BriaCell Invited to Present at Mount Sinai’s Frontiers in Academic Pathology Symposium at The New York Academy of Medicine

Dr. Bill Williams, BriaCell’s President & CEO, will be presenting BriaCell’s unique and effective immunotherapy approach at the conference, focusing on the biomarkers noted to date in determining clinical benefit in advanced stage breast cancer.

Following the presentation, a copy will be posted on https://briacell.com/investor-relations/presentations/.

“We are grateful to Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai for their validation in inviting us to share our targeted immunotherapy approach with oncologists and scientists,” stated Dr. Bill Williams. “As we are advancing the development of our novel personalized, off-the-shelf immunotherapy, we are learning more about the clinical application of molecular and pathologic biomarkers to guide us in the treatment of advanced breast cancer patients. This approach will allow us to target therapies to patients most likely to clinically benefit from the treatment.”

“As we develop of our novel personalized immunotherapy for advanced breast cancer patients, we are discovering that our technology and biomarkers may be applicable to a number of tumor types. The key is patient selection based on the molecular, cellular and pathologic characteristics of the cancer. We will share these insights with the attendees of this ground-breaking meeting,” Dr. Williams added.

About Frontiers in Academic Pathology: Transplant and Therapeutic Pathology

The Council for Continuing Medical Education (CME) Accredited course, hosted by Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, is intended for Pathologists, Oncologists, Transplant Surgeons, Translational and Basic Researches, both in practice and in training, as well as researchers with an interest in Prostate Carcinogenesis and Progression.

The course will address critical areas in transplantation and cell-based therapeutics. At the conclusion of the activity, participants will be able to: 1) Describe the use and limitations of diagnostic modalities and biomarkers in the management of patients undergoing cell-based and organ transplantation. 2) Describe recent and developing approaches toward HLA typing. 3) Describe novel clinical applications of cell-based diagnostics and treatments. 4) Describe developing legislation, regulatory and ethical guidelines for the use of human cells or tissue in implantation, transplantation, or transfer into a human recipient.

For conference information, please Email: cme@mssm.edu.

About BriaCell

BriaCell is an immuno-oncology focused biotechnology company developing targeted and safe approaches for the management of cancer.

BriaCell is conducting a Phase I/IIa clinical trial of Bria-IMT™, BriaCell’s lead candidate, in a Combination Study with immune checkpoint inhibitors such as the Incyte drugs INCMGA00012 (an anti-PD-1 antibody similar to pembrolizumab [KEYTRUDA®; manufactured by Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE: MRK)]) and epacadostat, an orally bioavailable small-molecule inhibitor of indoleamine 2,3-dioxygenase 1 (IDO1). The combination study is listed in ClinicalTrials.gov as NCT03328026.

BriaCell currently has a non-exclusive clinical trial collaboration with Incyte Corporation to evaluate the effects of combinations of novel clinical candidates. Under the agreement, Incyte and BriaCell will be evaluating novel combinations of compounds from Incyte’s development portfolio with BriaCell’s drug candidates in advanced breast cancer patients.

BriaCell is also developing Bria-OTS™, an off-the-shelf personalized immunotherapy, for advanced breast cancer. Bria-OTS™ immunotherapy treatments are personalized to match the patient without the need for personalized manufacturing. Bria-OTS™, which is expected to cover over 99 percent of the patient population, is designed to produce a potent and selective immune response against the cancer of each patient while eliminating the time, expense and complex manufacturing logistics associated with other personalized immunotherapies.

For additional information on BriaCell, please visit: https://briacell.com/.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

Except for the statements of historical fact, this news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of the applicable Canadian securities legislation which involves known and unknown risks relevant to the Company in particular and to the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries in general, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual events to differ materially from current expectation. These risks are more fully described in the Company's public filings available at www.sedar.com.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation, except to the extent required by law, to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

