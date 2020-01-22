BREAKTHROUGH SILICON VALLEY TECH COMES TO WYOMING’S HOSPITALITY INDUSTRY

Through a strategic partnership with the WLRA, WY is the next state to gain access to the game-changing restaurant industry time and money saver app, Simple.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, USA, January 22, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Created by entrepreneur and restaurant industry leader Dan McMurtrie, Simple was created to save the most rare commodity of all…TIME. Simple’s Marketplace brings restaurants, manufacturers and distributors together in the cloud, to realize their business aspirations like never before. The online community is growing through participation and connecting businesses in the cloud, who have never had the opportunity to connect before.Additionally, Simple also saves restaurant operators unnecessary meetings with vendors, human resources costs, and ultimately improves their bottom line by browsing the Simple Marketplace and choosing from a variety of food & beverage vendors, and even janitorial supplies. Small operators as well as large chains benefit from this one-stop-shopping approach which has been, until now, de-centralized and time-consuming to manage.Simple also serves Sales Reps and Distributors by creating a central Marketplace in the cloud for vendors to virtually meet, pitch and close new accounts without all the old-school door knocking and driving from place to place.Simple’s goal is to move the industry from its traditional, inefficient way of doing things and to make it easier for businesses to connect, communicate and transact.Much like Uber or even a dating app, Simple’s Marketplace is the “connector”. For restaurants, the Simple marketplace provides Amazon-like simplicity with a single dashboard, simplified price-checking process, and one-click ordering for food, beer, wine, liquor and supplies. Meanwhile, built-in analytics monitor pricing trends, track how costs fluctuate over time, and help restaurants control expenses.For distributors and other sellers, Simple delivers a digital platform to grow existing accounts and connect instantly with restaurant operators seeking new suppliers. Using Simple, sellers can open a digital storefront to promote their products, and directly offer discounts, rebates, specials, and samples to restaurants any time. Additionally, automated tools let suppliers see customers’ whole orders and provide quotes on products they are buying elsewhere, as well as find hot sales leads and send quotes in minutes.“The aim is give hardworking business owners a chance at even-ing out the playing field,” McMurtrie said. “I know what it’s like spending all hours of the early morning balancing budgets and figuring out if the price I’m getting from my kale provider is the best price. Simple saves time and stress – instead of meeting with vendors during the high peak busy hours, make things easier on yourself to spend time with your family.”A proven success story, McMurtrie is a lifelong entrepreneur with a rich history in foodservice and beyond. He was the President and CEO of Bullets Corporation, whose concept restaurant won the Hot Concepts Award in 1997 from Nation’s Restaurant News. Among his ventures are IntelitapSolutions, a beverage tech company that allowed operators to track inventory and Franchise Management Inc., a franchise acquirer with over 300 restaurants. He’s also a former professional baseball player for the New York Yankees, New York Mets and Cleveland Indians.Website:



