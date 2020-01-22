Talend Names Anne Hardy as its Chief Information Security Officer

Newly created position reinforces importance of security as company expands Talend’s cloud services into enterprises

/EIN News/ -- REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Jan. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Talend ( NASDAQ: TLND ), a global leader in cloud data integration and data integrity, today announced it has named Anne Hardy its chief information security officer (CISO). This new strategic role was created to address the increased security requirements when engaging in modern enterprise cloud IT environments. Anne will be responsible for Talend’s security strategy, managing security threats and vulnerabilities across Talend people, technologies and processes, and ensuring compliance with relevant security and privacy laws.



“The new CISO role is critical as we continue to mature our cloud offering, grow our business within enterprises, and strive to become a $1 billion revenue company,” said Laurent Bride, CTO and COO of Talend. “I’m thrilled to bring someone on board of Anne’s caliber to Talend. Anne will work closely with data stakeholders internal and external to the company in an effort to ensure compliance and minimize risk. She thrives on the changing security landscape in the cloud and will be central to driving our security strategy.”

With over 20 years of technology experience, Anne brings to Talend an extensive background in security technologies and architectures, data privacy standards, and cloud security. She was most recently the chief security officer for Join Digital, which provides managed digital services to enterprises. Prior to that, Anne founded a company that developed a cloud-based software solution for analyzing employee experiences. She also worked for over ten years at SAP, where she held executive roles in security, research, and developer advocacy. Anne currently sits on the Anita Borg Institute’s Board of Trustees and founded the Dare2BDigital conference.

“It’s truly an exciting time to join Talend,” said Hardy. “I’m impressed with the company’s momentum and its commitment to a customer-first approach to cloud data integration. I Iook forward to working with Laurent and his team to drive security priorities and increase efficiencies as the company scales.”

About Talend

Talend ( NASDAQ: TLND ), a leader in cloud data integration and data integrity, enables companies to transform by delivering trusted data at the speed of business. Talend Data Fabric offers a single suite of apps that shortens the time to trusted data by solving some of the most complex aspects of the data value chain. Users can collect data across systems, govern it to ensure proper use, transform it to new formats and improve quality, and share it with internal and external stakeholders.

Over 3,500 organizations across the globe choose Talend to rely on trusted data to make business decisions with confidence. Talend has been recognized as a leader in its field by leading analyst firms and industry publications including Forbes, InfoWorld and SD Times.

For more information, please visit www.talend.com and follow us on Twitter: @Talend.

