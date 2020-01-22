AM BEST AFFIRMS FINANCIAL STRENGTH RATING OF A (EXCELLENT) OF NONPROFITS INSURANCE ALLIANCE FOR ANOTHER CONSECUTIVE YEAR

Leading Insurer Exclusively Serving Nonprofits Continues to be Recognized for Financial Strength, Innovative Market Strategy, and Excellent Management

/EIN News/ -- SANTA CRUZ, CA, Jan. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For another consecutive year, AM Best has affirmed the Financial Strength Rating of A (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Ratings of “a+” of the insurance entities of Nonprofits Insurance Alliance (NIA) group. The ratings reflect NIA’s balance sheet strength, which AM Best categorizes as strongest, as well as its adequate operating performance, favorable business profile, and appropriate enterprise risk management.

NIA’s group brand includes Nonprofits Insurance Alliance of California (NIAC), based in Santa Cruz, CA; Alliance of Nonprofits for Insurance, Risk Retention Group (ANI), domiciled in Vermont; and National Alliance of Nonprofits for Insurance (NANI), also domiciled in Vermont. All organizations are administrated by Alliance Member Services and serve nonprofit organizations with specialized insurance coverages and exceptional risk management and loss control resources. All insurers in the group are 501(c)(3) nonprofits.

NIA is the nation’s leading insurer exclusively focused on the nonprofit sector. With 20,000+ members and a 30+ year history of insuring only 501(c)(3) organizations, NIA has developed an unparalleled track record of serving the sector. The organization provides insurance in 32 states and the District of Columbia. Through expertise in underwriting nonprofits, NIA provides member-insureds with stably-priced liability and property insurance in a changing market where 501(c)(3) nonprofit organizations are experiencing fluctuating premiums and few policies catered specifically to nonprofits. NIA is also differentiated from its competitors through its long-term commitment to its members and the nonprofit sector.

AM Best’s rating affirmation substantiates NIA’s financial strength and operating performance as well as its pioneering strategy to provide tailored insurance policies to a niche market. Since the time of its founding in 1989, NIA had been a groundbreaking social enterprise, a tax-exempt insurer, and the innovative insurance solution created by and for the nonprofit sector.

About Nonprofits Insurance Alliance

Nonprofits Insurance Alliance (NIA) is the nation’s leading property and casualty insurer exclusively serving nonprofit organizations. Founded in 1989 in Santa Cruz, CA, NIA is a social enterprise developing the long-term sustainability of the nonprofit sector. NIA has one of the best customer retention rates in the industry. NIA members enjoy specialized and stably-priced insurance, specialized insurance coverage, dividends and innovate risk management and member services. The NIA group brand is comprised of Alliance Member Services (AMS) and three AM Best A VIII (Excellent) rated insurers: Nonprofits Insurance Alliance of California (NIAC), Alliance of Nonprofits for Insurance, RRG (ANI), and National Alliance of Nonprofits for Insurance (NANI). All organizations under the NIA brand are 501(c)(3) nonprofits. Learn more about Nonprofits Insurance Alliance at insurancefornonprofits.org/about.

Ren Agarwal Nonprofits Insurance Alliance 831-621-6041 ragarwal@insurancefornonprofits.org



