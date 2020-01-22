3D Medical Imaging Market 2020 Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Strategies and Forecast to 2026

New Study Reports "3D Medical Imaging Market 2020 Global Market Opportunities, Challenges, Strategies and Forecasts 2026" has been Added on WiseGuyReports.

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, January 22, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 3D Medical Imaging Market 2020-2026

Introduction/Report Summary:

This report provides in depth study of “3D Medical Imaging Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The 3D Medical Imaging Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.

3D imaging is an imaging technology that delivers vibrant images in 2D platforms. This technology can offer advanced imaging solutions for a wide range of sectors, from healthcare to architectural modeling. Improved photography and enhanced viewing experience are critical features of increased demand. Furthermore, the emergence of this imaging technique has allowed medical professionals to create an in-depth picture of the suspect for better diagnosis. Also, technology is used in many non-invasive medical procedures, such as ultrasound and computed tomography. These 3D images are enhanced with 3D image sensors and 3D screens.

Increasing growth factors in the 3D medical imaging market in the world are the growing income of simple surgical procedures and the escalation of chronic diseases. Recent advances in imaging techniques in surgical systems (e.g., in O-arm surgical imaging systems) have increased the demand for robotic and endoscopic surgery systems. The increasing prevalence of chronic diseases opens up new opportunities for the market of 3D medical and surgical imaging. Conditions such as cancer, cardiovascular disease, chronic lung disease, stroke, and degenerative neurological diseases are among the leading chronic diseases affecting people around the world.

The components and applications of the 3D medical imaging market are widely used for various purposes. The 3D medical and surgical imaging platform hardware system plays a significant role in distinguishing different image angles. 3D medical and surgical imaging programs include multiple types of software that combine computers and medical equipment. The 3D imaging and surgical imaging services market consists of various vendors. 3D imaging software is widely used to illustrate and analyze medical images in ultrasound applications. 3D imaging software is used in digital radiography to create 3D models, 3D printing, perfusion images, procedural navigation, and procedural planning. In magnetic resonance imaging (MRI), the body uses a strong magnetic field, radio waves, and a computer to create a wide range of images of the body's interior. Computed tomography (CT) of the body uses an advanced X-ray technique to detect various diseases and conditions. Other applications, such as laparoscopy, X-ray, nuclear imaging, mammography, and endoscopy, are in the 3D medical imaging market.

Key Players

The report has profiled some of the Important players prevalent in the global like – Esaote S.p.A. (Italy),GE Healthcare (UK), Hitachi Ltd. (Japan), Intrasense SA (France), Materialise NV (Belgium), Philips Healthcare (Netherlands), Samsung Medison America, Inc. (USA), Siemens Healthineers (Germany), TomTec Imaging Systems GmbH (Germany), Toshiba America Medical Systems, Inc. (USA), and more.

This report covers the sales volume, price, revenue, gross margin, manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, intermediaries, customers, historical growth and future perspectives in the 3D Medical Imaging.

Market segmentation

Technology, Application, End-User, and Technical Geography Market Report Segments The market is divided into X-rays, ultrasound, MRI, computed tomography, and hybrid imaging. According to the app, the market is divided into oncology, cardiology, orthopedics, and others (surgeries with photovoltaic testing, laboratory research, and 3D modeling). End-user segmentation includes diagnostic centers, hospitals, and research centers. On a geographical basis, the details of each of the above sectors are involved in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and LAMEA.

Regional Overview

Geographically, the 3D imaging market is divided into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa (MEA). In 2017 North America and then Europe accounted for more than 60% of the market. The growth of the North American region is explained by the high purchasing power of medical institutions such as hospitals, nursing centers, and advanced specialist centers. Also, robust health infrastructure is expected compared to developing regions, combined with a favorable scenario of regional growth compensation during the forecast period.

Key Stakeholders

3D Medical Imaging Market Manufacturers

3D Medical Imaging Market Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

3D Medical Imaging Market Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors

News in the industry

3D medical imaging is a growing market due to the ever-increasing demand for advanced optical imaging. The main driving forces of the market are technological advances in 3D imaging devices and their rapid adoption by patients. The high cost of investment and the inadequate medical infrastructure to support these devices are hindering the growth of the 3D imaging market.

