FlexIt Announces Partnership with Gym Source, the Largest and Longest Running Distributor of Fitness Equipment in the United States

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Jan. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FlexIt , the app that enables users to work out at gyms by paying only for the time they use (down-to-the-minute), announces a partnership with Gym Source , the leading distributor of premium fitness equipment in the United States. FlexIt and Gym Source are collaborating to provide respective users and customers with new experiences, allowing Gym Source to continue to build out its comprehensive and holistic lifestyle offering and opening FlexIt up to purchasers of fitness equipment.



To kick off the partnership, the two companies are teaming up in Gym Source’s flagship showroom in New York City and will subsequently roll out in additional markets. Starting today, FlexIt will occupy a robust space in the Gym Source showroom raising awareness and promoting its platform to Gym Source customers. Gym Source customers will be able to access the full suite of FlexIt products and features, including FlexIt™ and FlexIt Training™ - FlexIt’s proprietary all access personal training feature that launched earlier this month at CES 2020. Moving forward, FlexIt and Gym Source will collaborate on a series of events and pop-ups that will occur on an ongoing basis and feature select trainers from both entities.

“Gym Source is a natural partner for us, as its footprint strongly overlaps with ours across the United States,” said Austin Cohen, CEO and Founder of FlexIt. “We look forward to activating new experiences and marketing opportunities for consumers.”

FlexIt’s proprietary software is transforming the fitness space for both consumers and clubs through its seamless check-in and check-out experience – users simply scan the QR mount at the front desk to start their workouts, and then scan the code again to check out when they are done working out, logging the time spent working out and what they did in the facility. Since launching in January 2019, FlexIt has rolled out a variety of new features, from dynamic pricing to virtual and augmented reality.

“We are excited to partner with FlexIt and look forward to familiarizing our partners and customers with their innovative platform,” said Brad McLam, Director of Business Development at Gym Source. “We are looking forward to hosting consumer activations and spreading the FlexIt mission; we see this as an extremely beneficial partnership.”

About FlexIt

FlexIt Inc. is the mobile app that quickly and seamlessly enables users to access a wide network of fitness clubs around the U.S., paying only for the amount of time that they are in the facility. With over 1,500 fitness clubs across the country in its network, FlexIt offers consumers the flexibility that they expect, while generating leads and enhancing profitability for fitness clubs. FlexIt provides club access to users while simultaneously providing clubs with access to a large network of prospective members. FlexIt is available for download on iOS and Android in their respective app stores. For more information, please visit www.flexit.fit .

About Gym Source

Headquartered in New York City, Gym Source is America's oldest and largest distributor of specialty fitness products & solutions, including the opening of their new Design Center for both residential & commercial applications. They have been in business for 75 years. Gym Source has 33 retail locations plus a commercial sales force serving customers from Maine to Florida. For more information visit www.gymsource.com .

