Early 2020 Drug Price Increases Comparable to 2019

SYRACUSE, NY, UNITED STATES, January 23, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Drug pricing is back in the news with early results for the first 17 days of 2020 showing 638 brands taking price increases averaging 5.4% (vs 5.8% last year), with eight drugs having price increases of at least 10.0% (See chart).Among brands having price increases is Humira (AbbVie) up 7.4%, Eliquis (Bristol-Myers Squibb) up 6.0%, Keytruda (Merck) up 1.5%, Oxycontin (Purdue Pharma) up 5.0%, Revlimid (Celgene) up 6.0%, and Cosentyx (Novartis) up 7.0%.Overall, price changes range from a low of -97.4% for Cleocin HCL, used to treat a wide variety of bacterial infections, to a high of 15.0% for both HEPARIN SODIUM and HEPARIN SODIUM-D5W, used to treat blood clots. The average price change of all brand drugs is 3.6% (vs 5.6% last year).These price changes affect list prices, or Wholesale Acquisition Cost (WAC), that are set by the drug manufacturers without taking into account rebates, insurance and other discounts that may be available.With rising drug prices being one of the biggest health care concerns in America, Capitol Hill has taken notice and both sides of the aisle have been pushing their own solutions, such as allowing the importation of drugs from other countries, empower the Health & Human Services (HHS) secretary to negotiate the best prices on certain medications or tie drug pricing to inflation forcing drug makers to pay penalties if, on certain medications, prices rise faster than the rate of inflation (CPI-U).Sourceas of Jan 21, 2020 - Reprinted with permission by First Databank Inc. All rights reserved. © 2020About DMD America, IncAnalySourceis a registered trademark and drug pricing data solution service of DMD America, Inc. Since 1996, data has been made available in cooperation with First Databank, Inc. a subsidiary of the Hearst Corporation. Our service is licensed by subscription, with global clients including biotech, pharmaceuticals, government agencies, consultancies, academia, and more.###



