance 10 1 3 8 5 Factored receivables 7 121 4 3 9 Equipment financing 604 131 79 422 91 Commercial real estate 185 9 649 187 — Multi-family 276 103 6 90 105 Residential mortgage 11 1 1 126 5 Consumer 32 243 162 108 90 Total recoveries 1,529 748 1,349 1,080 537 Net loan charge-offs (6,188 ) (6,917 ) (5,796 ) (13,629 ) (9,082 ) Balance, end of period $ 95,677 $ 98,960 $ 104,664 $ 104,735 $ 106,238 Asset Quality Data and Ratios Non-performing loans (“NPLs”) non-accrual $ 166,400 $ 166,746 $ 192,109 $ 190,011 $ 179,051 NPLs still accruing 2,422 3,669 538 955 110 Total NPLs 168,822 170,415 192,647 190,966 179,161 Other real estate owned 19,377 16,502 13,628 13,006 12,189 Non-performing assets (“NPAs”) $ 188,199 $ 186,917 $ 206,275 $ 203,972 $ 191,350 Loans 30 to 89 days past due $ 97,201 $ 64,260 $ 76,364 $ 64,756 $ 52,880 Net charge-offs as a % of average loans (annualized) 0.12 % 0.14 % 0.12 % 0.27 % 0.17 % NPLs as a % of total loans 0.88 0.86 0.95 0.92 0.84 NPAs as a % of total assets 0.60 0.62 0.68 0.68 0.63 Allowance for loan losses as a % of NPLs 56.7 58.1 54.3 54.8 59.3 Allowance for loan losses as a % of total loans 0.50 0.50 0.51 0.50 0.50 Special mention loans $ 113,180 $ 128,054 $ 118,940 $ 136,972 $ 159,976 Substandard loans 266,047 288,694 311,418 277,975 295,428 Doubtful loans 59 — — — — 1 There were no charge-offs or recoveries on warehouse lending or public sector finance loans during the periods presented. There were no asset-based lending or acquisition development and construction recoveries during the periods presented.

