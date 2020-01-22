The environmental monitoring market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.8%

The global environmental monitoring market is projected to reach USD 25. 5 billion by 2024 from USD 18. 4 billion in 2019, at a CAGR of 6. 8%. The adoption of environmental monitoring products and related software platforms is growing across major regions due to rising pollution levels, development of environment-friendly industries, increasing awareness on pollution monitoring, expansion of pollution monitoring infrastructure across emerging markets, favorable regulatory scenario, and ongoing installation of environmental monitoring stations.

/EIN News/ -- New York, Jan. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Environmental Monitoring Market by Product, Component, Sampling Method, Application - Global Forecast to 2024" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04612800/?utm_source=GNW





Indoor environmental monitors are expected to witness the highest growth of all product types in the environmental monitoring market during the forecast period.

Based on products, the global environmental monitoring market is segmented into indoor environmental monitors, outdoor environmental monitors, wearable environmental monitors, environmental monitoring sensors, and environmental monitoring software.Furthermore, environmental indoor and outdoor monitors are sub-segmented into fixed monitors (indoor and outdoor), portable monitors (indoor and outdoor).



On the other hand, environmental sensors are also further sub-segmented into indoor and outdoor sensors.Indoor environmental monitors are expected to witness the highest growth rate owing to the growing installation of air, water, and noise monitoring stations.



Technological benefits such as real-time monitoring, options for analog or digital output, limited sample volume required for environment quality analysis, and continuous initiatives by governments to increase the awareness about the rising indoor air and noise pollution levels and their health implications are driving market growth.



The particulate detection segment is expected to account for the largest share of the environmental monitoring market, by component.



Based on the component, the environmental monitoring market is segmented into temperature sensing, moisture detection, biological detection, chemical detection, particulate detection, and noise measurement.Furthermore, chemical detection is sub-segmented in gas detection, pesticide detection, volatile organic compounds (VOCs) detection, and others.



Also, particulate detection is segmented further into PM2.5 detection, PM10 detection, and others. The particulate detection segment is expected to account for the largest share. This can be attributed to the rising levels of PM2.5 and PM10 in the air, increasing market demand for outdoor & indoor air quality monitors or PM monitors, and rapid rise in air pollution levels due to increasing industrialization and urbanization in the emerging countries.



The Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the highest CAGR in the market, by region, during the forecast period.

The Asia Pacific market is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period majorly due to increasing government emphasis on the strict implementation of pollution monitoring strategies, rapid and large-scale industrialization. Strengthening stringent environmental regulation policies, and the growing need to comply with various environmental safety regulations are expected to drive the demand for environmental monitoring products in the region.



Breakdown of supply-side primary interviews:

• By Company Type: Tier 1 – 45%, Tier 2 – 34%, and Tier 3 – 21%

• By Designation: C-level – 14%, Director-level – 10%, and Others – 76%

• By Region: Europe - 35%, North America – 32%, APAC – 25%, and RoW – 8%



The major players operating in the global environmental monitoring market are Agilent Technologies (US), Danaher Corporation (US), ThermoFisher Scientific (US), Shimadzu Corp. (Japan), PerkinElmer Corporation (US). The other players are General Electric (US), Honeywell International Inc (US), Horiba (Japan), Merck KGaA (Germany), Siemens (Germany), Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (US), Emerson Electric (US), Spectris (UK), TE Connectivity (US), and 3M Company (US) among others.



Research Coverage

This report studies the environmental monitoring market based on product type, component, application, sampling method, and region.It also covers factors affecting market growth, analyzes various opportunities and challenges in the market, and provides details of the competitive landscape for market leaders.



Furthermore, the study analyzes micro-markets with respect to their growth trends and forecasts the size of market segments with respect to key regions—North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa (and the respective countries in these regions).



Reasons to Buy the Report:

From an insights perspective, this research report focuses on various levels of analysis—market ranking the analysis of the top players, and their company profiles, which together comprise and discuss basic views on the competitive landscape, emerging segments of the environmental monitoring market, and high-growth regions and their drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities. The report will enrich both established firms as well as new entrants/smaller firms to gauge the pulse of the market, which, in turn, will help firms garner greater market shares.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p04612800/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.