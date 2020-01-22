Concrete Superplasticizers Market 2019 Global Industry Analysis, Opportunities, Size, Trends, Growth and Forecast 2026

WiseGuyReports.com adds “Global Concrete Superplasticizers Market Size study, Type, Application, Form and Regional Forecasts 2019-2026” reports to its database.

Executive Summary

Global Concrete Superplasticizers market is valued approximately at USD 4.77 Billion in 2018 and is anticipated to grow with a growth rate of more than 6.98% over the forecast period 2019-2026.

The superplasticizers are high range water reducers. They are additives that is used in making high strength concrete and are complied with chemical compounds that provide production of concrete with ca. containing 15% less water. Also, it enables the reduction in water contents by over 30% or more. Hence, this will be benefited in application in building and construction sector due to its inherent features and strong nature. Plasticizer and superplasticizers retard the curing of concrete. The improvement in quality and economics of construction and rising mega projects globally drives the growth of market over the forecast years. For instance: As per inhouse research, in public sector the global construction spending in 2016 was USD 292 billion and increased up to USD 302 billion in 2018. Thus, application of superplasticizers in construction sector due to its strong properties and inherent features fuels the growth market. Whereas, the growing use of ready-mix concrete in emerging economies are the lucrative opportunity for the growth of market over the upcoming years. However, Fluctuation in raw material prices is hampering the growth of market over the forecast years.

The regional analysis of global Concrete Superplasticizers market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Asia Pacific accounts for the largest share in the global concrete superplasticizers market due to the increasing consumption of concrete in the region. Whereas, Asia Pacific is the fastest growing region in the global concrete superplasticizers market owing to the high consumption of cement and demographics and presence of large consumers of the concrete superplasticizers.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

PC Derivatives

Sulfonated Naphthalene Formaldehydes (SNF)

Sulfonated Melamine Formaldehydes (SMF)

Modified Lignosulfonates (MLS)

By Application:

Ready-mix concrete (RMC)

Precast concrete

High-performance concrete

Others

By Form:

Liquid Form

Powder Form

