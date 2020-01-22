Linda Shoob of Organization Effectiveness Consultants to be Featured on CUTV News Radio

SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, January 22, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The influential educator, consultant, and author Peter Drucker said, “A person can perform only from strength. One cannot build performance on weakness, let alone on something one cannot do at all.” We all bring different skill sets and gifts to the workplace but how does our place of work bring out our strengths and encourage us not to dwell on our weaknesses?

Linda Shoob is the owner of Organization Effectiveness Consultants (OEC) an extraordinary Management Consulting firm that works in partnership with corporate, government and non-profit organizations. OEC is highly distinguished for their proven expertise in figuring out the root cause of issues in organizations through specialized diagnostic and assessment tools. They recognize that long-term sustainable success is all about change and being adaptable.

“We work collaboratively with clients to assist them in leading and achieving excellence at the strategic level”, says Linda. “Whether it’s in leadership, strategic planning, facilitating Board retreats, executive team development or delivering training programs our services result in productivity and people skills.”

Linda emphasizes the value of having great leaders for any organization to thrive. The very best leaders show genuine empathy and value their staff by looking beyond profitability and more towards motivating and inspiring others to do their best.

Recently, OEC has been successfully using a simple tool called the “Employee Net Promoter Score (eNPS)”, a best practice method for leaders to understand employees’ probability of sharing positive information with friends and family about the company. The eNPS asks a variation of the question “On a scale of zero to ten, how likely is it that you would recommend this company as a place to work?”.

This concept was pioneered and trademarked by Bain & Company, Satmetrix Systems, Inc., and Fred Reichheld.

Given the current job market and generation of millennials that are filling the majority of positions, it is well known that current day employees want to do work where they can understand the contribution they are making to the company and the world in general. Thus, employees value leaders who enjoy connecting with them.

“The most authentic leaders are those that interact with their team and establish a consistent form of communication,” says Linda. “Even a smile or acknowledging them with a simple good morning will build self- esteem in employees and create high performing teams.”

Linda says by gathering relevant data, from tools such as the eNPS, we can identify, recommend ways to implement improvements to make a positive impact on employees, organizational productivity and profitability. Conducting an eNPS survey is a very practical move because it is more cost-effective to engage employees than to replace them.

“I encourage all individuals to do what you love and love what you do,” says Linda. “Following your passion brings inner peace and contentment. This retains a strong workplace culture and a place where everyone thrives.”

According to Linda, we are all leaders at heart and every individual in this universe can make a difference. Toward this end, Linda is offering our listeners a simple free service, which you will hear about during the show. Tune in to see what this no-strings attached (no cost, no obligation) offer can do to assist you and your company.

“It’s essential for all of us to be mindful of what can we do to make the world a better place,” says Linda. “Through my work I can measure the value of my contribution and continue to inspire leaders to enhance their own leadership skills and continuously improve organizational excellence.”

CUTV News Radio will feature Linda Shoob in an interview with Doug Llewelyn on Wednesday January 22nd at 2 p.m. EST and on Thursday January 30th at 2 p.m. EST with Jim Masters

For more information on our guest please visit www.oecstrategicsolutions.com

Written By: Beatrice Maria Centeno



