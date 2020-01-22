BioNovelus, Inc. Announces Hiring of RSM US LLP as Firm’s Auditor

/EIN News/ -- POTOMAC, Md., Jan. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BioNovelus, Inc. (OTC: ONOV) announces that it has hired RSM US LLP (“RSM”) as the firm’s external, PCAOB-qualified auditor.



RSM is the nation’s leading provider of audit, tax and consulting services focused on the middle market, with more than 11,000 employees across 87 cities nationwide.

“We are very pleased to announce RSM as the auditor for BioNovelus,” said Jay Wright, Director and Treasurer of BioNovelus. “RSM is incredibly well qualified to help us with audit and tax advice given their strength with technology and government contracting companies. Hiring RSM will allow us to start the audit process which is a prerequisite for moving from the OTC to listed company status over the next 12-18 months.”

“RSM is pleased to be providing audit and tax services to BioNovelus,” said Mandy Wheat, audit partner with RSM US LLP. “Jay, Mark Fuller, Laurie Buckhout, and the rest of the team are making good progress building BioNovelus. We look forward to a successful relationship with them.”

