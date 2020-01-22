EnOcean Alliance at AHR 2020: Building Smarter Connectivity for Intelligent Lighting and HVAC Control

/EIN News/ -- SAN RAMON, Calif. and ORLANDO, Fla., Jan. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The AHR Expo is the world’s largest HVACR event, attracting the most comprehensive gathering of industry professionals from around the globe each year. From February 3-5, EnOcean Alliance members will demonstrate the benefits of the interoperable EnOcean ecosystem for smart homes, intelligent buildings and smart spaces based on the international EnOcean energy harvesting wireless standard (ISO/IEC 14543-3-10/11).

The EnOcean Alliance, which has more than 400 members worldwide, is one of the most successful alliances in the area of smart building monitoring and control. The non-profit organization standardizes and develops intelligent building solutions with integrated energy harvesting technology based on the EnOcean wireless standard (ISO/IEC 14543-3-10/11). More than one million buildings over the world now have wireless networks of this type, making EnOcean the international reference technology when it comes to wireless standards for building automation.

At Booth #1281 the EnOcean Alliance will be showing examples of interoperable self-powered wireless solutions from members such as EnOcean, Functional Devices, Magnum Innovations, Echoflex Solutions, Illumra and Titanium Intelligent Solutions.

The Building Revolution

Digitisation is changing the way buildings are planned, constructed and maintained. Internet-based networking thus opens up new dimensions for classic building automation. Sensor data are transmitted to cloud-based IT platforms linking the data with other information available on the internet and smart data analysis tools. “Automation is a key factor in the sustainable use of buildings. Our practical experience shows that the possibilities are far from exhausted here. In addition to energy efficiency – and associated cost savings – another aspect is crucial to us: comfort. The automatic, data-based control of air quality, light and noise levels makes offices more comfortable spaces for the people working there. Not only do they feel more comfortable, they are also more productive. US corporations reported a 15% rise in productivity whereas absenteeism dropped by 15%. Self-powered wireless sensor solutions based on the EnOcean standard are perfectly suited to generate reliable sensor data for building optimization while at the same time simplifying installation and increasing flexibility and efficiency,” says Graham Martin, CEO and Chairman of the EnOcean Alliance.

The EnOcean Alliance offers the advantages of an extensive and established ecosystem of interoperable self-powered wireless sensor solutions that are available to intelligent buildings worldwide. Based on the energy harvesting technology using movement, light or temperature differences as energy source for battery-free switches and self-powered wireless sensors, these solutions help optimize the utilization of buildings, create new service models and make buildings more flexible, energy-efficient and altogether more cost-effective. EnOcean wireless networks have been installed in more than 1,000,000 buildings worldwide, making it the most widespread and most field-tested wireless building automation standard in the world.

The EnOcean radio standard in practice

Visitors to AHR Expo 2020 can experience a vast range of energy harvesting wireless solutions from EnOcean Alliance members, including the following exhibitors: ABB (#2543), AirTest Technologies Inc. (#1380), BACnet (#161), Belimo (#767), CABA (#162), Contemporary Controls (#681), Delta Controls Inc. (#1161), Distech Controls (#881), Emerson (#2101), Honeywell (#2701), KMC Controls, Inc. (#675), LonMark International (#1277), Loytec (#1161), Reliable Controls Corp. (#261), Schneider Electric (#460), Siemens (#1551), Spartan Peripheral Devices (#780), Titus HVAC (#3822), Tridium (#2701), Viconics Technologies (#362) and WAGO Corporation (#750).

The EnOcean Alliance is an international association of leading companies in the building and IT industries founded in 2008. The open, non-profit organization is committed to enabling and promoting interoperable, maintenance-free and proven eco-systems based on the wireless EnOcean radio standard (ISO/IEC 14543-3-10/11). With their decades of experience EnOcean Alliance members strive to co-create a healthy, safe and sustainable environment in smart homes, intelligent buildings and smart spaces for the benefit of all. The EnOcean Alliance headquarters are located in San Ramon, California.

