Global Pet Food Market Analysis by Product, Application and Region - Forecast to 2025

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Jan. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Pet Food Market Size & Trend Analysis Report By Product (Dry Food, Wet/Canned Food, Nutritious Food, Snacks/Treats, Others), By Application (Dog, Cat, Others), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2014 - 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global pet food market is expected to reach USD 113.08 billion by 2025. Packaged pet food provides standard nutritional value required in pet's daily life. This is projected to drive market growth over the forecast period.



The demand for pet medicines, food, and accessories has been increasing with an increase in the adoption of cats and dogs. According to the American Pet Product Association, a cat or dog owner, on an average, spends between USD 200 and USD 300 dollar on pet food annually.



In 2018, Europe emerged as the largest market for pet food. The growth in this region can be accredited to strong presence of major industry participants along with high number of pet population. Increasing demand for premium pet foods is projected to drive the industry growth in the region.



Introduction to the new processing technologies along with the automated systems for the production of ingredients is anticipated to drive the growth of the market in the forthcoming years. Additionally, there is an upsurge in the adoption of drying technologies to preserve temperature sensitive ingredients.



Further key findings from the report suggest:

Rabies is another most severe disease that humans get from dogs and cats, which affects a lot of people and eventually reduces the trend afterward supported by improved medical treatments for human health diseases and preventive health disease medicines for pets

High cost of the product, particularly meat-based protein canned food, may restrict its preference among consumers, thereby restraining the segment growth over the forecast period

Manufacturers are constantly focusing on entering the premium food products segment and thereby improving their overall profit margin, which is leading the pet food market to foresee immense growth in the coming years

Many people suffer from different pet-related allergies and, therefore, do not prefer to keep pets and this factor is expected to hamper the growth of the pet food industry in the estimated time frame

According to the American Pet Product Association, a cat or dog owner, on an average, spends between USD 200 and USD 300 dollar on pet food annually, owing to massive attachment toward the pets

Key Topics Covered



Chapter 1 Methodology and Scope



Chapter 2 Executive Summary



Chapter 3 Pet Food Market: Variables, Trends & Scope

3.1 Market Segmentation

3.2 Market Size and Growth Prospects

3.3 Pet Food Essential Oil Value Chain Analysis

3.4 Pet Food Market Dynamics

3.4.1 Market driver analysis

3.4.1.1 Changing consumer perception regarding pet health

3.4.1.2 Increasing number of households adopting pets particularly in the U.S.

3.4.2 Market restraint analysis

3.4.2.1 Increasing pet allergy concerns among consumers

3.5 Porter's analysis

3.6 PESTEL analysis



Chapter 4 Pet Food Market: Product Estimates & Trend Analysis

4.1 Pet Food market: product movement analysis

4.2 Dry Food

4.3 Wet/Canned Food

4.4 Nutritious Food

4.5 Snacks/Treats

4.6 Others



Chapter 5 Pet Food Market: Application Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1 Pet Food market: Application movement analysis

5.2 Dog

5.3 Cat

5.4 Others



Chapter 6 Pet Food Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis

6.1 Pet Food market: Regional movement analysis

6.2 North America

6.3 Europe

6.4 Asia Pacific

6.5 Middle East & Africa

6.6 Central & South America



Chapter 7 Competitive Landscape

7.1 The J.M. Smucker Company

7.2 The Hartz Mountain Corporation

7.3 Mars Incorporated

7.4 Hill's Pet Nutrition, Inc.

7.5 Nestle Purina

7.6 Lupus Alimentos

7.7 Total Alimentos S.A.

7.8 Blue Buffalo Pet Products, Inc.

7.9 WellPet LLC

7.10 Diamond Pet Foods



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/fmaias

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.