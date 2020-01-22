Dream Industrial REIT January 2020 Monthly Distribution

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Jan. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DREAM INDUSTRIAL REIT (TSX: DIR.UN) today announced its January 2020 monthly distribution in the amount of 5.833 cents per Unit (70 cents annualized). The January distribution will be payable on February 14, 2020 to unitholders of record as at January 31, 2020.



Dream Industrial REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. To date, Dream Industrial REIT owns and operates a portfolio of 209 geographically diversified light industrial properties comprising approximately 21.8 million square feet of gross leasable area in key markets across Canada and the U.S. Its objective is to build upon and grow its portfolio and to provide stable and sustainable cash distributions to its unitholders. For more information, please visit www.dreamindustrialreit.ca .

For further information, please contact:

DREAM INDUSTRIAL REIT Brian Pauls Lenis Quan Chief Executive Officer Chief Financial Officer 416-365-2365 416-365-2353 bpauls@dream.ca lquan@dream.ca



