There were 743 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 172,017 in the last 365 days.

DSP Group Inc.’s Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 Earnings Release and Conference Call

/EIN News/ -- SAN JOSE, Calif., Jan. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DSP Group® Inc. (NASDAQ:DSPG), will release its earnings results for the fourth quarter and full year 2019 on February 3rd, 2020 before market opens. The company would like to invite you to participate in a conference call at 8:30AM ET. DSP Group’s management team will comment on the financial results and press release and be available to answer questions.

Investors may access the conference call by dialing +18669661396 (domestic US) or +16315107495 (international) approximately 10 minutes prior to the starting time. The password is 8182479. A replay of the conference call will be available for a week following the call. To listen to the session, please dial +1 (917) 677-7532, domestically or +44 (0) 3333009785, internationally and enter the company access code: 8182479.

The call will be available as a live Webcast on the Investor Relations section of DSP Group’s website at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/97rkdk6u.

Institutional investors can access the call via Thomson StreetEvents (www.streetevents.com), a password protected event management website. 

About DSP Group
DSP Group®, Inc. (NASDAQ: DSPG) is a global leader in wireless chipsets for a wide range of smart-enabled devices. The company was founded in 1987 on the principles of experience, insight and continuous advancement consistently deliver next-generation solutions in the areas of voice, audio, video and data connectivity. Experts in voice processing, DSP Group invests heavily in innovation for the smart future, the result is leading-edge semiconductor technology that is enabling our customers to develop a new wave of products that bring enhanced user experiences through innovation like conversation technology. From mobile phones to VoIP and virtual assistants using cloud-based voice services, DSP Group is the answer to the growing demand for the ever-expanding collection of voice controlled smart devices. For more information, visit www.dspg.com. The DSP Group logo is a registered trademark and HDClear is a trademark of DSP Group. All other product and company names are trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective holders.

Contact:
Tali Chen, Chief Marketing Officer, Work: 1-408-240-6826, tali.chen@dspg.com

Primary Logo

Distribution channels: Business & Economy


EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.