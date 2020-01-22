Opportunities in the Western Europe Dairy & Soy Food Sector

Summary The Western European dairy & soy food sector is expected to grow from US$140,712. 6 million in 2018 to US$160,747. 2 million in 2023, at a CAGR of 2. 7%. Cheese was the largest category, with value sales of US$49,522.

8 million (accounting for 35.2% of the overall value sales in the Western European dairy & soy food sector) in 2018. Germany was the largest dairy & soy food market in the region in value terms, followed by France, the UK, and Italy. Groupe Lactalis S.A., Danone Group, Arla, Müller Group, and Royal FrieslandCampina N.V. were the leading companies accounting for 21.3% of overall value sales. Hypermarkets & supermarkets was the largest distribution channel in the Western European dairy & soy foods sector, accounting for 64.3% of overall value sales in 2018, followed by convenience stores.



This report brings together multiple data sources to provide a comprehensive overview of the Western Europe dairy & soy food sector. It includes market overview, high growth country analysis, top companies, key distribution channels, packaging formats and case studies.



Scope

This report brings together multiple data sources to provide a comprehensive overview of the Western European dairy & soy food sector, analyzing data from 18 countries in the region.



It includes analysis on the following -

- Market overview: Includes sector size, market size, and growth analysis by categories.

- Change in consumption: Provides a shift in the consumption of dairy & soy food products by markets across different countries in the Western Europe region.

- Countries analysis: Provides risk-reward analysis of four countries in the Western Europe region based on market assessment, economic development, socio-demographic, governance indicators, and technological infrastructure.

- Health & Wellness analysis*: Provides insights on the health & wellness products in terms of value and percentage share in the overall Western Europe dairy & soy food sector during 2013-2023. The analysis includes key health & wellness attributes and consumer benefits driving the sales of dairy & soy foods in 2018. It also covers the market share of leading companies offering dairy & soy foods with health & wellness attributes in the same year.

- Company analysis: Provides an overview of leading companies in the Western Europe region, besides analyzing the growth of private label in the region.

- Key distribution channels: Provides analysis on the leading distribution channels in the Western Europe dairy & soy food sector in 2018. It covers five distribution channels - hypermarkets & supermarkets, convenience stores, food & drinks specialists, e-retailers, “Dollar stores”, variety stores & general merchandise retailers and others, which includes cash & carries and warehouse clubs, department stores, vending machines, and other.

- Preferred packaging formats*: The report provides percentage share (in 2018) and growth analysis (during 2013-2023) for various pack materials, pack types, closure types, and primary outer types based on the volume sales (by pack units) of dairy & soy food products.



Reasons to buy

- Manufacturing and retailers seek latest information on how the market is evolving to formulate their sales and marketing strategies. There is also demand for authentic market data with a high level of detail. This report has been created to provide its readers with up-to-date information and analysis to uncover emerging opportunities of growth within the sector in the region.

- The report provides a detailed analysis of the countries in the region, covering the key challenges, competitive landscape and demographic analysis , that can help companies gain insight into the country specific nuances

- The analysts have also placed a significant emphasis on the key trends that drive consumer choice and the future opportunities that can be explored in the region, than can help companies in revenue expansion

- To gain competitive intelligence about leading companies in the sector in the region with information about their market share and growth rates

