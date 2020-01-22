Arizona Based Mortgage Lender Named a 2020 Excellence in Banking Winner for Community Impact

Geneva Arizona based mortgage lender Geneva Financial is a direct lender with 100 locations in 43 states Phoenix Police Sgt Guillermo Arrubla named Geneva Financial's 2019 'Hero of the Year' through its Geneva Gives initiative.

Headquartered in Arizona with 100 branch locations across 43 states, Geneva was notably the sole mortgage-only company across all categories.

Geneva Gives was born out of a desire to do more than donate. Our mission from the start was to impact lives on a more personal level – to roll up our sleeves, get involved and take action” — James Polinori - CMO, Geneva Financial

CHANDLER, AZ, UNITED STATES, January 22, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- PRIMARY PRESS CONTACTJames PolinoriChief Marketing OfficerDirect: 480-822-8121jamesp@genevafi.comArizona Based Mortgage Lender Named a 2020 Excellence in Banking Winner for Community ImpactGeneva Financial (Geneva) today announces the company has been named a recipient of the 2020 Excellence in Banking recognition awarded by AZ Business Magazine in the category ‘Community Impact’ for commitment to community involvement through its Geneva Gives and Hero of the Year initiatives.Headquartered in Arizona with 100 branch locations across 43 states, Geneva was notably the sole mortgage-only company across all categories.“Geneva Gives was born out of a desire to do more than donate. Our mission from the start was to impact lives on a more personal level – to roll up our sleeves, get involved and take action” stated James Polinori, Chief Marketing Officer for the company. “Our goal is clear – we want to consistently recognize those who make a difference in their communities and then get in the trenches with them”.Earlier this month Geneva named its inaugural ‘Hero of the Year’, Sgt. Guillermo Arrubla of the Phoenix Police Department.Sgt. Arrubla has created and runs multiple non-profits for Arizona youth including a non-profit named Beat Street AZ and operates this organization on his days off from being a police sergeant. This program targets at-risk youth by utilizing the elements of Hip-Hop culture to teach introductory technological skills in the areas of music production, dance, graphic design through graffiti among others. The students also learn valuable life skills and have found a family at Beat Street that helps guide them to a brighter future.“When we developed this program and thought about what our Geneva Gives Hero should be, I don’t think we realized the first Hero would set the bar so high. We hope to work with Guillermo for many years to come by supporting his multiple youth organizations and we openly welcome him as an Ambassador on the Geneva Gives team, helping us improve and grow”, stated Polinori.Employees of Geneva Financial mobilized through the year in an effort to build the Grant Fund for Heroes to support the inaugural hero’s cause. Guillermo was presented with a check for $10,000 – funds he plans to use to supply the kids at Beat Street Arizona with iPads to help further their education.Nominations for the 2020 Hero of the Year open May 1st at www.GenevaFi.com About Geneva FinancialFounded in 2007 by Aaron VanTrojen, Geneva Financial is a direct mortgage lender headquartered in Chandler, Arizona with more than 100 branch locations nationwide. Our mission at Geneva Financial is to approach every aspect of our business from the "inside-out". With a culture-forward mindset, we focus on our loan originators and support staff first in order to ensure an unbeatable experience for our customers.Our Core Values were created as a daily reminder to operate with the inside-out approach in mind. Core Value #1 is the backbone of all our Core Values, our mission and our brand vision: Home Loans Powered by Humans. Learn more about Geneva Financial Mortgage Home Loans at www.GenevaFi.com

Phoenix Police Sgt Guillermo Arrubla named Geneva Financial's 2019 'Hero of the Year' through its Geneva Gives initiative.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.