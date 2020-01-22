The non-conductive ink market is projected to register a CAGR of 7% between 2019 and 2024

The global non-conductive ink market is estimated to be USD 403 million in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 560 million by 2024, at a CAGR of 7% during the same period. The increasing demand for non-conductive inks due to growing printed circuit board production is expected to drive the demand for non-conductive ink.

/EIN News/ -- New York, Jan. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Non-Conductive Ink Market by Substrate, Application And Region - Global Forecast to 2024" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05791876/?utm_source=GNW





Glass accounted for the largest share of the non-conductive ink market.

Glass substrate is projected to be the largest segment of the non-conductive inks market during the forecast period.The growth of the segment is attributed mainly to excellent printability.



In electronics application, glass substrates are preferred in displays and photovoltaics.



PCB Panel is the fastest-growing application segment of the non-conductive ink market.

PCB panels are projected to be the largest and the fastest-growing application segment of non-conductive inks during the forecast period.This growth is attributed mainly to the growing production of PCB panels.



PCB panels are used in medical devices, consumer electronics, automotive, aerospace, and lighting applications. The growth of these industries is expected to drive the non-conductive inks market.



Asia Pacific is projected to be the largest non-conductive ink market.

The non-conductive ink market has been studied for Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, South America, and the Middle East & Africa.Asia Pacific is projected to be the largest non-conductive ink market.



The high demand is attributed mainly to the increase in production of PCB panels and rising manufacturing activities in the region.APAC is a hub for electronics and electric equipment.



Many foreign investors commenced the manufacturing facilities in the area due to low production costs. This, in turn, is driving the demand for non-conductive ink in the region.



Breakdown of profiles of primary interviews for the report on the non-conductive ink market

• By Company Type – Tier 1 – 41%, Tier 2 –24%, and Tier 3 – 35%

• By Designation – C Level – 50%, Director Level – 25%, and Others – 25%

• By Region –North America – 33%, Europe – 28%, Asia Pacific – 25%, South America – 9%, Middle East & Africa – 5%



DowDuPont (US), Henkel AG & Co.KGaA (Germany), Teikoku Printing Inks Mfg.



Co., Ltd (Japan), Applied Cavitation Incorporated (US), Poly-Ink (France), Sun Chemical Corporation (US), NovaCentrix (US), Creative Materials Inc. (US), Applied Ink Solutions (US), and Vorbeck Materials (US), are the leading manufacturers of non-conductive ink globally.



Research Coverage:

The report covers the non-conductive ink market based on substrate, application, and region.This study aims at estimating the size and future growth potential of the market across various segmentation types.



It also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key market players, along with their profiles and key growth strategies.



Key Benefits of Buying the Report

From an insight perspective, this report has been focusing on various levels of analyses, which include industry analysis (industry trends) and company profiles. These insights together comprise and discuss the basic views on the competitive landscape, emerging and high-growth segments of the non-conductive ink market, high-growth regions, and drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges in the market.



The report provides insights into the following pointers:

• Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on non-conductive ink offered by the top players operating in the market

• Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insight into upcoming technologies, R&D activities, and new applications in the non-conductive ink market

• Market Development: Comprehensive information about the lucrative and emerging markets. The report analyzes the markets for non-conductive ink across different regions

• Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the non-conductive ink market

• Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of strategies, products, and manufacturing capabilities of leading players in the non-conductive ink market

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05791876/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.