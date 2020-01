Fraser Institute Media Advisory: New study on taxes and upper-income earners coming Thursday, January 23

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Jan. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On Thursday, Jan. 23, the Fraser Institute will release a new study on income taxes in Canada.



Should Upper-Income Canadians Pay More Income Tax spotlights the share of income tax paid by the top 10 per cent of income-earners in Canada, its growth over time, and the share of income earned by this group of Canadians.

A news release with additional information will be issued via GlobeNewswire on Jan. 23 at 5:00 a.m. Eastern.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Philip Cross, Senior Fellow, Fraser Institute

To arrange media interviews or for more information, please contact:

Mark Hasiuk, (604) 688-0221 ext. 517, mark.hasiuk@fraserinstitute.org

Follow the Fraser Institute on Twitter | Become a fan on Facebook

The Fraser Institute is an independent Canadian public policy research and educational organization with offices in Vancouver, Calgary, Toronto, and Montreal and ties to a global network of think-tanks in 87 countries. Its mission is to improve the quality of life for Canadians, their families and future generations by studying, measuring and broadly communicating the effects of government policies, entrepreneurship and choice on their well-being. To protect the Institute’s independence, it does not accept grants from governments or contracts for research. Visit www.fraserinstitute.org

Twitter · LinkedIn Share on Facebook



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.