AAUW Releases Gender Agenda for 2020 Election

Urges federal and state candidates to commit to policies protecting women’s economic security

/EIN News/ -- Washington DC, Jan. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With the election season moving into high gear, the American Association of University Women (AAUW) has released its 2020 Gender Policy Agenda, which outlines the organization’s top priorities for advancing the economic security of women and their families.

“Women make up the majority of American voters, and we have the power to ensure that all the candidates pay close attention to the policies that directly affect our lives and the lives of our families,” said Kim Churches, AAUW’s chief executive officer.

“While we are a fiercely non-partisan organization, we are not values neutral: Throughout our 140-year history, we have advocated for laws that improve the lives of women and girls—and we’ll continue to do so.

“We urge all candidates for state and federal office—regardless of party—to commit to these priorities. We also ask every American to stand with women and to cast their vote in what is arguably one of the most consequential elections in our nation's history," Churches said.

Highlights of the AAUW Gender Policy Agenda include:

Supporting new laws to close the gender pay gap: Despite their advances in the workplace, women still are paid on average just 82 cents for every dollar paid to a man.

Despite their advances in the workplace, women still are paid on average just 82 cents for every dollar paid to a man. Implementing paid sick and caregiving leave: The U.S. does not guarantee paid time off for illness or caregiving leave. Enacting such policies would benefit not only individuals, but employers and the economy as well.

The U.S. does not guarantee paid time off for illness or caregiving leave. Enacting such policies would benefit not only individuals, but employers and the economy as well. Reducing student debt: W omen hold two-thirds of the nation’s $1.46 trillion educational debt and need more programs and policies to alleviate the burden.

omen hold two-thirds of the nation’s $1.46 trillion educational debt and need more programs and policies to alleviate the burden. Instituting robust protections against harassment: Sexual, racial, and other forms of harassment in the workplace and academic institutions impede the ability of women to fully access education and achieve economic security.

Sexual, racial, and other forms of harassment in the workplace and academic institutions impede the ability of women to fully access education and achieve economic security. Expanding opportunities in STEM : These are the most rapidly growing fields, yet women and girls continue to face bias and discrimination that hinder their success.

: These are the most rapidly growing fields, yet women and girls continue to face bias and discrimination that hinder their success. Protecting and expanding the right to vote: Voting discrimination is a threat to the very foundation of our democracy; ensuring the right to vote is an essential first step toward establishing all the other policies AAUW advocates.

Resources

See AAUW’s complete Gender Policy Agenda

Schedule an interview with an AAUW Expert

Read AAUW’s research on the gender pay gap

Learn about all AAUW’s issues

##

The American Association of University Women (AAUW) advances gender equity for women and girls through research, education and advocacy. Our nonpartisan, nonprofit organization has more than 170,000 members and supporters across the United States, as well as 1,000 local branches and more than 800 college and university members. Learn more and join us at www.aauw.org

Mary C. Hickey American Association of University Women 202.785.7748 hickeym@aauw.org



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.