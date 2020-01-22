Senior Executives from Leading Government Contractors to Speak at ACI’s Women in Defense & Aerospace Law, Compliance

February 26, 2020 | Washington, DC

Announcing ACI's 5th Networking Forum on Women Leaders in Defense & Aerospace Law & Compliance scheduled for Wednesday, February 26, 2020 in Washington, DC.

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, January 22, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This unique forum will include structured networking opportunities, as well as practical discussions on how women in the industry can strengthen their communication skills, move up the ladder and bridge the gender and generational divide. Participants will have the opportunity to hear first-hand stories and best practices for adding and demonstrating value to their organizations.

The program will also include a substantive discussion of the most pressing legal and compliance issues facing the defense and aerospace industries today. Participants will take away useful insights on the new Cybersecurity Maturation Model Certification and the latest developments on OTA agreements.

The distinguished speaker faculty boasts senior government officials including Katie Arrington from DOD and Donna Shafer from Nasa Johnson Space Center, as well as executives from leading companies, including: SAIC, Raytheon, Honeywell, General Dynamics Corporation, Lockheed Martin Company, Northrop Grumman, SAP, Boeing, Caliburn Int’l, Huntsman Int’l and Panasonic Avionics.



This event is expected to sell out. More information and registration details are available by calling 888-224-2480 or at www.AmericanConference.com/WomeninDefense.



