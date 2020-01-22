Fetcher Welcomes Gregory Drinkwater as Head of Sales

Global Sales Leader Brings Visionary Experience to Recruiting Automation Platform

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Jan. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fetcher , the leading full-service recruiting automation platform, today announced that Gregory Drinkwater has joined the company as Head of Sales. Drinkwater brings more than fifteen years of experience in global sales to this role, where he will drive client acquisition and retention initiatives.



Passionate about sales culture, Drinkwater aims to establish Fetcher as a top organization to work for and with, in the recruiting space. To achieve this, he will focus on trust-building, seeking to empower, challenge and inspire his sales team while fostering an open, inclusive and collaborative environment for all.

Prior to Fetcher, Drinkwater was Head of Global Sales, Talent Division for StackOverflow. While building a results-driven global sales team, Drinkwater championed account executives in North America, London and Munich, solidifying strong partnerships with some of the biggest names in technology. He oversaw sales strategy in the EMEA, APAC, Nordic, and Benelux markets, overcoming cultural barriers, competition and other obstacles to deliver sales at 40 percent above projections.

Before this, Drinkwater held a series of sales-related roles within the company, where he worked for nine years in total. Earlier in his career, he held positions at Liquid Technology, Metropolis Funding, Partminer and Stratagem.

“Gregory brings a wealth of experience and knowledge to Fetcher, and we’re looking forward to him driving our sales efforts to new heights,” said Andres Blank, co-founder and CEO of Fetcher. “He’s a true visionary with a proven ability to identify growth opportunities, capture business and build strong relationships. We’re thrilled to have Gregory join our team.”

Drinkwater shared, “I’m excited to join Fetcher, a company that’s paving new ground in the recruiting space and helping companies and candidates along the way. As Head of Sales, I look forward to leveraging my experience to provide strategic insights and help further the Fetcher mission, creating an optimal sales culture and driving growth in the market.”

ABOUT FETCHER

Fetcher is recruiting reimagined. The leading full-service recruiting automation platform, Fetcher, helps organizations find the candidates whose talents, interests and experience best match the needs of the job and the culture of the team. Fetcher believes that when the right person is in the right role, real magic happens.

Fetcher works to reduce the pain and expense of hiring so that organizations can focus their time on attracting the right talent and nurturing the growth and development of their people. Since launching, Fetcher has worked with hundreds of high-growth organizations, including Peloton, Paperless Post, Equinox, AppNexus, Bridgestone, Digital Ocean and many more.

To learn more, visit https://www.fetcher.ai .

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/8a70cdf3-9034-4ff5-a2eb-527083a5d1b4

Media Contact: Kate Achille The Devon Group kate@devonpr.com +1-732-706-0123 x 703

Gregory Drinkwater Head of Sales, Fetcher



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.