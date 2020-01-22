Host Hotels & Resorts Named to CDP’s A List for Leading Effort Against Climate Change

/EIN News/ -- BETHESDA, Md., Jan. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE: HST), the nation's largest lodging real estate investment trust (the "Company"), has been recognized for its action against climate change. The Company achieved a place on global environmental impact nonprofit CDP's prestigious A List, which names the world's leading businesses based on environmental performance.



Host was distinguished for its actions to cut emissions, mitigate climate risks and develop the low-carbon economy, based on the Company’s environmental disclosure in 2019. Just 2% of companies disclosing to CDP made this year's A List.

“We are thrilled to be among 35 American companies on this year's A List,” said Joanne Hamilton, Executive Vice President of Human Resources and leader of Host’s Corporate Responsibility program. “Our inclusion on this list demonstrates our commitment to environmental stewardship, which has led us to set, achieve and exceed significant climate-related goals, including exceeding our science-based GHG reduction target by 25% and developing new environmental goals for 2025.”

Host has reported its annual corporate GHG inventory to CDP since 2011 and this is the Company’s fifth time receiving an “A” score.

CDP is a global nonprofit that drives companies and governments to reduce their greenhouse gas emissions, safeguard water resources and protect forests. CDP’s annual environmental disclosure is widely regarded as the gold standard of corporate environmental transparency. In 2019, over 525 investors with over US$96 trillion in assets requested companies to disclose data on environmental impacts, risks and opportunities through CDP’s platform. Over 8,400 companies with over 50% of global market capitalization responded and were assessed based on the comprehensiveness of disclosure, awareness and management of environmental risks and demonstration of best practices associated with environmental leadership, such as setting ambitious and meaningful targets. The full list of companies that made this year’s Climate Change A List is available on CDP’s website .

As previously announced, Host received the National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts' (NAREIT) 2019 Lodging/Resorts Leader in Light award—the highest achievement for all Lodging/Resorts REITs and real estate companies—for the fifth time since 2014. The Company was also named to the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index (DJSI World) for the first time, which recognizes global sustainability leaders across all industries. In addition, the Company was included in the DJSI North America for the third consecutive year and was named Overall Global Sector Leader by GRESB, achieving the top position in the hotels sector. The Company also once again achieved GRESB’s Green Star status and continued to maintain its 5 Star Rating. Additionally, the Company maintained its 80% ranking from the 2019 Corporate Equality Index (CEI), reflecting its commitment to LGBTQ workplace equality.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 75 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,600 rooms. The Company also holds non-controlling interests in six domestic and one international joint ventures. Guided by a disciplined approach to capital allocation and aggressive asset management, the Company partners with premium brands such as Marriott®, Ritz-Carlton®, Westin®, Sheraton®, W®, St. Regis®, The Luxury Collection®, Hyatt®, Fairmont®, Hilton®, Swissôtel®, ibis® and Novotel®, as well as independent brands. For additional information, please visit the Company’s website at www.hosthotels.com .

* This press release contains registered trademarks that are the exclusive property of their respective owners. None of the owners of these trademarks has any responsibility or liability for any information contained in this press release.

