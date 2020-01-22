Stuart Hankin of Hankin Homes Is a Self-Made Entrepreneur Making Housing Affordable for All

PALM BEACH GARDENS, FL, UNITED STATES, January 22, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Stuart Hankin is a self-made success who has consistently lent a hand to others on his way to the top. Owner of the Florida-based real estate enterprise Hankin Homes, Stuart Hankin has forged his own path in the real estate world. Armed with an Ivy League education, entrepreneurial spirit, and a heart as big as his imagination, Hankin is today fulfilling his lifelong dream to make housing more affordable for all.Stuart Hankin says his grandfather Harry Hankin inspired him to become an entrepreneur. In order to achieve his goals, Stuart Hankin started off by attending Cornell University where he obtained his bachelor’s in operations research and engineering in just three years.He wasted no time and went straight from the classroom to the field, beginning his real estate career buying and rehabilitating distressed properties in South Florida.Since then, he has built several high-quality residential homes and luxury apartment communities in Florida, Pennsylvania, and other states.From 2016 to 2019, he honed his craft and learned the most efficient ways to produce new construction. His goal is to produce affordable, high-quality homes accessible to people of lower-income brackets.In 2019, he completed his first five affordable new construction projects and has more in the works for 2020. Stuart Hankin explained he uses less expensive construction materials and maximizes efficiency throughout the design and building process to provide renters and buyers options that fit with their budget as well as their needs.He understands the struggle many homebuyers go through when searching for a new place. But he advises every prospective buyer to consider their home as a one-time investment which can generate a fantastic Return on Investment (ROI) with the right upkeep. His goal is to make homes which families will pass down from one generation to another.The seasoned Real Estate expert believes everyone deserves a place to call home. By providing affordable, quality homes people can afford to purchase as an alternative to renting, he hopes to improve whole communities as well, making the world a happier and safer place one block at a time.Visit Stuart Hankin’s website to learn more about affordable homes:Hankin Homes Website:



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.