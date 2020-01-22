CBRS Alliance Announces Nine Categories for Inaugural 2020 OnGo™ Awards

Awards will recognize outstanding OnGo deployments in the 3.5 GHz CBRS Band

/EIN News/ -- SUNNYVALE, Calif., Jan. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The CBRS Alliance today announced the nine categories for the inaugural 2020 OnGo Awards. The 2020 OnGo Awards program aims to recognize CBRS Alliance member and non-member companies across the OnGo ecosystem, ranging from device manufacturers to network operators to managed service providers, for their real-world use cases of OnGo technology.



Recognition will be awarded to companies who have started to deploy OnGo and are already demonstrating some of the reasons CBRS was dubbed the “Innovation Band” from its inception. Representing the breadth of use cases enabled by OnGo, winners will be recognized for distinction in business models, ease of deployment, cost savings, new service offerings, and cutting-edge technology. Submissions for the 2020 OnGo Awards will open in March 2020.

“Now that the FCC has announced the full commercial deployment of the CBRS band, we expect to see an increased adoption of OnGo technology across all vertical markets. The CBRS Alliance has a major mission to share as many real-world OnGo deployment stories as possible. The OnGo Awards will allow us to accomplish that goal,” said Alan Ewing, Executive Director of the CBRS Alliance. “We’re looking to raise awareness for the impact that OnGo technology will have on the wireless market and we look forward to continuing this award program for years to come.”

The 2020 OnGo Award categories include:

Excellence in OnGo Operator Deployment

Excellence in OnGo Rural/WISP Deployment

Excellence in OnGo Enterprise Deployment

Excellence in OnGo Industrial IoT Deployment

Outstanding Innovation in OnGo Technology and Architecture

Excellence in OnGo Business Case

Excellence in OnGo Service Delivery

People’s Choice Award

Judges’ Choice Award

Award winners will be announced and honored on-stage on Tuesday, May 19 at 2020 Connect (X) , the leading 5G infrastructure event in North America that takes place May 18-20 at the Miami Convention Center in Florida. For more information on the OnGo Awards, specific category requirements, details on the award judges, please visit https://www.cbrsalliance.org/event/2020-ongo-awards/ .

About OnGo™

OnGo™ is uncompromised connectivity. An innovative approach to maximizing mobile broadband, OnGo is a technology that puts the power of wireless networks into the hands of those that rely on them to empower and expand business opportunities. OnGo presents nearly limitless options for enhanced customizability and allows users to tailor networks to a specific set of needs, such as Private LTE, neutral host and Industrial IoT applications. OnGo Certified is a recognized seal of approval that indicates a product’s ability to meet a high set of quality, interoperability and security standards when tested by an independent, OnGo-Authorized test laboratory. Both the OnGo brand and the OnGo Certification Program are managed and maintained by the CBRS Alliance.

About the CBRS Alliance

The CBRS Alliance believes that LTE-based solutions in the CBRS band, utilizing shared spectrum, can enable both in-building and outdoor coverage and capacity expansion at massive scale. In order to maximize CBRS’ full potential, the CBRS Alliance aims to enable a robust ecosystem towards making LTE-based CBRS solutions available. The mission of the CBRS Alliance is to evangelize LTE-based CBRS technology, use cases and business opportunities while simultaneously driving technology developments necessary to fulfill the mission, including multi-operator LTE capabilities. The Alliance will also establish an effective product certification program for LTE equipment in the US 3.5 GHz band ensuring multi-vendor interoperability. For more information, please visit www.cbrsalliance.org and follow the CBRS Alliance on LinkedIn and Twitter .

