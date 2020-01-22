Los Angeles Museum of Love Improves the Quality of Your Life- A one of a kind "couple's adventure."

The Los Angeles Museum of Love The Los Angeles Museum of Love

Los Angeles Museum of Love offers an experience where couple's play games together and participate in interactive activities.

Recent estimates show that the average person spends up to four hours a day on their phone while spending only thirty minutes a day connecting with their partner. Let's try to even those odds.” — Amy Sweetman

LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, January 22, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Los Angeles Museum of Love recently opened on Melrose Avenue in East Hollywood. It is dedicated to the celebration of connection and is an interactive experience suitable for couples of all ages.Each couple is taken on a connection adventure, traveling through the stages of a relationship, learning and participating together in a series of interactive adventures and games at their own pace. They’ll travel through loneliness, romance, intimacy and, yes, even storms—but end their journey by playing games in the fun room. Couples are scheduled at fifteen-minute intervals, allowing for private space to take in the experience. The adventure can range from 45 minutes to 2 hours depending on the amount of time taken at each activity.Each activity is designed to help couples discover new insights about one another, and is often both enlightening and surprising. The goal is for couples to walk away transformed and with a new appreciation for the depth of their relationship. Upon arrival, in fact, they are presented with a memory book to record their unique experience and perhaps revisit their insights at a later date.Why The Los Angeles Museum of Love?Recent estimates show that the average person spends up to four hours a day on their phone while spending only thirty minutes a day connecting with their partner. One of the longest studies of adult development conducted at Harvard University found that one of the greatest predictors of healthy aging is our quality of connection with important people in our lives. The strength of our relationship connections had a bigger impact on our health and well-being than almost any other behavior that we engage in over the course of our lives. This is designed as a fun date night experience. It’s not intended to be awkward or otherwise uncomfortable. It’s not therapy. It’s simply enlightening and filled with new discoveries.Amy Sweetman, a professor of psychology for more than 20 years conceived and developed the Los Angeles Museum of Love without any outside funding or grant sources. This is an experience designed specifically for the couples of Los Angeles.The museum is open seven days a week by reservation only. You can check out more at losangelesmuseumoflove.com .



