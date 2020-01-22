Volkswagen and Aeris Announce Formation of Ventic

Joint venture focuses on next-generation Car-Net in the U.S.



/EIN News/ -- AUBURN HILLS, Mich. and SAN JOSE, Calif., Jan. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Volkswagen Group of America, and Aeris, a technology leader in the Internet of Things (IoT), today announced the formation of Ventic LLC, a joint venture that is the result of a long-term commitment between Volkswagen and Aeris in the development and operations of connected vehicle platform technologies. Ventic is jointly owned, with 51 percent split to Volkswagen and 49 percent to Aeris. The company will focus on Volkswagen brand vehicles in North America, starting with the launch of the next generation Car-Net in most MY20 vehicles.

Ventic offers a highly customizable approach to Volkswagen’s specific requirements. This gives Volkswagen the ability to manage the connected car program on a single platform, while preserving the ability to deploy solutions that differ based on region or vehicle model.

“Volkswagen is committed to connected vehicle technology, as we see a future where all cars are 100 percent connected at all times,” said Abdallah Shanti, Global CIO, Volkswagen Brand, and Member of the Board, Ventic LLC. “Our connectivity platform expands beyond remote services and vehicle safety and security. This platform has inherent flexibility which enables new business models through third-party integration and is foundational for V2X communications. Furthermore, this platform will serve our customers with delightful and useful functions, as well as being a gateway to other digital ecosystems.”

Key benefits of the Ventic platform can be summarized into three major categories:

Service flexibility and speed. The modern microservices-based platform architecture offers fast and flexible introduction of new services which parallel the development of a new application on a compatible smartphone. The platform architecture also provides the ability to change rules, such as access, in a dynamic way, supporting Volkswagen’s position in a shared mobility world.



The modern microservices-based platform architecture offers fast and flexible introduction of new services which parallel the development of a new application on a compatible smartphone. The platform architecture also provides the ability to change rules, such as access, in a dynamic way, supporting Volkswagen’s position in a shared mobility world. Operational efficiency. The platform architecture supports mobility across cloud platforms, as required by business needs and geographical restrictions with built-in system monitoring and operational KPIs.



The platform architecture supports mobility across cloud platforms, as required by business needs and geographical restrictions with built-in system monitoring and operational KPIs. Customer experience. The Ventic device platform significantly improves response times with a service delivery architecture that optimizes an end-to-end system from wireless connection to telematics applications, while simultaneously addressing key concerns around hardware power management.

“The connected vehicle is at the center of the game-changing trends in the industry – autonomous, electric, shared,” said Raj Kanaya, General Manager of Automotive and Chief Marketing Officer, Aeris, and Member of the Board, Ventic LLC. “Through Ventic, we’re excited to be on this journey with Volkswagen.”

﻿﻿About Volkswagen

Founded in 1955, Volkswagen of America, Inc. is an operating unit of Volkswagen Group of America and a subsidiary of Volkswagen AG, with headquarters in Herndon, Virginia. Volkswagen’s operations in the United States include research and development, parts and vehicle processing, parts distribution centers, sales, marketing and service offices, financial service centers, and its state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in Chattanooga, Tennessee. The Volkswagen Group is one of the world's largest producers of passenger cars and Europe's largest automaker. Volkswagen sells the Arteon, Atlas, Golf, Golf GTI, Jetta, Jetta GLI, Passat, and Tiguan vehicles through more than 600 independent U.S. dealers. Visit Volkswagen online at www.vw.com or media.vw.com to learn more.

About Aeris

Aeris is a pioneer and a leader in the market of the Internet of Things with a proven history of helping companies unlock value through connected technologies. We strive to fundamentally improve business performance by dramatically reducing costs, accelerating time-to-market, and enabling new revenue streams. Built from the ground up for IoT and road tested at scale, the Aeris Fusion IoT Network™ and the Aeris Mobility Suite span the IoT technology stack―from global connectivity to application services. Visit www.aeris.com to learn how we can inspire you to create new business models and to participate in the revolution of the Internet of Things.

“Car-Net”, “Volkswagen”, and the Volkswagen logo are registered trademarks of Volkswagen AG.

Press contacts

Mark Gillies

703-364-7104

mark.gillies@vw.com

Jessica Anderson

703-364-7919

jessica.anderson@vw.com



Jennifer Spoerri

Gallagher PR

415-577-0171

jennifer@gallagherpr.com

More information and photos at

media.vw.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d52d14a8-1acf-4f52-9985-dfae38c8ef83

Volkswagen Car-Net Remote The Volkswagen/Aeris “Ventic” joint venture gives Volkswagen the ability to manage their groundbreaking connected car program on a single platform, while preserving the ability to deploy solutions that differ based on region or vehicle model.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.