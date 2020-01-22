Plustek eScan GlobalSearch Wins Outstanding Achievement in Innovation Award

/EIN News/ -- SANTA FE SPRINGS, Calif., Jan. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Plustek Technology Inc . ( www.plustek.com/usa ), a manufacturer of scanners and imaging solutions, announced today their Plustek eScan GlobalSearch network attached document scanner won the Keypoint Intelligence - Buyers Lab Inc. (BLI) Winter 2020 Outstanding Achievement in Innovation award.



Plustek’s eScan GlobalSearch stood out from the competition for bringing an enterprise-grade user experience to Square9 GlobalSearch customers. “The Plustek eScan GlobalSearch is the ideal onramp for getting information out of paper and into GlobalSearch,” said Lee Davis, Senior Editor of Scanner Analysis & Software Evaluation at Keypoint Intelligence - Buyers Lab. “The device is designed to work specifically with the on-premise or cloud-based versions of GlobalSearch, enabling users to add metadata directly from the control panel at the point of entry. Better yet, user profiles can be personalized to streamline and standardize frequently recurring tasks for specific workers.”

Key Features:

Batch processing and ability to enter index data on the fly at the control panel

Automatic document separation

Can be configured as a blind data validation for GlobalSearch

"Plustek has taken an innovative approach to creating a fully integrated scan experience for GlobalSearch users that is user friendly and significantly streamlines the document capture process," said Michael Frattini, SVP of Operations at Square 9. "With the recent announcement that GlobalSearch 5.0 had also received a BLI award, the 2020 Best Pick for Document Management solutions, Plustek and Square 9 are an award winning technology partnership that can solve the document workflow needs of just about any organization," Frattini added.

The eScan GlobalSearch is the newest member of Plustek’s network document scanner family. Plustek eScan network document scanners are 25 page per minute duplex standalone scanners with a 50-page automatic document feeder that don’t need a PC and feature a 7” color touch screen display. Users can create single tough scanning jobs to simplify repetitive scanning tasks.

The eScan family includes:

eScan GlobalSearch – designed for Square9 GlobalSearch and also scans to SMB and USB drives

eScan A350 – scans to network shares, clouds, email, FTP/SFTP, mobile devices and USB drives

eScan SharePoint – scans directly to Office 365, OneDrive, SharePoint, email and network shares

eScan Enterprise – scans to SMB, FTP/SFTP and email

For more information on the Plustek eScan family of scanners, visit: http://plustek.com/us/products/network-scanners/escan/index.php

The eScan GlobalSearch has an MSRP of $999 and is available from all major resellers including CDW, PCMall, PCNation, SHI, Vantage Point and Plustek Authorized Distributors including AB Distributing, Ingram Micro and NewWave Technologies.

About Plustek:

Plustek is a leading manufacturer of imaging solutions based in Southern California. In business since 1986, Plustek manufactures over 30 scanner models including document, ID card, passport, mobile, book, film and photo scanners. Imaging solutions include ID card and passport reading, document capture, indexing and data extraction, and imaging tool kits for ISVs and Systems Integrators.

About Keypoint Intelligence - Buyers Lab:

For over 50 years, Buyers Lab has been the global document imaging industry’s resource for unbiased and reliable information, test data, and competitive selling tools. What started out as a consumer-based publication about office equipment has become an all-encompassing industry resource. Buyers Lab evolves in tandem with the ever-changing landscape of document imaging solutions, constantly updating our methods, expanding our offerings, and tracking cutting-edge developments.

For more information, contact: Mark Druziak, Plustek, (714) 670-7713, markdruziak@plustekus.com