15

Sterling Bancorp and Subsidiaries

QUARTERLY YIELD TABLE

(unaudited, in thousands, except share and per share data) For the Quarter Ended

September 30, 2019

December 31, 2019

Average

balance

Interest

Yield/

Rate

Average

balance



Interest

Yield/

Rate

(Dollars in thousands) Interest earning assets: Traditional C&I and commercial finance loans $ 7,497,861 $ 95,638 5.06 % $ 7,952,476 $ 97,221 4.85 % Commercial real estate (includes multi-family) 9,711,619 118,315 4.83 10,061,625 122,435 4.83 ADC 387,072 5,615 5.76 459,372 5,924 5.12 Commercial loans 17,596,552 219,568 4.95 18,473,473 225,580 4.84 Consumer loans 262,234 3,799 5.75 243,057 3,290 5.37 Residential mortgage loans 2,444,101 31,047 5.08 2,284,419 27,507 4.82 Total gross loans 1 20,302,887 254,414 4.97 21,000,949 256,377 4.84 Securities taxable 3,189,027 21,977 2.73 2,905,545 20,367 2.78 Securities non-taxable 2,250,859 17,077 3.03 2,159,391 16,494 3.06 Interest earning deposits 304,820 1,802 2.35 573,861 2,423 1.68 FHLB and Federal Reserve Bank Stock 306,801 3,525 4.56 261,693 3,276 4.97 Total securities and other earning assets 6,051,507 44,381 2.91 5,900,490 42,560 2.86 Total interest earning assets 26,354,394 298,795 4.50 26,901,439 298,937 4.41 Non-interest earning assets 3,393,209 3,448,252 Total assets $ 29,747,603 $ 30,349,691 Interest bearing liabilities: Demand and savings 2 deposits $ 6,472,626 $ 13,033 0.80 % $ 6,974,290 $ 13,670 0.78 % Money market deposits 7,341,822 22,426 1.21 7,681,491 20,867 1.08 Certificates of deposit 2,710,179 12,871 1.88 3,271,674 15,370 1.86 Total interest bearing deposits 16,524,627 48,330 1.16 17,927,455 49,907 1.10 Senior notes 173,750 1,369 3.15 173,601 1,369 3.15 Other borrowings 3,526,009 19,832 2.23 2,496,546 13,112 2.08 Subordinated debentures - Bank 173,081 2,357 5.45 173,142 2,358 5.45 Subordinated debentures - Company — — — 47,118 471 4.00 Total borrowings 3,872,840 23,558 2.41 2,890,407 17,310 2.38 Total interest bearing liabilities 20,397,467 71,888 1.40 20,817,862 67,217 1.28 Non-interest bearing deposits 4,225,258 4,361,642 Other non-interest bearing liabilities 635,711 645,770 Total liabilities 25,258,436 25,825,274 Stockholders’ equity 4,489,167 4,524,417 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 29,747,603 $ 30,349,691 Net interest rate spread 3 3.10 % 3.13 % Net interest earning assets 4 $ 5,956,927 $ 6,083,577 Net interest margin - tax equivalent 226,907 3.42 % 231,720 3.42 % Less tax equivalent adjustment (3,586 ) (3,463 ) Net interest income 223,321 228,257 Accretion income on acquired loans 17,973 19,497 Tax equivalent net interest margin excluding accretion income on acquired loans $ 208,934 3.15 % $ 212,223 3.13 % Ratio of interest earning assets to interest bearing liabilities 129.2 % 129.2 % 1 Average balances include loans held for sale and non-accrual loans. Interest includes prepayment fees and late charges. 2 Includes club accounts and interest bearing mortgage escrow balances. 3 Net interest rate spread represents the difference between the tax equivalent yield on average interest earning assets and the cost of average interest bearing liabilities. 4 Net interest earning assets represents total interest earning assets less total interest bearing liabilities.

16

Sterling Bancorp and Subsidiaries

QUARTERLY YIELD TABLE

(unaudited, in thousands, except share and per share data) For the Quarter Ended December 31, 2018 December 31, 2019

Average

balance



Interest

Yield/

Rate



Average

balance



Interest

Yield/

Rate

(Dollars in thousands) Interest earning assets: Traditional C&I and commercial finance loans $ 6,120,293 $ 82,992 5.38 % $ 7,952,476 $ 97,221 4.85 % Commercial real estate (includes multi-family) 9,341,579 112,266 4.77 10,061,625 122,435 4.83 ADC 279,793 4,377 6.21 459,372 5,924 5.12 Commercial loans 15,741,665 199,635 5.03 18,473,473 225,580 4.84 Consumer loans 311,475 4,794 6.11 243,057 3,290 5.37 Residential mortgage loans 4,336,083 55,989 5.16 2,284,419 27,507 4.82 Total gross loans 1 20,389,223 260,418 5.07 21,000,949 256,377 4.84 Securities taxable 4,133,456 30,114 2.89 2,905,545 20,367 2.78 Securities non-taxable 2,552,533 19,118 3.00 2,159,391 16,494 3.06 Interest earning deposits 291,460 1,063 1.45 573,861 2,423 1.68 FHLB and Federal Reserve Bank stock 343,983 6,499 7.50 261,693 3,276 4.97 Total securities and other earning assets 7,321,432 56,794 3.08 5,900,490 42,560 2.86 Total interest earning assets 27,710,655 317,212 4.54 26,901,439 298,937 4.41 Non-interest earning assets 3,214,626 3,448,252 Total assets $ 30,925,281 $ 30,349,691 Interest bearing liabilities: Demand and savings 2 deposits $ 6,617,624 $ 11,513 0.69 % $ 6,974,290 $ 13,670 0.78 % Money market deposits 7,880,331 21,204 1.07 7,681,491 20,867 1.08 Certificates of deposit 2,530,226 8,733 1.37 3,271,674 15,370 1.86 Total interest bearing deposits 17,028,181 41,450 0.97 17,927,455 49,907 1.10 Senior notes 183,499 1,600 3.49 173,601 1,369 3.15 Other borrowings 4,360,118 24,921 2.27 2,496,546 13,112 2.08 Subordinated debentures - Bank 172,905 2,355 5.45 173,142 2,358 5.45 Subordinated debentures - Company — — — 47,118 471 4.00 Total borrowings 4,716,522 28,876 2.43 2,890,407 17,310 2.38 Total interest bearing liabilities 21,744,703 70,326 1.28 20,817,862 67,217 1.28 Non-interest bearing deposits 4,324,247 4,361,642 Other non-interest bearing liabilities 430,213 645,770 Total liabilities 26,499,163 25,825,274 Stockholders’ equity 4,426,118 4,524,417 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 30,925,281 $ 30,349,691 Net interest rate spread 3 3.26 % 3.13 % Net interest earning assets 4 $ 5,965,952 $ 6,083,577 Net interest margin - tax equivalent 246,886 3.53 % 231,720 3.42 % Less tax equivalent adjustment (4,015 ) (3,463 ) Net interest income 242,871 228,257 Accretion income on acquired loans 27,016 19,497 Tax equivalent net interest margin excluding accretion income on acquired loans $ 219,870 3.15 % $ 212,223 3.13 % Ratio of interest earning assets to interest bearing liabilities 127.4 % 129.2 % 1 Average balances include loans held for sale and non-accrual loans. Interest includes prepayment fees and late charges. 2 Includes club accounts and interest bearing mortgage escrow balances. 3 Net interest rate spread represents the difference between the tax equivalent yield on average interest earning assets and the cost of average interest bearing liabilities. 4 Net interest earning assets represents total interest earning assets less total interest bearing liabilities.

