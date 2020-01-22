Nexus REIT Announces 2019 Year end Results Date and Results Call and January and February 2020 Distributions

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO and MONTREAL, Jan. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust (the “REIT”) (TSXV: NXR.UN) announced today that it intends to release its financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2019 before the opening of the TSX Venture Exchange on Friday March 13, 2020.

Management of the REIT will host a conference call at 1:00 PM Eastern Standard Time on Friday March 13, 2020 to review the financial results and operations.

To participate in the conference call, please dial 416-915-3239 or 1-800-319-4610 (toll free in Canada and the US) at least five minutes prior to the start time and ask to join the Nexus REIT conference call.

A recording of the conference call will be available until April 13, 2020. To access the recording, please dial 604-674-8052 or 1-855-669-9658 (toll free in Canada and the US) and enter access code 4046.

January and February Distributions

The REIT announced today that it will make a cash distribution in the amount of $0.01333 per unit, representing $0.16 per unit on an annualized basis, payable February 14, 2020 to unitholders of record as of January 31, 2020.

The REIT will also make a cash distribution in the amount of $0.01333 per unit, representing $0.16 per unit on an annualized basis, payable March 13, 2020 to unitholders of record as of February 28, 2020.

The REIT’s current distribution per unit continues to be $0.01333 per month. The REIT’s distribution reinvestment program (“DRIP”) entitles eligible unitholders to elect to receive all, or a portion of the cash distributions of the REIT reinvested in units of the REIT. Eligible unitholders who so elect will receive a bonus distribution of units equal to 4% of each distribution that was reinvested by them under the DRIP.

About Nexus REIT

Nexus is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust focused on increasing unitholder value through the acquisition, ownership and management of industrial, office and retail properties located in primary and secondary markets in North America. The REIT currently owns a portfolio of 69 properties comprising approximately 3.8 million square feet of rentable area. The REIT has approximately 102,197,000 units issued and outstanding. Additionally, there are Class B LP units of subsidiary limited partnerships of Nexus REIT issued and outstanding, which are convertible into approximately 18,216,000 REIT units.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For further information please contact:

Kelly C. Hanczyk, CEO at (416) 906-2379; or

Rob Chiasson, CFO at (416) 613-1262.



