Cosmedical Spa Announces Customer Event – February 5

Cosmedical Spa is proud to announce the date for its 2020 New Year, New You Customer Event on February 5th from 5pm to 7:30pm.

PEACHTREE CITY, GA, UNITED STATES, January 22, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cosmedical Spa is proud to announce the date for its 2020 New Year, New You Customer Event on February 5th from 5:00pm to 7:30pm. Cosmedical has recently added Dr. Fatisha Gayton to the team as well as a host of new and exciting services and treatments to its robust medical spa offerings. The management of Cosmedical Spa invites you to come and meet Dr. Gayton, see live aesthetic demonstrations, visit with product representatives as well as consult with our unparalleled staff.

Not only are we offering low prices on our new procedures but some of our lowest prices ever on some of our most popular injectable procedures. Our event pricing will be available for any consultation booked between now and the event.

The night is full of events and demonstrations including:

• A live demonstration of the PDO thread procedure known world-wide as the “lunchtime facelift”. Master-trained

PDO thread physician, Dr. Fatisha Gayton, will perform a procedure

• Manufacturers’ representatives will be on hand to answer questions

• Promotion pricing will be available on all procedures

• Event only discounted medical grade skin products

• Drawings each hour for free treatments including: Laser Hair Removal, CryoChamber, Hyperbaric Chamber, Micro-

needling and more!

• A Grand Prize Drawing of Free “NewTox” Treatments for One Year

• There will be staff available for free consultations

• Tours of the spa

• Light refreshments will be provided

“Cosmedical Spa is offering so many new and exciting procedures and treatments, we decided the best way to showcase all we have to offer is to host a customer event,” said Fatisha Gayton, MD. “The event is designed to be both informative, fun with great pricing specials on new and our most popular procedures alike.”

To RSVP for this event, log onto our website at www.cosmedicalspaptc.com or call 770.632.5500 or utilize this link https://www.eventbrite.com/e/new-year-new-you-2020-valentines-event-cosmedical-spa-tickets-90977511185.

“We look forward to hosting existing Cosmedical clients and meeting new people. Our staff has planned a fantastic evening with event specials and drawings sure to excite all our guests,” said Elisa Ingoglia, Medical Aesthetician and Laser Practitioner.

About Cosmedical Spa

Cosmedical Spa is a leading aesthetic and wellness spa serving the Peachtree City, GA and surrounding communities. Cosmedical is led by Medical Director, Dr. Fatisha Gayton and an experience, professional staff lead by Elisa Ingoglia and Emily Coffee. Cosmedical offers patients and customers the latest in cutting edge treatments and products to provide aesthetic and wellness procedures intended to improve health, wellness and beauty to its customers. Please visit our website at www.cosmedicalgroup.com and like and follow us on Facebook and Twitter for wellness and beauty tips as well as the latest on our growing list of procedures and monthly specials.