17

Sterling Bancorp and Subsidiaries

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

(unaudited, in thousands, except share and per share data) The Company provides supplemental reporting of non-GAAP/adjusted financial measures as management believes this information is useful to investors. See legend beginning on page 21. As of and for the Quarter Ended 12/31/2018 3/31/2019 6/30/2019 9/30/2019 12/31/2019 The following table shows the reconciliation of stockholders’ equity to tangible common equity and the tangible common equity ratio 1:

Total assets $ 31,383,307 $ 29,956,607 $ 30,237,545 $ 30,077,665 $ 30,586,497 Goodwill and other intangibles (1,742,578 ) (1,782,533 ) (1,777,748 ) (1,772,963 ) (1,793,846 ) Tangible assets 29,640,729 28,174,074 28,459,797 28,304,702 28,792,651 Stockholders’ equity 4,428,853 4,419,223 4,459,158 4,520,967 4,530,113 Preferred stock (138,423 ) (138,218 ) (138,011 ) (137,799 ) (137,581 ) Goodwill and other intangibles (1,742,578 ) (1,782,533 ) (1,777,748 ) (1,772,963 ) (1,793,846 ) Tangible common stockholders’ equity 2,547,852 2,498,472 2,543,399 2,610,205 2,598,686 Common stock outstanding at period end 216,227,852 209,560,824 205,187,243 202,392,884 198,455,324 Common stockholders’ equity as a % of total assets 13.67 % 14.29 % 14.29 % 14.57 % 14.36 % Book value per common share $ 19.84 $ 20.43 $ 21.06 $ 21.66 $ 22.13 Tangible common equity as a % of tangible assets 8.60 % 8.87 % 8.94 % 9.22 % 9.03 % Tangible book value per common share $ 11.78 $ 11.92 $ 12.40 $ 12.90 $ 13.09 The following table shows the reconciliation of reported return on average tangible common equity and adjusted return on average tangible common equity 2: Average stockholders’ equity $ 4,426,118 $ 4,415,449 $ 4,423,910 $ 4,489,167 $ 4,524,417 Average preferred stock (138,523 ) (138,348 ) (138,142 ) (137,850 ) (137,698 ) Average goodwill and other intangibles (1,745,339 ) (1,756,506 ) (1,780,885 ) (1,776,118 ) (1,780,102 ) Average tangible common stockholders’ equity 2,542,256 2,520,595 2,504,883 2,575,199 2,606,617 Net income available to common 112,501 99,448 94,473 120,465 104,722 Net income, if annualized 446,335 403,317 378,930 477,932 415,473 Reported return on avg tangible common equity 17.56 % 16.00 % 15.13 % 18.56 % 15.94 % Adjusted net income (see reconciliation on page 19) $ 116,458 $ 105,902 $ 105,124 $ 105,629 $ 108,855 Annualized adjusted net income 462,034 429,492 421,651 419,072 431,870 Adjusted return on average tangible common equity 18.17 % 17.04 % 16.83 % 16.27 % 16.57 % The following table shows the reconciliation of reported return on average tangible assets and adjusted return on average tangible assets 3: Average assets $ 30,925,281 $ 30,742,943 $ 29,666,951 $ 29,747,603 $ 30,349,691 Average goodwill and other intangibles (1,745,339 ) (1,756,506 ) (1,780,885 ) (1,776,118 ) (1,780,102 ) Average tangible assets 29,179,942 28,986,437 27,886,066 27,971,485 28,569,589 Net income available to common 112,501 99,448 94,473 120,465 104,722 Net income, if annualized 446,335 403,317 378,930 477,932 415,473 Reported return on average tangible assets 1.53 % 1.39 % 1.36 % 1.71 % 1.45 % Adjusted net income (see reconciliation on page 19) $ 116,458 $ 105,902 $ 105,124 $ 105,629 $ 108,855 Annualized adjusted net income 462,034 429,492 421,651 419,072 431,870 Adjusted return on average tangible assets 1.58 % 1.48 % 1.51 % 1.50 % 1.51 %

