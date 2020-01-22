CubeSmart Announces Tax Allocations of 2019 Distributions
/EIN News/ -- MALVERN, Pa., Jan. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CubeSmart (NYSE: CUBE), a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust focused on self-storage properties, announced today the tax allocations of its 2019 distributions for CubeSmart Common Shares of Beneficial Interest.
The 2019 distributions paid with respect to CubeSmart common stock (CUSIP #229663-109 and traded under ticker symbol CUBE) are as follows:
|Record
Date
|Payable
Date
|
Total
Distribution
per Share
|
Ordinary
Dividend
(Box 1a)
|
Total
Capital
Gain
(Box 2a)
|Unrecaptured
Section 1250
Gain(1)
(Box 2b)
|
Nondividend
Distribution
(Box 3)
|
Section 199A
Dividend(2)
(Box 5)
|1/2/2019
|1/15/2019
|$
|0.32
|$
|0.250921
|$
|0.016663
|$
|0.005247
|$
|0.052416
|$
|0.250921
|4/1/2019
|4/15/2019
|$
|0.32
|$
|0.250921
|$
|0.016663
|$
|0.005247
|$
|0.052416
|$
|0.250921
|7/1/2019
|7/15/2019
|$
|0.32
|$
|0.250921
|$
|0.016663
|$
|0.005247
|$
|0.052416
|$
|0.250921
|10/1/2019
|10/15/2019
|$
|0.32
|$
|0.250921
|$
|0.016663
|$
|0.005247
|$
|0.052416
|$
|0.250921
|$
|1.28
|$
|1.003684
|$
|0.066652
|$
|0.020988
|$
|0.209664
|$
|1.003684
|(1) Amounts in Box 2b are included in Box 2a.
|(2) Amounts in Box 5 are included in Box 1a.
The fourth quarter 2019 distribution made to holders of record of common shares as of January 2, 2020 is considered a 2020 distribution for federal income tax purposes.
About the Company
CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. CubeSmart owns or manages 1,191 self-storage properties across the United States. According to the 2020 Self Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the U.S.
The Company’s mission is to simplify the organizational and logistical challenges created by the many life events and business needs of its customers – through innovative solutions, unparalleled service, and genuine care. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible, and, in most locations, climate-controlled storage space for residential and commercial customers.
For more information about business and personal storage or to learn more about the Company and find a nearby storage property, visit www.cubesmart.com or call CubeSmart toll free at 800-800-1717.
Company Contact:
CubeSmart
Charles Place
Director, Investor Relations
(610) 535-5700
