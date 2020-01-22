Fortinet Hits the Accelerator as Official Partner of Formula E’s BMW i Motorsport

Fortinet Teams Up with ABB Formula E Championship Team BMW i Andretti Motorsport, Reinforcing Commitment to Acceleration, High Performance and Energy Efficiency

John Maddison, EVP of products and CMO at Fortinet

“Fortinet’s involvement in Formula E is a natural fit as it strongly aligns with our focus on engineering and high performance. To accelerate the processing of security and networking functions, we design our own unique security processors. These purpose-built Fortinet SPUs radically increase the speed, scale and performance of our solutions, setting industry Security Compute Rating records. We’re excited to be part of Formula E and to join forces with BMW i Andretti Motorsport team.”

Fortinet® (NASDAQ: FTNT), a global leader in broad, integrated and automated cybersecurity solutions, has joined BMW i Andretti Motorsport as the official partner for their Formula E team as part of Fortinet’s commitment to accelerate innovation, high performance and energy efficiency.

The ABB FIA Formula E Championship is the world’s first racing series for fully-electric single-seater cars. These electric cars deliver immense acceleration and performance while pushing the development of e-mobility forward. Like Formula E, Fortinet drives digital innovation through our breadth of offerings that make up the Fortinet Security Fabric . Fortinet’s products powered by Fortinet SPUs are engineered with the same emphasis on acceleration, high performance and energy efficiency. Given these synergies, Fortinet has partnered with the BMW i Andretti Motorsport team, marking the most significant engagement with a motorsports team in the company’s history.

Accelerating CPU Performance with Fortinet SPUs

Similar to the Formula E series, Fortinet continues to digitally innovate and set industry records for performance and speed. Fortinet SPUs outpace what is available in the market with the highest Security Compute Ratings for the following benchmarks:

Stateful Firewall throughput

IPsec VPN performance

Concurrent sessions

Sessions per second

The Fortinet Family of SPUs are specially designed security processors that provide unmatched performance at a fraction of the cost of traditional CPUs, providing accelerated network security, accelerated graphics rendering and accelerated AI in the cloud. Fortinet’s FortiGate Next-Generation Firewall appliances are powered by the following security processors:

Content Processor 9 (CP9) : The CP9 protects applications while optimizing user experience with the least performance degradation. The CP9 works as a CPU co-processor, taking on resource-intensive security functions such as SSL/TLS decryption – including TLS1.3 – IPS and antivirus.



: The CP9 protects applications while optimizing user experience with the least performance degradation. The CP9 works as a CPU co-processor, taking on resource-intensive security functions such as SSL/TLS decryption – including TLS1.3 – IPS and antivirus. System-on-a-Chip 4 (SoC4) : Fortinet’s SoC4 is a purpose-built security processor that has achieved the highest Security Compute Ratings in the industry to support customers’ WAN Edge transformation. SoC4 consolidates network and content processing functions on a single chip to deliver fast application identification, steering and overlay performance.



: Fortinet’s SoC4 is a purpose-built security processor that has achieved the highest Security Compute Ratings in the industry to support customers’ WAN Edge transformation. SoC4 consolidates network and content processing functions on a single chip to deliver fast application identification, steering and overlay performance. Network Processor 6 (NP6): Fortinet’s NP6 works with FortiOS functions delivering superior firewall performance for IPV4, IPV6 and multicast traffic with ultra-low latency down to three microseconds.

About the ABB FIA Formula E Championship

BMW i Andretti Motorsports and Fortinet will be participating in the ABB FIA Formula E Championship. Races will take place at various locations around the globe, including Rome, Paris and Seoul. The most recent Formula E race was on January 18 in Santiago, Chile, with the season running through July 2020. Fans can stay up-to-date on the team’s drivers and schedules, along with the entire race season, here .

“There’s a clear alignment between Fortinet and BMW i Motorsport centered around our shared focus on digital innovation, accelerated technology and high performance. The cooperation between our brands creates promising marketing potential on and off the racetrack and we are proud to name Fortinet as our new partner.”

- Jens Thiemer, Senior Vice President Customer & Brand BMW

Fortinet (NASDAQ: FTNT) secures the largest enterprise, service provider, and government organizations around the world. Fortinet empowers its customers with intelligent, seamless protection across the expanding attack surface and the power to take on ever-increasing performance requirements of the borderless network - today and into the future. Only the Fortinet Security Fabric architecture can deliver security without compromise to address the most critical security challenges, whether in networked, application, cloud or mobile environments. Fortinet ranks #1 in the most security appliances shipped worldwide and more than 425,000 customers trust Fortinet to protect their businesses. Learn more at http://www.fortinet.com , the Fortinet Blog , or FortiGuard Labs .

