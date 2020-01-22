Matcha Market Insight. Rising occurrence of chronic diseases has fuelled the demand for healthy and nutrition food & beverage products. The anti-oxidant properties and vitamin composition of matcha has fuelled the matcha demand across the globe.

Matcha based beverages have gained wider consumer acceptance in developed countries, owing to its numerous health benefits as well as unique taste & flavor. The most popular matcha beverage is tea. Matcha is most recognizable beverage among the consumers in the developed countries.



The global matcha market is expected to register a CAGR of 7.8% during the forecast period, 2018 to 2023.



Increasing Application of Matcha in Beverages



The popularity of matcha has spread from Japan to other regions like North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific. In recent years, match has been increasingly used in the preparation of various beverages and foods, further promoted by restaurants, cafes, and tea shops. Matcha based beverages have gained wider consumer acceptance in developed countries, owing to its numerous health benefits as well as unique taste & flavor. The most popular matcha beverage is tea. Matcha is most recognizable beverage among the consumers in the developed countries. Matcha powder is most commonly used in beverage industry for the production of green tea and smoothies. However, the market is projected to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period due to its diverse and application in beverage as well as nutraceutical industry vertical.



The major segmentation in the report includes the matcha market estimates by grade - ceremonial, classic, and culinary. By application - regular tea, matcha beverages, food, personal care & cosmetics. Classic grade is the most commonly used matcha grade, owing to the superior taste and flavor of classic matcha. Culinary grade of matcha is projected to grow at a robust pace, due to emerging use in bakery and cooking applications.



Asia-Pacific Holds the Largest Share in the Matcha Market



Asia-Pacific holds the leading market position in the global matcha market, Japan and China formed the largest market in the region. The innovation in the matcha industry led to the preparation of the new beverages, such as, juices, smoothies, and lattes. The matcha market in developed countries in Europe and North America is expected to grow at the significant CAGR during the forecast period (2018-2023).



Key Developments in the Matcha Market



- January 2016: AIYA launched premium and ceremonial grade matcha products. The company offered the product in different pack sizes to strengthen the consumers for the product.

- April 2018: Pinkberry® announced the launch of a new green tea matcha lemonade frozen yogurt.



Matcha Market Competitive Landscape

The key brands are embarking on mergers and acquisitions and new product development as some of their key strategies to achieve consolidation and optimize their offerings respectively.



Major players in the market are



Sun Time

Mizuba Tea

Kissa Tea

AOI Tea

AIYA America

Midori Spring

Ippodo Tea

DoMatcha

Encha

Jade Monk LLC.

ITO EN, LTD.

TEAJA Organic



