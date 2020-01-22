Edo Japan Strengthens Presence in Winnipeg With Addition of Two Street Front Locations

Canadian-made franchise continues cross-country expansion

/EIN News/ -- WINNIPEG, Manitoba, Jan. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Japanese-inspired quick-service restaurant, Edo Japan (Edo) , continues its expansion plan across Canada with two new street-front locations opening in Winnipeg. The brand continues to experience steady growth in Canadian markets, crediting its success to its partners and skilled team of franchisees who share the Edo vision. Winnipeg residents are now able to enjoy the restaurant’s Fresh Take offerings at the newly opened Fort Richmond Plaza, with a Kenaston Crossing location set to open its doors in Spring 2020.



The Canadian restaurant franchise, established in Alberta in 1979, has become widely known for its authentic, hand-made, teppanyaki-style meals inspired by the tastes, sights and sounds of Japan. A staple for millions of Canadians, Edo has further proven its business model through its recent successful launch in Eastern Canada and is well poised for continued growth across the country.

“Edo has experienced consistent success in Canada’s diverse markets, including recent openings in Ontario in 2019. We look forward to maintaining this momentum in Manitoba with our cross-Canada expansion,” says David Minnett, President and CEO, Edo Japan. “Our accomplishments as a franchise are the product of our commitment to serving quality ingredients and delicious meals that win our customers over one meal at a time.”

Pirani Group, the franchisee of both new street-front locations in Winnipeg, is a family-run business that has been in the franchising industry for over 30 years. Raheem Pirani of the Pirani Group will oversee operations at all three Edo Winnipeg locations, including CF Polo Park, which opened in 2018. With the Winnipeg expansion in progress, residents can expect to see more Edo openings in the future.

“I have always appreciated the Edo brand and their unique restaurant concept that Canadians have grown to love,” said Raheem Pirani, franchisee, Edo Japan. “There is a lot of opportunity for growth in the Winnipeg market and I am excited to help further build the brand in Canada and offer residents the fresh, high-quality food Edo prides itself on.”

The Edo philosophy is embodied by its franchise partners through the pride they take in being of service to both their community and the guests they serve in their restaurant. As an organization with over 40 years of experience, Edo is well suited to equip new and potential franchisees with the resources to successfully further develop the brand’s presence in Canadian markets.

“The combination of our loyal customer base and Edo’s commitment to ensuring our franchisees are well positioned to achieve their business goals has enabled our franchisees’ strong track record of success and profitability,” said Terry Foster, Vice President, Operations/Franchising. “We want to provide long-term success for each franchise by conducting extensive market research before carefully selecting each location and franchisee to ensure that there is synergy between the two.”

With customer satisfaction being a key priority of Edo’s business model, the My Edo App was recently launched in an effort to cater to those who are on the go and looking for quick and convenient service.

The openings of Fort Richmond Plaza (50 – 2844 Pembina Hwy) and Kenaston Crossing (10 – 1650 Kenaston Blvd) will be marked by a ‘Taste the Talk’ celebration in Spring 2020, hosted at all three Winnipeg locations including the CF Polo Park (1485 Portage Ave). Residents are invited to experience Edo for themselves and get a taste of the brand that Canadians love. More details regarding this event will be announced soon.

For more information please visit http://www.edojapan.com .



About Edo Japan

Headquartered in Calgary, Alberta, Edo Japan serves Japanese-inspired teppan-style meals made fresh and by hand with a signature teriyaki sauce. Having grown to more than 140 locations in suburban shopping centres and food courts across Canada, the first Edo Japan opened 41 years ago in Calgary at Southcentre Mall and continues to operate today. Offering the highest quality, freshly prepared food in the quick service restaurant industry, Edo Japan has quickly become a popular option, serving more than 10 million meals annually. For more information please visit www.edojapan.com .

https://www.instagram.com/officialedojapan/

https://twitter.com/edo_japan

https://www.facebook.com/edojapan

For further information please contact:

Amanda Upshaw

Brookline Public Relations, Inc.

Tel: 403-538-5641 ext. 125

Cell: 403-389-2291

Email: akemsley@brooklinepr.com



