BodyGuardz Announces PRTX® Shatterproof Screen Protectors for Flat Screens

PRTX® with blue light-blocking and privacy protection variations also available

/EIN News/ -- LEHI, Utah, Jan. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BodyGuardz , a leader in mobile device protection, today announced the launch of its PRTX® shatterproof screen protectors for flat screen devices. Having originally launched PRTX® for curved screens in August 2018, BodyGuardz has now adapted its fully synthetic tempered glass screen protector to fit flat screen cell phones including iPhone X/Xs/11 Pro, Xr/11, Xs Max/11 Pro Max.



“At BodyGuardz, we are always looking for new ways to innovate and create top-of-the-line products that enhance consumers’ lifestyles,” said Kirk Feller, CEO of BodyGuardz. “We’re excited to offer our new shatterproof technology for flat screens, now with added features and the same high-quality protection BodyGuardz is known for.”

The standard clear protector ($44.95) boasts a unique electroplated top coat, which provides scratch protection and the feel of glass, while a blend of acrylic and PET absorbs impact and provides shatterproof protection. In addition to the standard protector, the following variations for flat screens will also be available:

PRTX® EyeGuard ($49.95): Designed for cell phone users who look at screens all day and don’t want to sacrifice shatterproof screen protection, PRTX® EyeGuard is the remedy for tired eyes. The special blue light filter reduces digital eye strain by blocking up to 43 percent of harmful blue light and is engineered not to chip, crack, or break.

PRTX® Privacy ($49.95): Designed for cell phone users who want strong protection for their phone and personal information. PRTX® Privacy provides an unobstructed view from straight on, while obscuring the view of those next to you and won’t crack, chip, or break. This is the only synthetic/hybrid glass screen protector on the market with privacy protection.

Performance tests have shown that device screens with PRTX® have 4.5 times stronger impact protection than other device screen protectors on the market and 3 times better scratch protection.

PRTX® is now available for iPhone X/Xs/11 Pro, Xr/11, Xs Max/11 Pro Max. For more information on BodyGuardz and its products, visit www.bodyguardz.com .

About BodyGuardz

BodyGuardz is committed to offering top-quality products and services at competitive prices. The company prides itself in providing products, service and delivery that customers notice as a step above the rest. BodyGuardz designs reliable protection for a life worth living that keeps up with today’s active lifestyles. Learn more by visiting www.bodyguardz.com .

Media Contact

Codeword for BodyGuardz

bgz@codewordagency.com



