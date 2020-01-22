Kite Realty Group Trust Announces Tax Reporting Information for 2019 Dividend Distributions

/EIN News/ -- INDIANAPOLIS, Jan. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE: KRG) announced today the allocations of the company's 2019 dividend distributions on its common stock. The allocations as they will be reported on Form 1099-DIV are as follows:



Dividends 2 49803T300 1/4/2019 1/11/2019 $ 0.3175 $ 0.09439 $ 0.11141 $ 0.11170 $ 0.09439 49803T300 3/22/2019 3/29/2019 0.3175 0.09439 0.11141 0.11170 0.09439 49803T300 6/21/2019 6/28/2019 0.3175 0.09439 0.11141 0.11170 0.09439 49803T300 9/20/2019 9/27/2019 0.3175 0.09439 0.11141 0.11170 0.09439 49803T300 12/20/2019 12/27/2019 0.3175 0.09439 0.11141 0.11170 0.09439 $ 1.5875 $ 0.47195 $ 0.55705 $ 0.55850 $ 0.47195 29.73 % 35.09 % 35.18 %

Represents a return of stockholders’ original investment

Represents qualified REIT dividends that may be eligible for the 20% qualified business income deduction under Section 199A of the Internal Revenue Code of 1986, as amended, that is available for non-corporate taxpayers and is included in “Ordinary Dividends”.

About Kite Realty Group Trust

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to retailers in desirable markets through our portfolio of neighborhood, community, and lifestyle centers. Using operational, development, and redevelopment expertise, we continuously optimize our portfolio to maximize value and return to our shareholders. For more information, please visit our website at kiterealty.com.

Contact Information:

Kite Realty Group Trust

David Buell, Chief Accounting Officer

(317) 713-5467

dbuell@kiterealty.com