18

Sterling Bancorp and Subsidiaries

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

(unaudited, in thousands, except share and per share data) The Company provides supplemental reporting of non-GAAP/adjusted financial measures as management believes this information is useful to investors. See legend beginning on page 21. ﻿

As of and for the Quarter Ended 12/31/2018 3/31/2019 6/30/2019 9/30/2019 12/31/2019 The following table shows the reconciliation of the reported operating efficiency ratio and adjusted operating efficiency ratio 4:

Net interest income $ 242,871 $ 235,506 $ 231,839 $ 223,321 $ 228,257 Non-interest income 22,475 19,597 27,058 51,830 32,381 Total revenue 265,346 255,103 258,897 275,151 260,638 Tax equivalent adjustment on securities 4,015 3,949 3,834 3,586 3,463 Net loss (gain) on sale of securities 4,886 13,184 528 (6,882 ) 76 (Gain) loss on termination of pension plan — — — (12,097 ) 280 Net (gain) on sale of residential mtg loans — (8,313 ) — — — Adjusted total revenue 274,247 263,923 263,259 259,758 264,457 Non-interest expense 109,921 114,992 126,940 106,455 115,450 Charge for asset write-downs, systems integration, retention and severance — (3,344 ) — — (5,133 ) Impairment related to financial centers and real estate consolidation strategy — — (14,398 ) — — Gain on extinguishment of borrowings 172 46 — — — Amortization of intangible assets (5,865 ) (4,826 ) (4,785 ) (4,785 ) (4,785 ) Adjusted non-interest expense 104,228 106,868 107,757 101,670 105,532 Reported operating efficiency ratio 41.4 % 45.1 % 49.0 % 38.7 % 44.3 % Adjusted operating efficiency ratio 38.0 40.5 40.9 39.1 39.9 The following table shows the reconciliation of reported net income (GAAP) and earnings per share to adjusted net income available to common stockholders (non-GAAP) and adjusted diluted earnings per share(non-GAAP) 5: Income before income tax expense $ 144,925 $ 129,911 $ 120,457 $ 154,996 $ 134,603 Income tax expense 30,434 28,474 23,997 32,549 27,905 Net income (GAAP) 114,491 101,437 96,460 122,447 106,698 Adjustments: Net loss (gain) on sale of securities 4,886 13,184 528 (6,882 ) 76 (Gain) loss on termination of pension plan — — — (12,097 ) 280 Net (gain) on sale of residential mtg loans — (8,313 ) — — — (Gain) on extinguishment of debt (172 ) (46 ) — — — Impairment related to financial centers and real estate consolidation strategy — — 14,398 — — Charge for asset write-downs, systems integration, retention and severance — 3,344 — — 5,133 Amortization of non-compete agreements and acquired customer list intangible assets 295 242 200 200 200 Total pre-tax adjustments 5,009 8,411 15,126 (18,779 ) 5,689 Adjusted pre-tax income 149,934 138,322 135,583 136,217 140,292 Adjusted income tax expense 31,486 30,431 28,472 28,606 29,461 Adjusted net income (non-GAAP) 118,448 107,891 107,111 107,611 110,831 Preferred stock dividend 1,990 1,989 1,987 1,982 1,976 Adjusted net income available to common stockholders (non-GAAP) $ 116,458 $ 105,902 $ 105,124 $ 105,629 $ 108,855 Weighted average diluted shares 222,769,369 213,505,842 207,376,239 203,566,582 200,252,542 Reported diluted EPS (GAAP) $ 0.51 $ 0.47 $ 0.46 $ 0.59 $ 0.52 Adjusted diluted EPS (non-GAAP) 0.52 0.50 0.51 0.52 0.54

