CT Realty Set to Develop 5.7 Million-Square-Foot Logistics Park in Columbus, Ohio

Firm acquires strategic 382-acre parcel near key intermodal and air cargo infrastructure, extends nationwide logistics platform in top tier markets

/EIN News/ -- COLUMBUS, Ohio and DALLAS, Jan. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CT Realty has expanded its nationwide logistics portfolio with the purchase of 382 acres of industrial land in Columbus, OH for the development of 5.7 million square feet of large scale warehouse and distribution space. Located in the largest and best-performing industrial submarket of Columbus, the eight-building project will benefit from outstanding proximity to excellent distribution infrastructure and a densely populated consumer base, both of which are key criteria for ecommerce users.

“Columbus is a superb market from which to reach over half of the U.S. population and one-third of Canadian residents in a single-day truck drive, making this an ideal distribution location for companies,” said Rob Huthnance, the CT partner responsible for Midwest and East Coast development and operations.

CT’s project is within the Rickenbacker Industrial Park and is in immediate proximity to a Norfolk Southern intermodal yard and the Rickenbacker International Airport, an international logistics hub and the primary cargo-dedicated airport in the region. The project also has readily accessible ground transportation routes via I-70, I-71 and I-270.

The first phase of development commences in the first quarter of 2020 and consists of two buildings totaling 1,146,780 square feet. A completion date in early 2021 is planned for these buildings.

CT acquired the 382-acre property in a joint venture with Walton Street Capital, a Chicago-based private equity real estate investment firm that has invested over $11 billion in real estate equity. This investment highlights Walton’s commitment to a national industrial strategy and complements CT Realty’s nationwide investment objectives. Construction financing will be provided by Bank of America.

Premier Design + Build Group will serve as general contractor for the infrastructure and phase one vertical construction. Premier has an established national construction platform and is responsible for design and construction services throughout the multi-phased development. CT Realty is engaged in a strategic expansion to meet the significant global demand from e-commerce and logistics companies for large-scale, Class A industrial buildings in eight Tier 1 markets in the U.S. CT most recently completed over 4 million square feet of logistics buildings in the fourth quarter of 2019 in New Jersey, Ft. Worth, TX, Indianapolis, IN and Stockton, CA.

“Buildings that are strategically located near modern logistics infrastructure and major population centers are integral to meeting the demands of today’s logistics users,” added Huthnance. “Developing state-of-the-art buildings in these key locations is at the heart of our national strategy.”

Terms of the sale were undisclosed. The transaction was represented by the Jones Lang LaSalle team of Brian Marsh and Dan Wendorf, who will also represent the project in leasing to national and local tenants.

About CT Realty

Since its establishment 25 years ago, CT Realty has completed over 300 transactions valued at more than $4.7 billion. CT is primarily focused on the investment of Class A industrial logistics developments throughout the U.S., having acquired 2,400 acres of industrial land since 2010 that will support 32 million square feet of logistics buildings upon completion. CT, with offices in Dallas and Newport Beach, Calif., has active developments in Northern and Southern California, Dallas/Ft. Worth, Atlanta, Illinois, Indianapolis, Ohio and New Jersey, and continues to expand into new markets nationwide. www.ctrinvestors.com

About Walton Street Capital

Walton Street was founded in 1994 and is a private real estate investment firm that has invested and/or committed to invest approximately $11 billion of equity in approximately 400 separate transactions in U.S. and international real estate, including the development and acquisition of office, hotel, retail, industrial, multi-family, for-sale residential, senior and student housing, and golf assets through both individual, portfolio and company-level transactions with a gross asset cost of approximately $24 billion. www.waltonst.com

Columbus, OH CT Realty is in development on a 5.7 million-square-foot logistics center in the Rickenbacker Industrial Park.



