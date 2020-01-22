The proanthocyanidins market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.0%

in terms of value. The global proanthocyanidins market is estimated to be valued at USD 198 million in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 280 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 6. 0% during the forecast period.

Proanthocyanidins are witnessing a surge in demand as it is used in various applications in the personal care, dietary supplement, cosmetics, and food & beverage industries. The global proanthocyanidins market is primarily driven by the health benefits and therapeutics effects offered by this ingredient and its increasing application in the personal care and cosmetic industries. Proanthocyanidins have antioxidant characteristics and provide several health benefits, such as improving bone strength, curing healing wounds, aiding skin-related issues including skin cancer, and offering cardiovascular benefits. Hence, they witness significant demand among several manufacturers in the personal care, food & beverages, and cosmetics industries.



The pine bark segment in the proanthocyanidins market is estimated to account for the largest share in 2019.

Based on source, the pine bark segment is estimated to account for the largest share in the proanthocyanidins market in 2019.Pine bark extract helps in reducing muscle discomfort as well as helps cure illnesses related to poor circulation, blood pressure, arthritis, and high blood glucose.



Pine bark is loaded with oligomeric proanthocyanidins compounds and has super antioxidants.The antioxidant contents of pine bark extracts help in reducing the visible signs of aging in the skin, due to which it is used in anti-aging skin cream formulations.



The applications of pine bark as an additive in food is gaining acceptance among health-conscious customers. The demand for pine bark sources in the proanthocyanidins market remains high due to the nutritional benefits and increase in consumer awareness.



Type A proanthocyanidins derived from cranberry finds applications in the pharmaceutical, personal care, cosmetics, and supplements industries.

Type A proanthocyanidins (PAC) are mainly found in cranberry, which is one of the major sources of type A proanthocyanidins.This type of proanthocyanidins is utilized in various applications of pharmaceutical, personal care, cosmetics, and food supplement industries.



However, it mainly finds applications in the pharmaceutical industry due to its therapeutic effects that are beneficial to human health.The major health benefits associated with A type proanthocyanidins is the maintenance of urinary tract health, which is among the most common bacterial infections affecting women.



Leading players such as Naturex (France) and Nexira (France) offer various type A proanthocyanidins that cater to personal care applications, particularly urinary tract health (UTI).



The North American proanthocyanidins market is projected to witness significant growth.

The North American region is projected to be the fastest-growing market during the forecast period.The region is projected to account for the largest share by 2025.



The rise in the aging population, increasing consumption of healthy food, and growing demand for pharmaceuticals are the major factors driving the market in North America.



It includes the profiles of leading companies such as Naturex (France), Indena SPA (Italy), Nexira Inc. (France), Polyphenolics (US), Xian Yuensun Biological Technology Co., Ltd. (China), Natac (Spain), and Eevia Health (Finland).



Research Coverage:

The report segments the proanthocyanidins market on the basis of type, source, application, and region. In terms of insights, this report has focused on various levels of analyses—competitive landscape, end-use analysis, and company profiles—which together comprise and discuss views on the emerging & high-growth segments of the global proanthocyanidins high-growth regions, countries, government initiatives, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges.



