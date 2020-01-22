Battle Royale Games Insights Report, 2019: 5-Year Forecasts by Platform (Mobile, PC, Console) and Business Model (Free-to-Play, Pay-to-Play, Premium Game Add-On)

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Jan. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Battle Royale Games: Analysis and Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The battle royale game genre gained major traction with the 2017 emergence of PlayerUnknown's Battleground and Fortnite. In 2018, Fortnite generated around $2 billion and became one of the highest-earning games ever.

New battle royale games are coming out at a rapid pace.

Included in this brief is an analysis of the battle royale genre, a look at the major games and forecasts for the segment. Five-year forecasts are broken out by 1) platform (mobile, PC and console) and 2) business model (free-to-play, pay-to-play, premium game add-on).

This brief also includes the results of consumer surveys and game testing. There are actual usage and sales data comparing key games from 2017 to the summer of 2019.

Key Topics Covered



1. Overview



2. Summary



3. History



4. Game Analysis, Business Models and Trends

Business Model for Battle Royale

Game Analysis and Demographics

Survey and Testing Results

Usage Trends and eSports

5. Company Analysis: Winners and Losers in the Battle Royale Genre

PUBG Corporation/Krafton

Epic Games

Service Operators

Traditional Publishers

Hardware Manufacturers

6. Key Battle Royale Games

Overview

PC and Console Battle Royale

Top PC and Console Games

Battle Royale Add-On Modes

Other PC and Console Battle Royale Games

Mobile Battle Royale Games

Overview

Top Mobile Battle Royale Games

7. Forecast

Overview

Console Battle Royale Forecast: 2017-2024

PC Battle Royale Forecast: 2017-2024

Mobile Battle Royale Forecast: 2017-2024

Global Battle Royale Forecast by Type: 2017-2024

List of Tables

Table 1 Top Countries by Respondents: April 2019 Survey

Table 2 Games Consumers Have Tried: April 2019 Survey

Table 3 Twitch Daily Viewers Battle Royale Games

Table 4 Usage Levels: PC Games: 2015-2019

Table 5 Usage Levels: PC Game: June 2019 & August 2019

Table 6 PUBG Holdings 2018 Revenue by Region

Table 7 Sea Corporation Adjusted Quarterly Revenue: 2018-2019

Table 8 Top Battle Royale Games by Revenue: 2019

Table 9 Console Battle Royale Revenue and Users: 2017 to 2024

Table 10 PC Battle Royale Revenue and Users: 2017 to 2024

Table 11 Mobile Battle Royale Revenue and Users: 2017 to 2024

Table 12 Global Battle Royale Revenue by Platform: 2017 to 2024

Table 13 Global Battle Royale Revenue by Platform: 2017 to 2024

