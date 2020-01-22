Canon to bring its imaging expertise to Expo 2020 Dubai as Official Printing and Imaging Provider

Global imaging and printing solutions leader to support The World’s Greatest Show; Canon to also offer printing services and print displays to participants, businesses; media professionals can receive equipment loans as well as maintenance services

Exceptional imagery and high speed printing will support a range of onsite activities at The World’s Greatest Show, following an agreement between Expo 2020 Dubai (Expo2020Dubai.com) and Canon, the Japanese imaging technology company.

A world leader in its industry, Canon was named Expo 2020 Dubai’s Official Printing and Imaging Provider in a tie-up that will see it deploy its expertise in imagery and printing throughout the six-month celebration that opens on 20 October 2020.

Canon will provide managed printing services, professional print displays such as galleries, souvenir printing, and accreditation and onsite registration printing. Leveraging expertise cultivated over more than 80 years, Canon will provide behind-the-scenes support through its world-class Canon Professional Services (CPS) booths, including offering equipment loans, technical knowledge and maintenance for media professionals onsite.

Najeeb Mohammed Al-Ali, Executive Director, Expo 2020 Dubai Bureau, said: “We are glad to be able to offer high resolution and easily accessible imagery and printing services to support all those involved in Expo 2020 Dubai. Canon now joins our team of cutting-edge companies pushing the boundaries of innovation and helping us deliver an exceptional World Expo.”

Yuichi Ishizuka, President and CEO of Canon Europe Middle East and Africa (EMEA), said: “We are proud to be named the Official Printing and Imaging Provider for Expo 2020 Dubai. This is the first time that Expo has had one provider for both imaging and printing. It’s a special opportunity for us to contribute to the delivery of Expo 2020 and will allow us to showcase our entire input to output portfolio to help people reimagine and push the boundaries of what is possible through imaging.”

The largest event ever held in the Arab World and the first World Expo in the Middle East, South Asia and Africa region, Expo 2020 Dubai will welcome more than 200 participants and an anticipated 25 million visits over the course of 173 days, from 20 October 2020 until 10 April 2021.

About Expo 2020 Dubai: Expo 2020 Dubai (Expo2020Dubai.com) will bring together millions of people for The World’s Greatest Show, celebrating human brilliance and achievement under the theme ‘Connecting Minds, Creating the Future’. • The six months from 20 October 2020 to 10 April 2021 will be a moment in time to be part of an unparalleled event. We are extending a warm Emirati welcome to the world: o 25 million visits are expected, with many visitors expected to come more than once o 70 per cent of visitors anticipated to come from outside the UAE, the largest proportion of international visitors in the 168-year history of World Expos • An entertaining global celebration with something for everyone, Expo 2020 will wow visitors with 60 daily events across 173 days, showcasing the best of music, technology, creativity and culture, while 200 F&B outlets will feature famous chefs and cuisine from every corner of the world • Expo 2020 will be an endless journey of discovery. Visitors will have access to the latest innovations and breakthroughs, with more than 200 participants – including 192 nations, multilateral organisations, businesses and educational institutions – coming together to highlight real-life solutions to the world’s most pressing challenges • Expo 2020’s sub-themes of Opportunity, Mobility and Sustainability will inspire visitors to make a conscious effort to think and live differently, and give them renewed optimism that, through collaboration, it is possible to make a lasting change to the world • The first World Expo to take place in the Middle East, Africa and South Asia (MEASA) will be located on a 4.38 sqkm site adjacent to Al Maktoum International Airport in Dubai South Media are invited to register for access to the Expo 2020 Dubai Media Information System, Tawassul, at https://media.expo2020dubai.com. Tawassul, meaning ‘connect’ in Arabic, is an essential operational tool connecting media to important information and updates on elements such as media accreditation, licences and permits and content assets. If you have not already submitted an expression of interest for media accreditation, please register for Tawassul to access the expression of interest form. For enquiries, email: media.services@expo2020.ae.

About World Expos: In 1851 the Crystal Palace was the centrepiece of London’s Great Exhibition – the first World Expo. It celebrated the man-made industrial wonders of a rapidly changing world. Architecture, contents and a theme, ‘Industry of All Nations’, were combined to create a big idea of nations meeting nations in shared technological and commercial progress. In more recent years, participants in World Expos, including governments, international organisations and companies, have gathered to find solutions to universal challenges and to promote their achievements, products, ideas, innovations, their national brand, and their nations as destinations for tourism, trade and investment.

World Expos are held under the auspices of the Bureau International des Expositions (BIE), ( http://bit.ly/2sMsFRA), the intergovernmental organisation responsible for overseeing and regulating international exhibitions (‘Expos’) and for fostering their core values of Education, Innovation and Cooperation. Today, four types of Expos are organised under the BIE’s auspices: World Expos, Specialised Expos, Horticultural Expos and the Triennale di Milano.