19

Sterling Bancorp and Subsidiaries

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

(unaudited, in thousands, except share and per share data) The Company provides supplemental reporting of non-GAAP/adjusted financial measures as management believes this information is useful to investors. See legend beginning on page 21. For the Year ended

December 31, 2018 2019 The following table shows the reconciliation of reported net income (GAAP) and earnings per share to adjusted net income available to common stockholders (non-GAAP) and adjusted diluted earnings per share (non-GAAP) 5:

Income before income tax expense $ 566,230 $ 539,966 Income tax expense 118,976 112,925 Net income (GAAP) 447,254 427,041 Adjustments: Net loss on sale of securities 10,788 6,905 Net (gain) on termination of pension plan — (11,817 ) Net (gain) on sale of fixed assets (11,800 ) — Net (gain) on sale or residential mortgage loans — (8,313 ) Impairment related to financial centers and real estate consolidation strategy — 14,398 Charge for asset write-downs, systems integration, retention and severance 13,132 8,477 (Gain) on extinguishment of borrowings (172 ) (46 ) Amortization of non-compete agreements and acquired customer list intangible assets 1,177 840 Total pre-tax adjustments 13,125 10,444 Adjusted pre-tax income 579,355 550,410 Adjusted income tax expense 121,732 115,586 Adjusted net income (non-GAAP) $ 457,623 $ 434,824 Preferred stock dividend 7,978 7,933 Adjusted net income available to common stockholders (non-GAAP) $ 449,645 $ 426,891 Weighted average diluted shares 224,816,996 206,131,628 Diluted EPS as reported (GAAP) $ 1.95 $ 2.03 Adjusted diluted EPS (non-GAAP) 2.00 2.07

20

Sterling Bancorp and Subsidiaries

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES(unaudited, in thousands, except share and per share data) The Company provides supplemental reporting of non-GAAP/adjusted financial measures as management believes this information is useful to investors. See legend below. For the Year ended December 31, 2018 2109 The following table shows the reconciliation of reported return on average tangible common equity and adjusted return on average tangible common equity 2 :

