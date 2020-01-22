Chinese and Sierra Leonean Friends Celebrate the Chinese Lunar New Year Together

On January 21, 2020, the Confucius Institute (CI) at the University of Sierra Leone (USL) held a series of cultural experience activities and performance in celebration of the Chinese Lunar New Year. Chinese Ambassador to Sierra Leone, H.E. Hu Zhangliang and his wife Madame Zhou Min, Mr. Festus Kalley, representative of Her Worship mayor of Freetown, teachers and students of CI, representatives from all walks of life in Sierra Leone and representatives of Chinese community were present

The teachers and students of CI put on many wonderful performances, such as Tai Chi, poetry recitation, yoga and aerobics. A chorus both in Krio and Chinese performed by Chinese and Sierra Leonean children won big cheers and applause. Ambassador Hu and Mme. Zhou also presented the lucky prize. Everyone at the event enjoyed the joyous atmosphere of the Chinese Lunar New Year together.



