Early 2020 Drug Price Increases Comparable to 2019
Among brands having price increases is Humira (AbbVie) up 7.4%, Eliquis (Bristol-Myers Squibb) up 6.0%, Keytruda (Merck) up 1.5%, Oxycontin (Purdue Pharma) up 5.0%, Revlimid (Celgene) up 6.0%, and Cosentyx (Novartis) up 7.0%.
Overall, price changes range from a low of -97.4% for Cleocin HCL, used to treat a wide variety of bacterial infections, to a high of 15.0% for both HEPARIN SODIUM and HEPARIN SODIUM-D5W, used to treat blood clots. The average price change of all brand drugs is 3.6% (vs 5.6% last year).
These price changes affect list prices, or Wholesale Acquisition Cost (WAC), that are set by the drug manufacturers without taking into account rebates, insurance and other discounts that may be available.
With rising drug prices being one of the biggest health care concerns in America, Capitol Hill has taken notice and both sides of the aisle have been pushing their own solutions, such as allowing the importation of drugs from other countries, empower the Health & Human Services (HHS) secretary to negotiate the best prices on certain medications or tie drug pricing to inflation forcing drug makers to pay penalties if, on certain medications, prices rise faster than the rate of inflation (CPI-U).
Source
AnalySource® as of Jan 21, 2020 - Reprinted with permission by First Databank Inc. All rights reserved. © 2020
About DMD America, Inc
AnalySource® is a registered trademark and drug pricing data solution service of DMD America, Inc. Since 1996, data has been made available in cooperation with First Databank, Inc. a subsidiary of the Hearst Corporation. Our service is licensed by subscription, with global clients including biotech, pharmaceuticals, government agencies, consultancies, academia, and more.
###
Eric Tedford
DMD America
+1 315-671-4208
email us here
EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.