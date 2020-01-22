Sauce Labs Opens Call For Nominations for 2020 Saucy Awards

Second annual awards program recognizes testing and digital excellence among Sauce Labs user community; winners to be unveiled at SauceCon 2020

/EIN News/ -- SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sauce Labs, Inc. , provider of the world’s most comprehensive and trusted continuous testing cloud, today opened the call for nominations for the 2020 Saucy Awards. Now in its second year, the Saucy Awards celebrate the outstanding achievements of organizations leveraging automated testing to deliver flawless applications and drive improved customer experiences. The 2020 program will honor continuous testing and digital excellence among the Sauce Labs user community in each of the following five categories:



Most Dramatic Transformation Through Testing

° Recognizes the organization that most dramatically transformed the way it delivers products, engages with customers, and generates business through the implementation of continuous testing



Most Outstanding Cultural Commitment to Quality

° Recognizes the organization that best demonstrated a cultural commitment to quality in the broader pursuit of digital excellence



Best Mobile Testing Project

° Recognizes the best testing project utilizing mobile emulators, simulators and/or real devices



Best New Customer Implementation

° Recognizes the best customer implementation and use case among organizations leveraging the Sauce Labs Continuous Testing Cloud for the first time in 2019 or 2020



Most Outstanding Champion for Quality

° Recognizes an individual or individuals who have gone above and beyond to implement continuous testing best practices and deliver a great digital experience to customers

“Testers are the unsung heroes of the modern application delivery team, with so much of their hard work happening behind the scenes,” said Terri Avnaim, CMO, Sauce Labs. “We’re thrilled to offer an awards program that honors and recognizes the achievements of those in the testing community, and look forward to receiving another round of inspirational nominations this year.”

For more information or to submit a nomination, visit the Saucy Awards online . The nomination period will remain open through March 22, 2020. Finalists will be notified in early April, and the winners in each category will be announced during a special live session at SauceCon 2020. Winners from the inaugural Saucy Awards program included Walmart Labs, Charles Schwab, Deckers Brands, Tele2 and GameSys.

The Saucy Awards are just one part of a packed agenda at SauceCon 2020, which takes place from April 27-29 in Austin, Texas. The industry’s premier annual user conference for continuous testing, SauceCon 2020 will feature track presentations from 32 leading testing experts, as well as four keynote speakers, including:

Aled Miles, CEO, Sauce Labs

Diego Lo Giudice, vice president and principal analyst, Forrester Research

Aanan Contractor, vice president of customer experience engineering, Walmart Labs

John Kelly, CTO, Sauce Labs

The agenda for SauceCon 2020 also now includes an “Ask the Experts” panel, giving conference attendees a chance to ask their most pressing automated testing questions to a panel of renowned Sauce Labs technical experts.

For more information on SauceCon 2020 or to register to attend, visit the SauceCon 2020 website.

About Sauce Labs

Sauce Labs ensures the world’s leading apps and websites work flawlessly on every browser, OS and device. Its award-winning Continuous Testing Cloud provides development and quality teams with instant access to the test coverage, scalability, and analytics they need to rapidly deliver a flawless digital experience. Sauce Labs is a privately held company funded by Toba Capital, Salesforce Ventures, Centerview Capital Technology, IVP, Adams Street Partners and Riverwood Capital. For more information, please visit https://saucelabs.com .

