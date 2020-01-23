The Turks and Caicos Islands Named Caribbean’s Leading Beach Destination 2020

Beach Enclave Turks and Caicos Amanyara Turks and Caicos Worlds Best Beach Turks and Caicos Hawksbill Villa Turks and Caicos Villa at The Shore Club Turks and Caicos

We have seen a substantial increase in bookings for 2020 and 2021 for Turks and Caicos” — Linda Browne

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, IRELAND, January 23, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Turks and Caicos Islands have been named the Caribbean’s Leading Beach Destination for 2020 at the World Travel Awards. Located just south of the Bahamas, the spectacular Turks and Caicos Islands consist of approximately 40 islands, 8 of which are inhabited.

The islands are best known for their pure white sandy beaches, crystal-clear waters, breath-taking scenery and above all its nature. Some of the most natural attractions on the islands include the Princess Alexandra National Park and the Chalk Sound National Park. Visitors can enjoy bird watching, natural trails, flamingo ponds, nature reserves and amazing lagoons. Activities in Turks and Caicos include an abundance of water sports such as snorkelling kayaking, diving, fishing as well as golf, tennis and hiking. Turks and Caicos, without a doubt one of the most exclusive Caribbean islands.

Providenciales is the most famous island from a tourism point of view. Much of the island’s population of 22,000 people live on Providenciales. The island is home to the world-famous Grace Bay Beach which is often ranked as the #1 beach in the Caribbean. Providenciales is also famous for its high-end luxury villas and resorts dotted throughout the island of Providenciales. Some of the most well-known resorts include the Amanyara, Wymara and the Windsong Resort. Click Here For More Information.

Not only was Turks and Caicos named as the Caribbean’s Leading Beach Destination 2020, Turks and Caicos were also awarded as the Caribbean’s Most Romantic Destination at the 2020 World Travel Awards. With 365 beaches, 365 days of sunshine, 40 islands and cays untouched these islands genuinely live up to its name “beautiful by nature”.

Linda Browne, Sales and Marketing Executive at Exceptional Villas says; “We have seen a substantial increase in bookings for 2020 and 2021 for Turks and Caicos" The islands are now one of our most sought-after destinations in the world. The Turks and Caicos Islands is also a personal favourite destination. It has the most stunning beaches, gourmet restaurants, amazing water activities and of course, include incredibly luxurious homes.”

Turks and Caicos have been known as the leading beach destination since 2015 and has graciously held onto this award. However, the islands are a newcomer when it comes to Romance. Ramon Andrews, Director of Tourism of the Turks & Caicos Islands Tourist Board most famously, said: “It is the first time the islands have captured the award as most romantic destination” With its incredible stunning beaches, amazing intimate boutique resorts it is no wonder this stunning destination received the accolade as one of the most romantic islands in the Caribbean.

ABOUT EXCEPTIONAL VILLAS

Exceptional Villas is a luxury villa rental company featuring only the best hand-picked and personally inspected properties in the world. The company has clients from all over the world. Exceptional Villas have been in the travel business for over 25 years and offer a bespoke service to their clients. This service includes matching the perfect villa to each of their clients and providing complimentary concierge service. This service includes organizing all aspects of the client’s vacations such as VIP airport arrival, ground transportation, restaurant reservations, tours and excursions, water sports and pre-arrival stocking. Unlike some of their competitors, they do not provide a membership fee. Likewise, their villa experts are indeed experts. They visit every single villa and have a wealth of information regarding each villa, as well as each destination. Exceptional Villas take total pride in the customized service they offer. The company operates two other brands; Villas Barbados and Dream Ireland, which are designated rental brands for Barbados and Ireland.

For more information visit http://www.exceptionalvillas.com/ or call + 353 64 66 41170 or toll-free from the US and Canada 1 800 245 5109 and UK 0845 528 4197



