The global automotive biometrics market is witnessing high growth projections, due to the emerging use cases of the technologies in the field. Despite a slowdown in the automotive market, integration of biometric technologies in vehicles remains a key area of focus for automotive vendors and OEMs.

/EIN News/ -- New York, Jan. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Biometrics in Global Automotive Market, 2019" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04331981/?utm_source=GNW





Automotive vendors are looking for biometric solutions to augment vehicle security and enable premium vehicle ownership experience for customers through value addition.Vehicle security remains a key application area for biometrics in the automotive market. Biometric modalities such as fingerprint and facial biometrics are gradually being adopted as a security alternative, with major vendors integrating the technology for keyless door unlocking, surveillance, and keyless ignition. In addition, high scrutiny over passenger security among public ride-hailing companies is creating the need for biometrics to ensure passenger safety. In the next few years, use of biometrics for vehicle security will be pervasive.While dominant modalities are being widely adopted for basic access controls, global trends such as Internet of Things (IoT) are widening the range of biometrics use. Connected cars and smart mobility are disrupting conventional automotive businesses and creating the need for high-level automation and security. Use of biometrics for driver monitoring via gesture recognition and cognitive sensing to ensure safety and alertness during automated driving will hold immense growth potential.In addition, value-added business models such as Device-as-a-Service are emerging in the industry. Role of biometrics remains seminal in enabling a high level of ownership, due to the importance of biometric data for the personalization and assessment of driver’s preferences to improve in-vehicle experience. Health Wellness and Well-being (HWW) is a new avenue for automotive biometrics that can expand the use of technology to enhance customer experience.Automotive vendors and OEMs are increasingly partnering with major technology vendors and system integrators to rapidly capitalize on the advantages of the technologies. As biometrics becomes more ubiquitous in automotive, market partnerships and acquisitions are expected to grow. Advanced biometrics and wearable technologies will become pervasive in automotive, with synergic market partnerships among companies to provide unified and turnkey biometric solutions.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p04331981/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.