Average stockholders’ equity $ 4,344,096 $ 4,463,605 Average preferred stock (138,829 ) (138,007 ) Average goodwill and other intangibles (1,746,687 ) (1,773,475 ) Average tangible common stockholders’ equity 2,458,580 2,552,123 Net income available to common stockholders $ 439,276 $ 419,108 Reported return on average tangible common equity 17.87 % 16.42 % Adjusted net income available to common stockholders (see reconciliation on page 20) $ 449,645 $ 426,891 Adjusted return on average tangible common equity 18.29 % 16.73 % The following table shows the reconciliation of reported return on avg tangible assets and adjusted return on avg tangible assets3: Average assets $ 30,746,916 $ 30,138,390 Average goodwill and other intangibles (1,746,687 ) (1,773,475 ) Average tangible assets 29,000,229 28,364,915 Net income available to common stockholders 439,276 419,108 Reported return on average tangible assets 1.51 % 1.48 % Adjusted net income available to common stockholders (see reconciliation on page 20) $ 449,645 $ 426,891 Adjusted return on average tangible assets 1.55 % 1.51 % The following table shows the reconciliation of the reported operating efficiency ratio and adjusted operating efficiency ratio4: Net interest income $ 967,403 $ 918,923 Non-interest income 103,197 130,865 Total revenues 1,070,600 1,049,788 Tax equivalent adjustment on securities 16,231 14,832 Net loss on sale of securities 10,788 6,905 Net (gain) on termination of pension plan — (11,817 ) Net (gain) on sale of fixed assets (11,800 ) — (Gain) on sale of residential mortgage loans — (8,313 ) Adjusted total net revenue 1,085,819 1,051,395 Non-interest expense 458,370 463,837 Charge for asset write-downs, retention and severance (13,132 ) (8,477 ) Impairment related to financial centers and real estate consolidation strategy — (14,398 ) Gain on extinguishment of borrowings 172 46 Amortization of intangible assets (23,646 ) (19,181 ) Adjusted non-interest expense $ 421,764 $ 421,827 Reported operating efficiency ratio 42.8 % 44.2 % Adjusted operating efficiency ratio 38.8 % 40.1 %

The non-GAAP/as adjusted measures presented above are used by our management and the Company’s Board of Directors on a regular basis in addition to our GAAP results to facilitate the assessment of our financial performance and to assess our performance compared to our annual budget and strategic plans. These non-GAAP/adjusted financial measures complement our GAAP reporting and are presented above to provide investors, analysts, regulators and others information that we use to manage and evaluate our performance each period. This information supplements our GAAP reported results, and should not be viewed in isolation from, or as a substitute for, our GAAP results.

21

Sterling Bancorp and Subsidiaries

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

(unaudited, in thousands, except share and per share data)

When non-GAAP/adjusted measures are impacted by income tax expense, we present the pre-tax amount for the income and expense items that result in the non-GAAP adjustments and present the income tax expense impact at the effective tax rate in effect for the period presented.

1 Stockholders’ equity as a percentage of total assets, book value per common share, tangible common equity as a percentage of tangible assets and tangible book common value per share provides information to help assess our capital position and financial strength. We believe tangible book measures improve comparability to other banking organizations that have not engaged in acquisitions that have resulted in the accumulation of goodwill and other intangible assets.

2 Reported return on average tangible common equity and adjusted return on average tangible common equity measures provide information to evaluate the use of our tangible common equity.

3 Reported return on average tangible assets and adjusted return on average tangible assets measures provide information to help assess our profitability.

4 The reported operating efficiency ratio is a non-GAAP measure calculated by dividing our GAAP non-interest expense by the sum of our GAAP net interest income plus GAAP non-interest income. The adjusted operating efficiency ratio is a non-GAAP measure calculated by dividing non-interest expense adjusted for intangible asset amortization and certain expenses generally associated with discrete merger transactions and non-recurring strategic plans by the sum of net interest income plus non-interest income plus the tax equivalent adjustment on securities income and elimination of the impact of gain or loss on sale of securities. The adjusted operating efficiency ratio is a measure we use to assess our operating performance.

5 Adjusted net income available to common stockholders and adjusted diluted earnings per share present a summary of our earnings, which includes adjustments to exclude certain revenues and expenses (generally associated with discrete merger transactions and non-recurring strategic plans) to help in assessing our profitability.

22

