Greystone Announces New Agency Lending Leadership as Billy Posey Retires

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Jan. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Greystone , a leading commercial real estate lending, investment, and advisory company, today announced the retirement of its Agency lending CEO, Billy Posey, and the promotion of Chip Hudson and Kevin Williams, who will serve as co-CEOs of Agency lending.



“I am confident that, under the joint leadership of Chip and Kevin, we will continue to grow exponentially and maintain our leadership position as not just a top Agency lender, but, with the efforts of our entire lending leadership team, as a leading full-service capital solution provider.” said Stephen Rosenberg, CEO and founder of Greystone.

“It has been an honor to work with Billy for so many years, and he’s certainly left a tremendous legacy here at Greystone,” said Mr. Williams. “I look forward to partnering with Chip and continuing to grow the platform.”

“I want to thank Billy for his tremendous leadership in building and growing the platform,” added Mr. Hudson. “Our close partnerships with Freddie Mac and Fannie Mae as well as our tremendous focus on serving our customers have been critical to our success and I’m excited to continue leading our business and serving our customers.”

About Greystone

Greystone is a real estate lending, investment, and advisory company with an established reputation as a leader in multifamily and healthcare finance, having ranked as a top FHA, Fannie Mae, and Freddie Mac lender in these sectors. Our range of services includes commercial lending across a variety of platforms such as Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac, CMBS, FHA, USDA, bridge and proprietary loan products. Loans are offered through Greystone Servicing Company LLC, Greystone Funding Company LLC and/or other Greystone affiliates. For more information, visit www.greyco.com .

