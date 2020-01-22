Good Gamer Corp. Signs Definitive Agreement with uBUCK to Make Streambucks the Exclusive Digital Wallet for GoodGamer.gg

/EIN News/ -- VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Good Gamer Corp. (“GoodGamer”), an online social gaming engagement platform, is pleased to announce that it has signed a Definitive Agreement with LiteLink Technologies Inc. (“LiteLink'') (CSE:LLT) (OTC:LLNKF) (FRA:C0B) subsidiary uBUCK Technologies SEZC (“uBUCK”) to make Streambucks the exclusive digital wallet of GoodGamer.gg .



Streambucks is a digital wallet custom-designed by uBUCK, in this case, for the GoodGamer platform. Under the agreement, the Streambucks digital wallet will be integrated into the GoodGamer.gg mobile app to allow users to convert in-app currency into cash by loading a prepaid debit card. The Streambucks wallet is poised to be the first digital wallet in the world specific to the gaming industry.

“We are looking forward to incorporating the Streambucks digital wallet into GoodGamer.gg,” said Good Gamer Corp. CEO Charles Creighton. “We believe Streambucks is the perfect addition to the GoodGamer.gg app because it allows users to convert their in-app currency faster, safer and cheaper than other payment platforms we’ve come across.”

“We are very excited to become the exclusive digital wallet of GoodGamer.gg and facilitate fast and easy transactions for gamers and streamers,” said uBUCK CEO James Youn. “This deal provides uBUCK with a grand entrance into the world of gaming, which includes 2.5 billion gamers worldwide. Social gaming platforms are looking for alternative payment methods to PayPal and Streambucks offers the perfect solution.”

About Good Gamer Corp.

Good Gamer Corp. is a privately-held technology company focusing on gamers and streamers. The GoodGamer.gg app is a DMP-driven social gaming platform that allows gamers and streamers to play games, live stream, connect, chat, interact, send virtual gifts and earn rewards. Fans will be able to engage with their favourite streamers or download and install a multitude of games to earn rewards.

For further information, contact Charles Creighton at 604-992-6991 or email charles@goodgamer.gg .

About LiteLink Technologies Inc.

LiteLink is a major player in developing world-class enterprise platforms that utilize artificial intelligence, blockchain, and predictive analytics to solve fragmented and outdated technology problems in the logistics and digital payment industries. Its flagship 1SHIFT logistics platform offers real-time transparency and tracking which allows brokers, shippers, and carriers to track shipments and settle payments in real-time.

About uBUCK Technologies SEZC

Based in Georgetown, Cayman Islands, uBUCK Tech is a fintech enterprise that specializes in digital payments and wallets. Streambucks is a multi-currency digital wallet built exclusively for gamers and streamers. Users will be able to load a prepaid debit card to make purchases online and offline at participating merchants where credit and debit cards are accepted.

Cautionary Statements

This release contains certain “forward-looking statements” and certain “forward-looking information” as defined under applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements and information can generally be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “may”, “will”, “expect”, “intend”, “estimate”, “anticipate”, “believe”, “continue”, “plans” or similar terminology. Forward-looking statements and information are subject to various known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the ability of the Company to control or predict, that may cause the Company’s actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied thereby, and are developed based on assumptions about such risks, uncertainties and other factors set out herein, including but not limited to: the inherent risks involved in the general securities markets; uncertainties relating to the availability and costs of financing needed in the future; the inherent uncertainty of cost estimates and the potential for unexpected costs and expenses, currency fluctuations; regulatory restrictions, liability, competition, loss of key employees and other related risks and uncertainties. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information except as required by applicable law. Such forward-looking information represents managements’’ best judgment based on information currently available.



